It's an oft-used movie line, but it still rings true: if you build it, they will come. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved up to $2 million in renovations to the track and turf at Great Bend High School. The vote not only replaces facilities in desrepair and need of replacement, but updates to the facilities will likely help the district host other marquee events like a track and field regional.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO