Entering design phase for Great Bend’s Heizer Park improvements
A goal to make improvements to Great Bend’s Heizer Park was publicly announced in 2020 by city officials. To get things moving, the Great Bend Recreation Commission Board Monday approved a cost sharing agreement with the city to have a master plan designed. A survey from two years ago,...
Great Bend High School, Middle School to begin carrying Narcan
More than 760,000 Americans have died of opioid overdoses since 1999, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That makes the issue not an elephant in the room but something that requires action. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved carrying the drug Narcan at Great Bend High School and Great Bend Middle School as an emergency option in the event of an opioid overdose.
Hays searches for unity in light of divisive debate on high school mascot
A consultant brought in by the Hays USD 489 to look at the rebranding of Hays High and Hays Middle schools told a community forum that the responses from a rebranding survey were very positive but lacked cohesiveness. The district is in the process of building a new high school...
Interior design students explore commercial space in 'Essence'
Four Fort Hays State University seniors in interior design created a spa at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art. "Essence" is the annual interior design senior exhibit. The seniors — Holly Linenberger of Hays, Brianna Miller of Spearville, Chloe Hibbs of Concordia and Aundrea Madison of Ulysses— were the first group to design a commercial space for their senior project.
USD 428 BOE approves track, turf updates at Great Bend High School
It's an oft-used movie line, but it still rings true: if you build it, they will come. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved up to $2 million in renovations to the track and turf at Great Bend High School. The vote not only replaces facilities in desrepair and need of replacement, but updates to the facilities will likely help the district host other marquee events like a track and field regional.
Great Bend hospital partnering with community to determine health needs
To help create a heathier, stronger community, The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus is partnering with area nonprofits, health departments, schools and insurance providers to determine current health needs. The Great Bend community is encouraged to participate in open meetings to help develop an improvement plan. “This...
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (11/16)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3QXLdEd. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. -The County...
Central Kansas Community Choir to perform in Great Bend
The Central Kansas Community Choir (CKCC) will perform its “Holiday Harmony” concert featuring uplifting vocal selections at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the First Methodist Church 2123 Forest Ave. in Great Bend. The CKCC is a non-denominational mixed chorus sponsored by Barton Community College and strives to provide...
CAMPBELL: Results of Cottonwood District grain sorghum hybrid demonstration plots
I would like to thank those involved in making this year’s sorghum demonstration plot possible. Cooperators Josh Debes and Dean Stoskopf along with Johnny Luerman in Barton County and Matt, John and Wyatt Grabbe in Ellis County. Also a shout-out to all of the seed companies and dealers for providing the seed and signs.
🎤City Edition: City Clerk Shafer & Attorney Glendenning
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Shafer and City Attorney Allen Glendenning that aired Nov. 16, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend native to be honored for lifesaving deed at Walmart
The American Red Cross will honor Eric Keller for his heroic acts at Walmart with a Lifesaving Award. In October 2022, Keller performed CPR on a toddler at Walmart. What was supposed to be a normal day of grocery shopping, turned into a moment of courageous action to save a life.
Reif ready to take active role as new Barton Co. Commissioner
Two of the three incoming Barton County Commissioners were all but locks as uncontested candidates heading into Tuesday's general election. Duane Reif defeated three other candidates in the August primary election for the District 1 seat, and his top competitor, Linda Moeder, challenged Reif again as a write-in candidate in the general election. Reif improved his margin of victory in the general election and said he's ready to go from spectator at meetings, to acting commissioner.
Wednesday on Sports Day
- Fran Martin, Assistant Executive Director for the Kansas State High School Activities Association. - Voice of the Fort Hays State Tigers Gerard Wellbrock.
Barton County voter turnout remained high in general election
Another successful election is in the books for the Barton County Clerk's office. Results from last Tuesday's general election remain unofficial until the Barton County Commission canvasses the votes Wednesday morning. Clerk Bev Schmeidler said voting was slightly higher than in the August primary. "We really kind of expected it...
3rd annual Pickleball Turkey Classic wraps up in Great Bend
The Great Bend Recreation Commission hosted the 3rd Annual Pickleball Turkey Classic on Nov. 12 - 13. This tournament has almost tripled in size since last year’s 48 players came to Great Bend. Year three brought 132 pickleballers to this event which was hosted at the Panther Activity Center (PAC).
Hays PD Activity Log, Oct. 30-Nov. 5
The Hays Police Department responded to 103 calls from Oct. 30 through Nov. 5, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
📷Restaurant shows off some Great Bend pride
Los Cabos Fajita House in Great Bend added welcoming Great Bend art outside their restaurant at 619 Main Street.
🎥Teqball game is coming to Great Bend
A soccer-based sport, Teqball was created in Hungary in 2012 and now is heading to Great Bend. The Great Bend Recreation Commission received a grant from Teqball to grow the sport in the United States. Teqball combines soccer and table tennis and is played on a curved table. Fine-tuning their...
