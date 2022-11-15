VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is holding an Open Testing hiring event for anyone wanting to join the Law Enforcement team. We want you to join our team! We invite you to our Open Testing hiring event on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 6pm at Valdosta Police Department (500 N Toombs St). This test is the initial stage of the hiring process, and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation.

