Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
Lowndes County, Valdosta to host Free Fall Recycling Event
Lowndes County and Valdosta are set to host a Free Fall Recycling Event on Saturday, Nov. 19, encouraging local citizens to drop off electronics they want recycled.
wfxl.com
GBI announces SAC of Region 4 Field Office in Douglas
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the promotion of Jason Seacrist to Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the GBI’s Region 4 Field Office in Douglas. SAC Seacrist will be responsible for supervision of the staff assigned to this regional field office that conducts criminal investigations within an 11-county area of operations.
WALB 10
Fellowship of Christian Athletes opens new Valdosta location
Deer can dart out anywhere and can cause a lot of damage. ABAC students bring awareness to homelessness issues in Tifton. ABAC students bring awareness to homelessness issues in Tifton.
WCJB
Rabies alert issued in Suwannee County after cat catches the virus
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee County Health Department is alerting residents to the presence of rabies in the community after a cat was infected with the virus. The health department has issued the rabies alert for the City of Live Oak from U.S. 90 to the North; from White Avenue from the East; from Helvenston Street to the South; and Ohio Avenue to the West.
wfxl.com
United Way grant helps Colquitt County School District literacy efforts
The Colquitt County School District is the recipient of two Community Impact Grants from the United Way, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) worth $10,000, and the Baby Packer Welcome Kits worth $8,000. The DPIL launched in the fall of 2021 in Colquitt County. Under the program, DPIL sends an...
wfxl.com
Southern Regional Technical College announces new Board Director
Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) President Jim Glass is pleased to announce the addition of Tonia Garrett of Nashville to the SRTC Board of Directors. Garrett was sworn in during the November 9 Board of Directors meeting at SRTC-Thomasville and will serve SRTC for a term of 3 years. Tonia...
WCTV
Abandoned puppies looking for new home in Thomas County
Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry. City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex. Updated: 6 hours ago. City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex on Lafayette Street.
WCJB
Lake Shore Hospital Authority board members approved improvements vital to renting out the facility
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is another step forward to use the medical facility that once housed the Lake Shore Hospital. Hospital Authority members Monday night approved improvements deemed vital to renting out the facility. That includes repairs to the elevator and fire systems. They also learned that staffers...
valdostatoday.com
VPD holds Open Testing hiring event for Law Enforcement
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is holding an Open Testing hiring event for anyone wanting to join the Law Enforcement team. We want you to join our team! We invite you to our Open Testing hiring event on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 6pm at Valdosta Police Department (500 N Toombs St). This test is the initial stage of the hiring process, and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Banks Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Lakeland, Georgia, USA By Earl Robicheaux
This October/November 2022 the Breaking Wind group was at it again with a photo trip to Georgia. The early part of the trip found us in Northern Georgia for waterfalls, mountain scenery, fall color, grist mills, covered bridges and generally a good time. However, the purpose of the trip was to see and photograph the bald cypress and their rust-colored needles in the swamps and marshes of Southeast Georgia.
WCTV
Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days. Check out the locations below:. LEON COUNTY. Thanksgiving Meals. Project Annie...
wfxl.com
ABAC now offers new Criminal Justice degree program
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has now introduced a new Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree program and is allowing current students as well as professionals working in the law enforcement field to enroll. Classes in the new four-year degree program will begin during the spring semester, and school officials...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Christmas Tree Lighting kicks off holiday season
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County community is invited to the annual Christmas Tree Lighting to kick of the holiday season. The Valdosta-Lowndes community is invited to join the City of Valdosta’s Mayor, Scott James Matheson, and Lowndes County’s Chairman, Bill Slaughter, for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Unity Park Amphitheater, located at 301 East Central Avenue, Valdosta, Georgia 31601.
WCTV
Gunshot victim calls for help from Jefferson Co. fast food restaurant
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Madison County Sheriff’s office said the person was injured, along with a second person, in a shootout at H&R Grocery on Main St. in Greenville. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person who had been shot...
valdostatoday.com
Man wanted in New Jersey arrested in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 42-year-old man with an arrest warrant in New Jersey was located and arrested in a Valdosta apartment. Arrested 1: Curtis Williams, African American male, 42 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Ebony Williams, African American female 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 9,...
Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting incident
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Monday.
WALB 10
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Wednesday around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive for a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
wtxl.com
Grage out as Lowndes High School head football coach after one season
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Lowndes High School football program is searching for a new head coach. According to a news release Tuesday morning from the Lowndes County Schools District, the school district relieved Zach Grage as head coach and director of football operations at Lowndes High School, effectively immediately.
wfxl.com
3 sentenced for drug trafficking and meth distribution conspiracy in Coffee County
Three people have been sentenced to federal prison for meth distribution. A South Georgia man who participated in a widespread drug-trafficking conspiracy and two former state prison guards who smuggled drugs behind bars are among the final defendants to be sentenced. According to the report, 45-year-old Alexander Reyes Tyson was...
Comments / 0