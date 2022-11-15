Read full article on original website
KTLO
Boone County Sheriff’s Office alerts citizens of local scam
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has released an updated alert for a scam that continues to progress in the area. The department says they have had multiple calls regarding a Harrison phone number calling citizens, stating they have missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammers are very convincing and have masked their phone number to be the Boone County Sheriff’s Office phone number. In addition, the scammers are asking citizens to get pre-paid Visa cards in order to take care of their warrants. They have also name people in the community, like Judge Robert Hathaway, saying he signed the warrant against them.
UPDATE: Charges filed for Tuesday shooting in Springfield
UPDATE: Charges have been filed in the North Springfield shooting. Stephen Bailey Jr. is charged with 2nd-Degree Domestic Assault and 1st-Degree Burglary. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County deputies are investigating a shooting at a home on Farm 143 north of Springfield. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a domestic disturbance turned into a domestic assault at […]
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this woman wanted for ID theft in Greene County?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Angela Lynette McNair. Springfield police say the 49-year-old also goes by the alias, Angela Clark. She’s wanted on felony warrants for probation violation in two counties. McNair pleaded guilty in Greene County to two counts of identity theft....
Springfield Business Journal
Judge appointed to Springfield Municipal Court
David Mercer has been appointed as a judge for the Springfield Municipal Court. Mercer got the nod from City Council at its meeting last night, according to a news release. Mercer, who starts Dec. 1, will have a four-year term that expires Nov. 14, 2026. "David is a person of...
KYTV
Police investigate domestic dispute, shooting north Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies say a teenager shot a man at a home in north Springfield during a domestic dispute. Deputies responded to the 3400 block of North Farm Road 143 for a domestic disturbance call involving a firearm. Investigators say the teenager shot the man after assaulting his mother.
KYTV
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora
AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
KTLO
Suspect from vending machine break-ins identified, arrested
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in connection with vending machine break-ins in and around the City of Mountain Home. According to Sheriff John Montgomery, after the initial press release was sent out on Nov. 9 with images from the security camera system, law enforcement authorities in Van Buren County at Clinton saw the images and recognized the face of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle as being involved in similar break-ins under investigation in that jurisdiction.
Gravette woman and Huntsville man killed in car crash
A Huntsville man and Gravette woman were killed in a car crash in rural Madison County on Monday, Nov. 16.
KTTS
Shooting During Domestic Disturbance In Greene County
(KTTS News) — Greene County deputies say a teenager shot a man during a domestic dispute. Investigators say the teen shot the man after assaulting his mother. It happened at a home in the 3400-block of North Farm Road 143 north of the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. KY3 says the...
Man arrested for resisting arrest and leaving the scene of a crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was arrested last Thursday afternoon after a chase in a vehicle and on foot resulting in charges of resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. On November 10, officers observed a vehicle driving erratically on Glenstone. Before officers could initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and […]
KYTV
Police investigate armed robbery at Springfield vape shop
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Springfield vape shop. Officers responded to the Smoke and Vape Euphoria at 633 South Kimbrough. Police say three young men wearing masks showed a gun to the clerk. The men stole money and items from the store, then left on foot.
Silver Alert activated for Taney County man
TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- Taney County Sheriff’s Department is asking for citizens’ assistance in finding a missing man. Edward S. Jourdan, 70, is a 5-foot-7 man with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen around 3:30 PM on Thursday, November 3, at 248 Evan Street, Hollister, Missouri. He is wearing a t-shirt, black […]
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
KYTV
Thieves hit multiple businesses on Commercial Street; residents increase security
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Business owners say thieves have broken into several businesses on Springfield’s Commercial Street. The crimes happened near Benton and Robberson Ave. this week. It led business owners to increase security. “The owner down the block has been hit twice in three days with her door...
KTLO
Fatality confirmed in Sunday night Gassville fire
Approximately 70 firefighters from 10 departments were called to a blaze at Folk Art Antiques near the city limits of Gassville on U.S. Highway 62/412 West. Officials have confirmed a fatality but the identity has not been released at this time. The body will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause of death.
fourstateshomepage.com
Fairview earns “poor” score in state audit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A report released Wednesday from Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway revealed a shocking amount of fiscal violations from a town in Newton County. “Numerous concerns” were outlined in the state auditor’s report of Fairview’s operations, earning the city the lowest possible rating of “poor.” The audit was initiated by citizens of Fairview who signed a petition in 2021.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister mayor issues Downing Street Christmas Proclamation
Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton recently issued a proclamation for Downing Street Christmas, which will be celebrated from Friday, Nov. 4 through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. A Christmas tree ribbon cutting was planned for Friday, Nov. 4, but was canceled due inclement weather. Patton released a statement regarding the cancellation, thanking involved parties for their help and inviting community members to visit Downing Street to view the tree.
KYTV
1 found dead in business fire in Gassville, Ark.
GASSVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Firefighters are investigating a fire at several buildings in Gassville, where they found a body. Firefighters responded to a call shortly before 8 p.m. that started in the residence and spread into the business front on Sunday. Investigators say the body recovered from the scene has been transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Little Rock to confirm identity and determine a cause of death.
KYTV
Stone County, Mo. residents concerned about increase in stray and abandoned dogs, pushing for animal control
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Stone County are pushing for a solution to a growing stray dog population. This summer, Vanessa Oller moved to Stone County to build her lake home. That’s when she saw the stray dog issue firsthand and is now calling on county leaders to address it.
