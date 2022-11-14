A new vaccine that protects babies against a common and potentially dangerous winter virus has now been approved by the UK’s regulator.The single jab Nirsevimab will help prevent babies getting severe chest infections like pneumonia, and lasts for around six months.Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) spreads easily in coughs and sneezes, and almost all children have had it by the time they’re two years-old.In older children and adults, RSV may cause a cough or cold, but in young children it can cause bronchiolitis and is the main reason why children under five have to go to hospital. Mother Christine Burlison had...

6 DAYS AGO