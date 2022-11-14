Erlandson signs to play volleyball at UW-Stevens Point

Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Tessa Erlandson made it official.

She’s off to play volleyball at the collegiate level.

On Nov. 9, Erlandson signed her National Letter of Intent to play for NCAA Division III University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point.

Sustaining K-W success

Kenyon-Wanamingo has been a blue blood in southern Minnesota volleyball for a while.

Discounting the shortened 2020 season, the Knights have won 20-plus matches every year since 2012 except for 2021. They won 19.

In 2022, the senior outside hitter Erlandson guided Kenyon-Wanamingo to a 23-9 record, a berth in the Section 1, Class 1A semifinals and a top-10 ranking in Class 1A throughout the entire season. Top-six, to be exact, as K-W hung tight at No. 6 each week.

The Knights went 10-1 and finished second place in a highly competitive Gopher Conference for the second year in a row. K-W featured a talented senior class headed by Erlandson.

She was the team’s kills leader, but had the versatility to thrive at the net or from the back line. Her stat sheet was frequently stuffed with digs, blocks and aces.

Erlandson is expected to earn all-conference honors for the third straight year.

At the club level playing for Southern Minnesota Volleyball, she’s listed at libero/defensive specialist. Erlandson has found success at national tournaments with SMV along with other K-W players, including classmate Josi Quam.

Her on-court demeanor portrays a calm focus interspersed with words of encouragement for her teammates.

Erlandson’s presence was a factor in the Knights being the poised unit they consistently were. The 2022 season did not have any bad losses or extended losing streaks despite playing a vaunted schedule. It featured plenty of big wins and an impressive 7-1 home record.

All-state accolades

Erlandson’s efforts in 2022 qualified her for the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Class 1A All-State team.

Joining Erlandson on the team from the Gopher Conference and Section 1 is Bethlehem Academy senior outside hitter Kate Trump. Mabel-Canton sophomore setter Sahara Morken and Spring Grove senior middle hitter Addyson McHugh are also on the team from Section 1.

The remaining all-state members in the class are senior middle hitter/setter Hannah Barchus from Pine RIver-Backus, junior setter Gabrielle Borresen, junior outside hitter Abigail Carr and senior Ella Hesse from Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, senior setter Cassie Dahl and senior middle hitter Jade Reese from Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, senior outside hitter Annika Forbes from New Life Academy, senior right side hitter/setter Madeline Guetzkow and senior outside hitter Gabby Wachholz from Mayer Lutheran, junior outside hitter Ella Johnson and senior outside hitter/setter Ireland Stassen from Minneota, junior right side hitter/setter Lyvia Misegades from Henning, senior outside hitter Ava Mueller from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and senior outside hitter/right side hitter/setter Sydney Thein from MACCRAY.

Pointing in the right direction

Erlandson will be crossing the border to Stevens Point, Wisconsin. That’s just under a four-hour drive from K-W High School.

She’ll be joining a highly successful program, which checked in at No. 14 in the Nov. 8 NCAA Division III coaches poll. UW-Stevens Point closed its season with a 26-8 record and a 4-3 mark to finish third in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The Pointers bowed out in their second match of the NCAA Regional tournament at No. 4 University of Northwestern in St. Paul.

UW-Stevens Point frequently plays in Minnesota. Their 2022 schedule featured a tournament at Bethel University and a match at St. Catherine University, both in St. Paul. Both NCAA Regional matches were in St. Paul, too.

The roster graduates four seniors, three of them listed at defensive specialist/libero. One of those was team digs leader, Emma Peterson, with 654.

Still on the roster at DS/L are a rising sophomore and senior who played sparingly in 2022.

UW-Stevens Point is led by head coach Lyndsay Kooi. She completed her fifth season in 2022. The Pointers have finished above .500 overall in every season under Kooi and reached the NCAA Tournament each of the past three seasons.

Two Minnesotans are eligible to return to the team next season: rising sophomore outside hitter Melanie Meyer from Bloomington Jefferson and junior setter Jadyn Clarner from Centennial in Lino Lakes.