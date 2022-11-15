Buffalo, N.Y. — The FBI is asking the public to help identify two people believed to be responsible for an arson fire at a pro-life pregnancy center in Erie County. According to the FBI, someone threw a Molotov cocktail at the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center on Eggert Road in Amherst around 2:45 a.m. June 7.

