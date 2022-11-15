BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Bristol, Virginia, that left one man dead Tuesday. The Bristol, Virginia Police Department said the shooting happened at around noon at a home on Inez Avenue. The person shot was taken to an area medical facility. Police said the man identified as 22-year-old Randall L. Stiltner, of Bristol, Tennessee, later died from his injuries.

