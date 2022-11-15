Read full article on original website
Rotarians in Stone County donate to support four programs
The Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake has given back to their community. The Rotarians have donated more than $1,000 to support four holiday-assistance programs in Stone County. The programs are Unite Table Rock Lake’s Shop with a Hero, Shirley Mease’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner in Reeds Spring, the North Stone County Food Pantry, and the Southern Stone County Food Pantry.
Local Springfield family donates Christmas tree for the Park Central Square
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 30-foot-tall spruce tree was put up at the Park Central Square in Springfield in time for the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show, which is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 19. According to the communication coordinator for the City of Springfield, Kristen Milam, the reason they chose a spruce tree […]
Hollister Chamber to host Santa in the Park
Ho, Ho, hope you’re ready for some holiday cheer!. Santa Claus will be coming to Hollister again this year, for the Santa in the Park event at the Chad Fuqua Memorial Park on Sunday, Dec. 4. Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman John Hagey said the event replaced Santa...
Stone County 100 Club hosts cornhole tournament
An organization in Stone County, which helps support the families of fallen first responders, raised money at their second annual cornhole tournament last month. President of the Stone County 100 Club Wendy Youngblood told Branson Tri-Lakes News the corn hole tournament has been a success since its start last year.
Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora
AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
Reeds Spring Athletics Booster Club raising money
The Reeds Spring Athletics Booster Club is asking for help getting a charter bus for the football team for this Saturday. The Wolves are District Champions and will be heading to Boonville to take on the Pirates on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to a Facebook post, the Booster Club is...
Stone County, Mo. residents concerned about increase in stray and abandoned dogs, pushing for animal control
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Stone County are pushing for a solution to a growing stray dog population. This summer, Vanessa Oller moved to Stone County to build her lake home. That’s when she saw the stray dog issue firsthand and is now calling on county leaders to address it.
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
Ricky Lee Turpen
Ricky Lee Turpen, 67, of Branson, MO passed away on November 5, 2022, at home. Ricky entered this life on September 8, 1955, in St. Joseph, MO, the son of Sidney Patton and Helen (Linder) Turpen. He was joined in marriage May 25, 2000, to Carol Ann Inyart. He is...
Gregory “Greg” Allen Behlmann
Gregory “Greg” Allen Behlmann, 64, of Springfield, MO passed away on October 30, 2022. Greg entered this life on October 21, 1958, the son of Joseph and Francis (Hanke) Behlmann of Florissant, MO. Greg was joined in marriage on August 30, 2018, to Nancy Yeokum. He was preceded...
City, CU to kick off Lake Springfield planning process Nov. 17
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield and City Utilities will host an event to kick off the Lake Springfield planning process 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Springfield Art Museum. The meeting can also be livestreamed here. The event is the first in...
Boone County Sheriff’s Office alerts citizens of local scam
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has released an updated alert for a scam that continues to progress in the area. The department says they have had multiple calls regarding a Harrison phone number calling citizens, stating they have missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammers are very convincing and have masked their phone number to be the Boone County Sheriff’s Office phone number. In addition, the scammers are asking citizens to get pre-paid Visa cards in order to take care of their warrants. They have also name people in the community, like Judge Robert Hathaway, saying he signed the warrant against them.
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
Branson teacher named McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
A Branson special education teacher has been named a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator. Stephanie Martin, a special education teacher at Cedar Ridge Elementary, was given the honor on Nov. 2. “Being named a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator is such an honor,” Martin said in a statement. “It is a...
Rose Petal Ceremony honors female veterans
Women veterans were celebrated during Branson Veterans Homecoming Week with a special ceremony held Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Stone Castle Hotel & Conference Center. The 18th Annual Rose Petal Ceremony featured a pair of speakers, entertainment provided by the Clay Cooper Theatre, and lunch for the veterans and their families.
Ozark Empire Fairgrounds hosts groundbreaking for new arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center (OEFEC) will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center. The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the fairgrounds on Thursday, November 17. According to OEFEC’s press release, the new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center will serve […]
Thieves hit multiple businesses on Commercial Street; residents increase security
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Business owners say thieves have broken into several businesses on Springfield’s Commercial Street. The crimes happened near Benton and Robberson Ave. this week. It led business owners to increase security. “The owner down the block has been hit twice in three days with her door...
Silver Alert activated for Taney County man
TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- Taney County Sheriff’s Department is asking for citizens’ assistance in finding a missing man. Edward S. Jourdan, 70, is a 5-foot-7 man with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen around 3:30 PM on Thursday, November 3, at 248 Evan Street, Hollister, Missouri.
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
Faith Community Health names new Executive Director
A new leader is at the helm of Faith Community Health. The FCH Board of Directors announced Kyle David as the agency’s new Executive Director. Davis has been serving as Director of Operations for Mercy Health Clinics prior to assuming his role with FCH on Oct. 31. “As our...
