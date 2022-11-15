ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

wfxl.com

GBI announces SAC of Region 4 Field Office in Douglas

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the promotion of Jason Seacrist to Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the GBI’s Region 4 Field Office in Douglas. SAC Seacrist will be responsible for supervision of the staff assigned to this regional field office that conducts criminal investigations within an 11-county area of operations.
DOUGLAS, GA
WCJB

Rabies alert issued in Suwannee County after cat catches the virus

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee County Health Department is alerting residents to the presence of rabies in the community after a cat was infected with the virus. The health department has issued the rabies alert for the City of Live Oak from U.S. 90 to the North; from White Avenue from the East; from Helvenston Street to the South; and Ohio Avenue to the West.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Southern Regional Technical College announces new Board Director

Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) President Jim Glass is pleased to announce the addition of Tonia Garrett of Nashville to the SRTC Board of Directors. Garrett was sworn in during the November 9 Board of Directors meeting at SRTC-Thomasville and will serve SRTC for a term of 3 years. Tonia...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Abandoned puppies looking for new home in Thomas County

Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry. City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex. Updated: 6 hours ago. City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex on Lafayette Street.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

VPD holds Open Testing hiring event for Law Enforcement

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is holding an Open Testing hiring event for anyone wanting to join the Law Enforcement team. We want you to join our team! We invite you to our Open Testing hiring event on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 6pm at Valdosta Police Department (500 N Toombs St). This test is the initial stage of the hiring process, and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation.
VALDOSTA, GA
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Banks Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Lakeland, Georgia, USA By Earl Robicheaux

This October/November 2022 the Breaking Wind group was at it again with a photo trip to Georgia. The early part of the trip found us in Northern Georgia for waterfalls, mountain scenery, fall color, grist mills, covered bridges and generally a good time. However, the purpose of the trip was to see and photograph the bald cypress and their rust-colored needles in the swamps and marshes of Southeast Georgia.
LAKELAND, GA
WCTV

Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days. Check out the locations below:. LEON COUNTY. Thanksgiving Meals. Project Annie...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

ABAC now offers new Criminal Justice degree program

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has now introduced a new Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree program and is allowing current students as well as professionals working in the law enforcement field to enroll. Classes in the new four-year degree program will begin during the spring semester, and school officials...
TIFTON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta Christmas Tree Lighting kicks off holiday season

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County community is invited to the annual Christmas Tree Lighting to kick of the holiday season. The Valdosta-Lowndes community is invited to join the City of Valdosta’s Mayor, Scott James Matheson, and Lowndes County’s Chairman, Bill Slaughter, for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Unity Park Amphitheater, located at 301 East Central Avenue, Valdosta, Georgia 31601.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Gunshot victim calls for help from Jefferson Co. fast food restaurant

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Madison County Sheriff’s office said the person was injured, along with a second person, in a shootout at H&R Grocery on Main St. in Greenville. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person who had been shot...
GREENVILLE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Man wanted in New Jersey arrested in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A 42-year-old man with an arrest warrant in New Jersey was located and arrested in a Valdosta apartment. Arrested 1: Curtis Williams, African American male, 42 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Ebony Williams, African American female 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 9,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Wednesday around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive for a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
wtxl.com

Grage out as Lowndes High School head football coach after one season

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Lowndes High School football program is searching for a new head coach. According to a news release Tuesday morning from the Lowndes County Schools District, the school district relieved Zach Grage as head coach and director of football operations at Lowndes High School, effectively immediately.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA

