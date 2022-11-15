ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Boone County Sheriff’s Office alerts citizens of local scam

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has released an updated alert for a scam that continues to progress in the area. The department says they have had multiple calls regarding a Harrison phone number calling citizens, stating they have missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammers are very convincing and have masked their phone number to be the Boone County Sheriff’s Office phone number. In addition, the scammers are asking citizens to get pre-paid Visa cards in order to take care of their warrants. They have also name people in the community, like Judge Robert Hathaway, saying he signed the warrant against them.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Charges filed for Tuesday shooting in Springfield

UPDATE: Charges have been filed in the North Springfield shooting. Stephen Bailey Jr. is charged with 2nd-Degree Domestic Assault and 1st-Degree Burglary. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County deputies are investigating a shooting at a home on Farm 143 north of Springfield. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a domestic disturbance turned into a domestic assault at […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Judge appointed to Springfield Municipal Court

David Mercer has been appointed as a judge for the Springfield Municipal Court. Mercer got the nod from City Council at its meeting last night, according to a news release. Mercer, who starts Dec. 1, will have a four-year term that expires Nov. 14, 2026. "David is a person of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate domestic dispute, shooting north Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies say a teenager shot a man at a home in north Springfield during a domestic dispute. Deputies responded to the 3400 block of North Farm Road 143 for a domestic disturbance call involving a firearm. Investigators say the teenager shot the man after assaulting his mother.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
AURORA, MO
KTLO

Suspect from vending machine break-ins identified, arrested

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in connection with vending machine break-ins in and around the City of Mountain Home. According to Sheriff John Montgomery, after the initial press release was sent out on Nov. 9 with images from the security camera system, law enforcement authorities in Van Buren County at Clinton saw the images and recognized the face of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle as being involved in similar break-ins under investigation in that jurisdiction.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTTS

Shooting During Domestic Disturbance In Greene County

(KTTS News) — Greene County deputies say a teenager shot a man during a domestic dispute. Investigators say the teen shot the man after assaulting his mother. It happened at a home in the 3400-block of North Farm Road 143 north of the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. KY3 says the...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate armed robbery at Springfield vape shop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Springfield vape shop. Officers responded to the Smoke and Vape Euphoria at 633 South Kimbrough. Police say three young men wearing masks showed a gun to the clerk. The men stole money and items from the store, then left on foot.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Silver Alert activated for Taney County man

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- Taney County Sheriff’s Department is asking for citizens’ assistance in finding a missing man.   Edward S. Jourdan, 70, is a 5-foot-7 man with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen around 3:30 PM on Thursday, November 3, at 248 Evan Street, Hollister, Missouri. He is wearing a t-shirt, black […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Fatality confirmed in Sunday night Gassville fire

Approximately 70 firefighters from 10 departments were called to a blaze at Folk Art Antiques near the city limits of Gassville on U.S. Highway 62/412 West. Officials have confirmed a fatality but the identity has not been released at this time. The body will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause of death.
GASSVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Fairview earns “poor” score in state audit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A report released Wednesday from Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway revealed a shocking amount of fiscal violations from a town in Newton County. “Numerous concerns” were outlined in the state auditor’s report of Fairview’s operations, earning the city the lowest possible rating of “poor.” The audit was initiated by citizens of Fairview who signed a petition in 2021.
FAIRVIEW, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Hollister mayor issues Downing Street Christmas Proclamation

Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton recently issued a proclamation for Downing Street Christmas, which will be celebrated from Friday, Nov. 4 through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. A Christmas tree ribbon cutting was planned for Friday, Nov. 4, but was canceled due inclement weather. Patton released a statement regarding the cancellation, thanking involved parties for their help and inviting community members to visit Downing Street to view the tree.
HOLLISTER, MO
KYTV

1 found dead in business fire in Gassville, Ark.

GASSVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Firefighters are investigating a fire at several buildings in Gassville, where they found a body. Firefighters responded to a call shortly before 8 p.m. that started in the residence and spread into the business front on Sunday. Investigators say the body recovered from the scene has been transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Little Rock to confirm identity and determine a cause of death.
GASSVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy