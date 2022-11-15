Read full article on original website
Thruway closing to commercial traffic Thursday in WNY
A 134-mile stretch of the New York State Thruway spanning most of Western New York will close to commercial traffic Thursday afternoon, ahead of an anticipated winter storm. The shutdown will take effect at 4 p.m. between Exit 46 in Henrietta and the Pennsylvania state line. It comes as parts...
Heavy lake snow for some in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Some areas in WNY are gearing up for a heavy lake effect snow event through the end of this week and this weekend. A long duration period of lake effect snow is likely off of Lake Erie through late Sunday. The setup in the atmosphere is...
Anticipated winter weather in WNY pushes high school football playoff games to Monday
Rochester, N.Y. — With heavy lake-effect snowfall expected to hit parts of Western New York this weekend, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association has postponed regional playoff football games set to be played in the Rochester area. Section V was slated to host five state quarterfinal...
Man accused of stealing UTV, riding on SUNY Geneseo campus
Geneseo, N.Y. — A Livingston County man allegedly stole a utility terrain vehicle and was caught riding it on the SUNY Geneseo campus. Deputies responded to Riverside Drive in Geneseo around 3:15 a.m. Nov. 6 after a homeowner reported someone drove away with his UTV. Neal Dehmler, 57, of...
SUNY Brockport hosts first Paralympic Sports Festival
Brockport, N.Y. (WHAM) - Faculty, staff, and students at SUNY Brockport are raising awareness on the importance of inclusivity in sports. The campus hosted a free Paralympic Sports Festival for the community on Tuesday night, highlighting the variety of group and individual sports that people who have different abilities can play.
Fatal fire in Wyoming County under investigation
Gainesville, N.Y. — A man is dead following a fire Monday morning in Wyoming County. Crews responded just before 7 a.m. to Dutton Road in Gainesville, where a house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters said two floors collapsed and they were unable to get inside the home at...
FBI offers reward for suspects in arson at WNY pro-life pregnancy center
Buffalo, N.Y. — The FBI is asking the public to help identify two people believed to be responsible for an arson fire at a pro-life pregnancy center in Erie County. According to the FBI, someone threw a Molotov cocktail at the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center on Eggert Road in Amherst around 2:45 a.m. June 7.
