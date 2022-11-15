ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Related
Great Bend Post

Great Bend High School, Middle School to begin carrying Narcan

More than 760,000 Americans have died of opioid overdoses since 1999, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That makes the issue not an elephant in the room but something that requires action. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved carrying the drug Narcan at Great Bend High School and Great Bend Middle School as an emergency option in the event of an opioid overdose.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Interior design students explore commercial space in 'Essence'

Four Fort Hays State University seniors in interior design created a spa at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art. "Essence" is the annual interior design senior exhibit. The seniors — Holly Linenberger of Hays, Brianna Miller of Spearville, Chloe Hibbs of Concordia and Aundrea Madison of Ulysses— were the first group to design a commercial space for their senior project.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

USD 428 BOE approves track, turf updates at Great Bend High School

It's an oft-used movie line, but it still rings true: if you build it, they will come. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved up to $2 million in renovations to the track and turf at Great Bend High School. The vote not only replaces facilities in desrepair and need of replacement, but updates to the facilities will likely help the district host other marquee events like a track and field regional.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Commission meeting agenda (11/16)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3QXLdEd. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. -The County...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Central Kansas Community Choir to perform in Great Bend

The Central Kansas Community Choir (CKCC) will perform its “Holiday Harmony” concert featuring uplifting vocal selections at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the First Methodist Church 2123 Forest Ave. in Great Bend. The CKCC is a non-denominational mixed chorus sponsored by Barton Community College and strives to provide...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Reif ready to take active role as new Barton Co. Commissioner

Two of the three incoming Barton County Commissioners were all but locks as uncontested candidates heading into Tuesday's general election. Duane Reif defeated three other candidates in the August primary election for the District 1 seat, and his top competitor, Linda Moeder, challenged Reif again as a write-in candidate in the general election. Reif improved his margin of victory in the general election and said he's ready to go from spectator at meetings, to acting commissioner.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Wednesday on Sports Day

- Fran Martin, Assistant Executive Director for the Kansas State High School Activities Association. - Voice of the Fort Hays State Tigers Gerard Wellbrock.
Great Bend Post

🎥Teqball game is coming to Great Bend

A soccer-based sport, Teqball was created in Hungary in 2012 and now is heading to Great Bend. The Great Bend Recreation Commission received a grant from Teqball to grow the sport in the United States. Teqball combines soccer and table tennis and is played on a curved table. Fine-tuning their...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

