WJHL

1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person is dead after a reported shooting in Bristol, Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. The Bristol Virginia Police Department says officers were called to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Inez Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man, identified as Randall L. Stiltner, 22 of Bristol, […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Man charged with first-degree murder following shooting in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Bristol, Virginia, that left one man dead Tuesday. The Bristol, Virginia Police Department said the shooting happened at around noon at a home on Inez Avenue. The person shot was taken to an area medical facility. Police said the man identified as 22-year-old Randall L. Stiltner, of Bristol, Tennessee, later died from his injuries.
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

TBI issues Silver Alert issued for missing Johnson City man

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old Johnson City man. Ernest Cooper has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home without assistance, according to the TBI. Anyone with information is asked to call...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wymt.com

Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wcyb.com

Greeneville attempted murder suspect arrested, police say

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police in Greeneville said Wednesday morning the search is over for an attempted murder suspect. Police said 43-year-old Issac Story fired a gun at two females late Tuesday night on Industrial Road. According to the police report, a family member told police Story showed up...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol, police say

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation, officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Suspect sought in lynching marker theft

KENT JUNCTION – Investigators and a community group are trying to find who stole a marker in remembrance of a 1920 Wise County lynching. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Monday that the department has started investigating when the marker – dedicated by the Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition on Sept. 24 was reported missing.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WSAZ

Large drug bust at home near elementary school; man arrested

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars after deputies found heroin, crystal meth, fentanyl, cocaine, and prescription pills at a home in the Betsy Layne community. According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were assisted by troopers in the investigation into illegal drug trafficking activity at a home near an elementary school.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wcyb.com

Historic marker stolen in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, V.a. (WCYB) — A memorial to mark the lynching of Dave Hurst was placed along Old Highway 23 in September. Now, only a pole is left. To have the marker installed was a celebratory time for a very dark time in our history," Preston Mitchell with the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition said.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

THP charges driver in crash that injured 4 people

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — EMS transported four people to the hospital after an SUV reportedly ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle on Monday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP states that a black Chevrolet Equinox traveling northbound on Highway 394 failed to stop at […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Floyd County man arrested during drug bust close to elementary school

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police conducting an investigation into illegal drug trafficking activity made a big discovery earlier this week in Floyd County. On Monday night, deputies from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department along with Kentucky State Police troopers found a large amount of drugs at a home near Betsy Layne Elementary School.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Two Arrested Following Traffic Stop

A woman out of Harlan County was arrested this past Tuesday, in Pikeville, on a meth trafficking charge. An officer with the Pikeville Police Department initiated a traffic stop for alleged erratic driving. The officer noted that the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be attempting to hide something as he approached. The officer then spotted a plastic baggy hanging out of the unzipped fly of the vehicle’s passenger, 30-year-old Samantha Sexton, of Cumberland.
PIKEVILLE, KY
993thex.com

Abingdon driver cited in crash that shut down Interstate 81 Tuesday evening

A 90-year-old driver from Abingdon was cited in a four-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Interstate 81 in Sullivan County Tuesday evening. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said an SUV driven southbound by Trula Harris attempted to turn left into the median in a space reserved for authorized vehicles causing a tractor-trailer to swerve into the median and then into northbound traffic when it collided with two other vehicles.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

