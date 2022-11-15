Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
Hedge Fund Loses Majority of Funds Because of FTX Bankruptcy
This hedge fund left most of its assets on FTX, and ultimately paid the price. As contagion fears around FTX’s collapse continue to spread, one hedge fund manager has already admitted that his business is virtually ruined. Travis Kling – Chief Investment Officer of Ikigai – said on Monday...
bitcoinist.com
SBF Says FTX Owns $9B Illiquid Assets And Wants To ‘Restart’
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, still hasn’t finished his Twitter. . In the bizarre posts, SBF recently wrote that his “one goal” is “to do right by customers.”. Contrary to revelations in recent days, the former FTX CEO claimed that Alameda owned more...
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says Sam Bankman-Fried 'lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators' and should get most of the blame for FTX's collapse
Changpeng Zhao called out FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried for the crypto exchange's collapse last week. The Binance CEO said Bankman-Fried "lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators." CZ also said SBF should shoulder most of the blame for the fall of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Binance CEO Changpeng...
FTX's bankruptcy has set off a crypto bank run as panicked users withdraw over $8 billion from exchanges
Crypto users removed $8 billion worth of crypto from exchanges last week, according to data form CryptoQuant. The market has been shaken by the fall of Sam-Bankman Fried's FTX exchange. FTX last Friday filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure a rescue from rival exchanges. FTX's collapse has set off...
As FTX collapses, Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital is trying to buy back the 30% stake Sam Bankman-Fried bought 2 months ago
Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital is trying to buy back 30% of his company that FTX purchased a few months ago. Just before FTX announced it filed for bankruptcy, he told CNBC that his legal team is working to repurchase FTX's stake. "There's no question that we're in a worse position....
CNBC
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
AOL Corp
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
decrypt.co
SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet
The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
Gizmodo
Another Crypto Company Is Going Broke Because of FTX
FTX, the bankrupt crypto exchange that mismanaged customer funds and can’t account for billions in assets, is currently imploding like a dying sun. The wave of financial destruction wrought by the meltdown now threatens to swallow other companies that did business with it, and the latest victim is BlockFi, one of the most well-known decentralized lenders in the crypto sphere.
Crypto dominoes fall in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of FTX and Alameda Research continues to reverberate through the crypto world — and more dominoes are falling. The latest: On Wednesday, the crisis touched a high-profile crypto lender run by the billionaire twins Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, forcing them to halt withdrawals from their Gemini Earn crypto lending program.
Missouri state pension system lost money in crypto collapse tied to investment in FTX
T.J. Carlson, the pension fund’s chief investment officer, informed the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System’s board of the loss on Thursday, two sources familiar with the investment told The Star Friday.
NASDAQ
Coinbase plunges as FTX chaos spreads further into the crypto market
Coinbase shares dropped 6% Thursday, as the FTX fallout continues to spread. About a year ago, Coinbase had a valuation of $85 billion, but shares of the crypto firm have crashed more than 80% this year. FTX's collapse has shaken confidence in the crypto sector that was already in the...
Sam Bankman-Fried Collapsed FTX Amid 'Complete Failure of Corporate Controls', Says New CEO
FTX's new CEO, brought in to clean up the speculator collapse of the world's second-largest crypto exchange, told a Delaware court Thursday that only a 'fraction' of the digital assets he hopes to recover for creditors have been found. In a court filing linked to FTX's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing...
Gizmodo
The Guy in Charge of FTX Bankruptcy Calls Crypto Company ‘A Complete Failure’ of Corporate Controls
Just how bad do you have to be for a 40-year veteran of corporate undoings to call you one of the most faulty, most compromised entities he’s ever seen? John J. Ray III was tapped to handle the chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of FTX’s multiple major corporate entities. In his latest bankruptcy filing released Thursday, Ray noted that in his 40 years of legal and restructuring experience:
CNBC
Bahamas regulators confirm they're holding some of FTX's assets
Bahamian regulators acknowledged transferring FTX assets into their custody after an emergency filing from FTX's U.S. attorneys accused them of having directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to do so. It's the latest turmoil in an explosive bankruptcy that has rocked the cryptocurrency space and left investors reeling across multiple exchanges.
Crypto lender Genesis had sought emergency loan of $1 billion - WSJ
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency lender Genesis was seeking an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors before it suspended withdrawals on its website, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a confidential fundraising document.
kitco.com
FTX was running like a “fractional reserve” bank; its collapse is “the craziest thing” in crypto history - Crypto Megan
The collapse of FTX, once the world’s third largest crypto exchange, is due to it operating like a “fractional-reserve” bank with high leverage, said Crypto Megan, also known as Megan Nilsson, a crypto educator and consultant. “The whole issue with FTX is they ran FTX like a...
CNBC
FTX collapse an example of ‘greed and FOMO,’ says short-seller Carson Block
Carson Block, founder of short selling investment firm Muddy Waters, thinks the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX under Sam Bankman-Fried is a "great example of greed and FOMO." Block told CNBC's "The Exchange" he had seen the business trajectory of the former billionaire and thought there was "obviously something wrong."
