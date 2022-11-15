Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: “Lessons from a marketeer” – Eric Fulwiler, We Are Rival in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
What makes challenger brands fit for purpose today… and for tomorrow’s world? Eric Fulwiler, Co-founder and CEO of growth consultancy We Are Rival shares his thoughts. The financial services world of 2022 is a loud, noisy, crowded place. Technology and regulation have lowered the barriers to entry and distribution to such a point that the market is flooded with new brands, products, services, and content (gah, so much content!). How do you find any white space at all? How do you stand out? How do you reach a modern consumer (B2C or B2B), one who has so much more choice than they used to? And, even if you answer those questions, how do you continuously answer them, day-in, day-out, year-in, year-out when the only constant around you is change? Well, the solution to success in today and tomorrow’s world is a combination of a lot of things, but it certainly isn’t doing things the way you’ve done them before.
Mondo’s First Female President, Stephanie Wernick Barker Honored on Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts, (SIA)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MONDO, an Addison Group company, is excited to announce that Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is now an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche Tech, IT, and Digital Marketing talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006221/en/ Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Dmexco co-founder explains the thinking behind the new Possible conference on marketing, advertising, tech & culture
In the world of conferences that cater to and intersect with marketers, agencies and tech, there are few can’t-miss tentpoles — the biggest of them is Cannes Lions, although one has to grudgingly admit CES is important too, if utterly unwieldy. At a secondary level with the likes of SXSW is DMexco, a digital marketing conference and trade show in Cologne, Germany co-founded in 2009 by its former CEO Christian Muche.
OSARO and SVT Robotics Partner to Accelerate Advanced Packaging Robot Integration and Deployment in Fulfillment Warehouses
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- OSARO®, a global leader in AI-driven robotics for e-commerce, announced a partnership with SVT Robotics to accelerate the integration of pick-and-place robotics systems for e-commerce and logistics businesses. SVT Robotics’ ground-breaking SOFTBOT Platform enables companies to integrate and deploy the robots, automation, and IoT devices they need in just days or weeks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005282/en/ As part of the agreement, SVT Robotics has joined OSARO’s partner program, which offers one-stop access for businesses looking to deploy robotic solutions in their fulfillment operations. Prospective customers can engage with an OSARO pick-and-place robot cell at SVT’s Innovation Lab in Norfolk, Virginia, where they can see a live demo and learn more about the possibilities for advanced e-commerce automation. (Photo: Business Wire)
Appian Recognises International Partner Award Winners at Appian Europe
Appian congratulates its 2022 International Partner Award winners at the Appian Europe conference in London. Now in its fifth year, this annual award recognises leading Appian partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for their excellence and success in implementing impactful solutions on the Appian Low-Code Platform for our clients.
Deck Commerce and Distribution Management Integrate to Improve Omnichannel Order Orchestration for Children’s Art Brand
Distribution Management, a national third-party fulfillment and distribution provider, announces its integration and partnership with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to enhance the omnichannel strategy for Crayola. This system integration creates a holistic order management and DTC order fulfillment solution for retailers and brands,...
Ouster Named Three-Time CES Innovation Award Honoree
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries has been named a 2023 CES innovation Award Honoree in two categories: Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation and Robotics. Ouster was selected out of a record-high number of over 2,100 submissions for its groundbreaking REV7 OS series, which leverages cutting-edge semiconductor and hardware design to deliver an unprecedented leap in lidar performance to empower safer and more capable autonomy applications. Ouster’s REV7 sensors will be on display at CES 2023 in the West Hall at booth #6541. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005923/en/ Ouster’s Award-Winning REV7 OS Series Digital Lidar Sensors (Photo: Business Wire)
Polkadot is Kicking off the Metaverse Championship with $36,000 in prizes, Revamping the Standard Hackathon Format
Polkadot has announced the launch of its first-ever Metaverse Championship. The event will take place in Budapest from 5-7 December, and will offer a prize pool of $36,000. In addition to the cash prizes, participants can also win thousands of dollars worth of tokens offered by Unit and Kilt. However, it’s not just the winnings that make it worth entering the 40-entry limit.
Guideway Care Ranked Number 47th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Guideway Care today announced it ranked 47 th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28 th year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005595/en/ Guideway Care’s chief executive officer, Craig Parker, credits its tech-enabled, human interaction care guidance model, and Guideway team members’ dedication to improving patient lives through a health equity approach, with the company’s 3,518% revenue growth. He said, “It is an honor to be selected by Deloitte for this prestigious award among a distinguished group of finalists.”
SHIB Metaverse: Tech Trench Hub Inspired by Leading Universities Launched
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
How Are Digital Talent Development Platforms Incentivizing Sports communities?
There are a host of digital talent development platforms where you can invest, collect and trade signed cards from star athletes and trade talent successfully. This article is about what you need to know and how companies are giving power back to the players and their talent. The great Roman...
TRON ACADEMY Launches with Hacker House and New Season 3 HackaTRON Partners
Geneva, Switzerland, 15th November, 2022, Chainwire. The “Hacker House,” as TRON DAO dubbed it, brought together some of the brightest young minds in blockchain development on the Harvard University campus from November 12 to 13, 2022. This face-to-face “Mini Hackathon” was a track for Season 3 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 . This season welcomes a number of new partners, including Circle, SafePal, Crypto Zombies, Playbux, Unstoppable Domains, Gala Games, LinkedIn, and Travala.com.
Nike Launches a Digital Community Focusing on NFT
It has been announced that Nike has launched SWOOSH – a digital community and experience that provides a home for virtual creations. With the help of blockchain-powered technology, or better said Web3, Nike is offering a place where athletes, creators, collectors, and consumers all have a chance to shape the sport of the future.
Junior staff are finding better contracts, senior staff are burning out: the arts are losing the war for talent
In 1997, consulting firm McKinsey & Company coined the term “the war for talent” to define increasing labour shortages that had significant potential to impact organisational performance. The war for talent significantly impacted corporations at the time, creating a scarcity mindset and encouraging a wave of employee-focussed initiatives designed to attract and retain staff. For the most part, the arts and cultural sector have been sheltered from the war for talent over past decades. Global growth in creative oriented higher education coupled with the “romance of being creative” has led to a steady stream of workers willing to enter the...
