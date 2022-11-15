Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person is dead after a reported shooting in Bristol, Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. The Bristol Virginia Police Department says officers were called to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Inez Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man, identified as Randall L. Stiltner, 22 of Bristol, […]
wcyb.com
Man charged with first-degree murder following shooting in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Bristol, Virginia, that left one man dead Tuesday. The Bristol, Virginia Police Department said the shooting happened at around noon at a home on Inez Avenue. The person shot was taken to an area medical facility. Police said the man identified as 22-year-old Randall L. Stiltner, of Bristol, Tennessee, later died from his injuries.
wcyb.com
TBI issues Silver Alert issued for missing Johnson City man
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old Johnson City man. Ernest Cooper has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home without assistance, according to the TBI. Anyone with information is asked to call...
wcyb.com
Armed robbery suspect put employees in cooler before fleeing in Greene County, police say
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — An armed robbery suspect placed employees in a cooler before leaving a store in Tuesday night, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Department. Police responded to the Creekside Market on Asheville Highway at around 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspect entered the store at...
wymt.com
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
GCSD: Armed suspect steals cash, forces workers into cooler
Authorities continue to search for a suspect accused of robbing Creekside Market off Ashville Highway late Tuesday night.
wcyb.com
Greeneville attempted murder suspect arrested, police say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police in Greeneville said Wednesday morning the search is over for an attempted murder suspect. Police said 43-year-old Issac Story fired a gun at two females late Tuesday night on Industrial Road. According to the police report, a family member told police Story showed up...
wcyb.com
Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol, police say
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation, officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
wcyb.com
Police investigating 'complaints of assaults on multiple students' at Daniel Boone HS
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — UPDATE 11/16:. The Washington County Sheriff's Office released the following statement Wednesday afternoon, stating that:. In the interest of transparency and due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been brought in to assist the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Victims of fatal JC gas station crash identified
According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), a Dodge SUV was traveling North on North Roan Street on Nov. 3 when it ran off the road and hit the back of a Road Runner Market.
Johnson City Press
Suspect sought in lynching marker theft
KENT JUNCTION – Investigators and a community group are trying to find who stole a marker in remembrance of a 1920 Wise County lynching. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Monday that the department has started investigating when the marker – dedicated by the Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition on Sept. 24 was reported missing.
WSAZ
Large drug bust at home near elementary school; man arrested
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars after deputies found heroin, crystal meth, fentanyl, cocaine, and prescription pills at a home in the Betsy Layne community. According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were assisted by troopers in the investigation into illegal drug trafficking activity at a home near an elementary school.
wcyb.com
Historic marker stolen in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, V.a. (WCYB) — A memorial to mark the lynching of Dave Hurst was placed along Old Highway 23 in September. Now, only a pole is left. To have the marker installed was a celebratory time for a very dark time in our history," Preston Mitchell with the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition said.
wcyb.com
Greeneville woman arrested after tip about illegal drug activity at the Johnson Inn
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City Police arrested a woman after receiving a tip about illegal drug activity at the Johnson Inn, police say. According to the Johnson City Police Department, after receiving the tip officers responded to the Johnson Inn and made contact with Rebecca Davis of Greenville, Tennessee.
THP charges driver in crash that injured 4 people
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — EMS transported four people to the hospital after an SUV reportedly ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle on Monday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP states that a black Chevrolet Equinox traveling northbound on Highway 394 failed to stop at […]
3 People Injured In A Four-Vehicle Crash In Sullivan County (Sullivan County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 northbound at mile marker 71 in Sullivan County. According to the authorities, the crash occurred when a Lexus RX400 attempted to turn into a crossover in the authorized vehicles-only median. A 2017 Kenworth CMV swerved to avoid hitting the Lexus but still collided with it.
wymt.com
Floyd County man arrested during drug bust close to elementary school
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police conducting an investigation into illegal drug trafficking activity made a big discovery earlier this week in Floyd County. On Monday night, deputies from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department along with Kentucky State Police troopers found a large amount of drugs at a home near Betsy Layne Elementary School.
10-year-old dies after being trapped in Middlesboro house fire
A middle school student has died following a house fire in Bell County, Kentucky. According to WRIL, the Middlesboro Fire and Police Departments were called to a home on Ironwood Road Sunday.
q95fm.net
Two Arrested Following Traffic Stop
A woman out of Harlan County was arrested this past Tuesday, in Pikeville, on a meth trafficking charge. An officer with the Pikeville Police Department initiated a traffic stop for alleged erratic driving. The officer noted that the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be attempting to hide something as he approached. The officer then spotted a plastic baggy hanging out of the unzipped fly of the vehicle’s passenger, 30-year-old Samantha Sexton, of Cumberland.
993thex.com
Abingdon driver cited in crash that shut down Interstate 81 Tuesday evening
A 90-year-old driver from Abingdon was cited in a four-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Interstate 81 in Sullivan County Tuesday evening. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said an SUV driven southbound by Trula Harris attempted to turn left into the median in a space reserved for authorized vehicles causing a tractor-trailer to swerve into the median and then into northbound traffic when it collided with two other vehicles.
