cryptopotato.com

Hedge Fund Loses Majority of Funds Because of FTX Bankruptcy

This hedge fund left most of its assets on FTX, and ultimately paid the price. As contagion fears around FTX’s collapse continue to spread, one hedge fund manager has already admitted that his business is virtually ruined. Travis Kling – Chief Investment Officer of Ikigai – said on Monday...
bitcoinist.com

SBF Says FTX Owns $9B Illiquid Assets And Wants To ‘Restart’

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, still hasn’t finished his Twitter. . In the bizarre posts, SBF recently wrote that his “one goal” is “to do right by customers.”. Contrary to revelations in recent days, the former FTX CEO claimed that Alameda owned more...
decrypt.co

SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet

The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
Gizmodo

Another Crypto Company Is Going Broke Because of FTX

FTX, the bankrupt crypto exchange that mismanaged customer funds and can’t account for billions in assets, is currently imploding like a dying sun. The wave of financial destruction wrought by the meltdown now threatens to swallow other companies that did business with it, and the latest victim is BlockFi, one of the most well-known decentralized lenders in the crypto sphere.
Axios

Crypto dominoes fall in the wake of FTX's collapse

The collapse of FTX and Alameda Research continues to reverberate through the crypto world — and more dominoes are falling. The latest: On Wednesday, the crisis touched a high-profile crypto lender run by the billionaire twins Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, forcing them to halt withdrawals from their Gemini Earn crypto lending program.
Gizmodo

The Guy in Charge of FTX Bankruptcy Calls Crypto Company ‘A Complete Failure’ of Corporate Controls

Just how bad do you have to be for a 40-year veteran of corporate undoings to call you one of the most faulty, most compromised entities he’s ever seen? John J. Ray III was tapped to handle the chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of FTX’s multiple major corporate entities. In his latest bankruptcy filing released Thursday, Ray noted that in his 40 years of legal and restructuring experience:
CNBC

Bahamas regulators confirm they're holding some of FTX's assets

Bahamian regulators acknowledged transferring FTX assets into their custody after an emergency filing from FTX's U.S. attorneys accused them of having directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to do so. It's the latest turmoil in an explosive bankruptcy that has rocked the cryptocurrency space and left investors reeling across multiple exchanges.
CNBC

FTX collapse an example of ‘greed and FOMO,’ says short-seller Carson Block

Carson Block, founder of short selling investment firm Muddy Waters, thinks the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX under Sam Bankman-Fried is a "great example of greed and FOMO." Block told CNBC's "The Exchange" he had seen the business trajectory of the former billionaire and thought there was "obviously something wrong."

