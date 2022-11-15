Read full article on original website
Ozark Mountain Friday Night concert to feature Dillon Massengale
The next Ozark Mountain Friday Nights concert on Friday, Nov. 18, in Reeds Spring will feature a new special guest. The Farnum Family of Galena will take to the stage of the New Testament Christian Church in Stone County at 7 p.m. The free community concerts have been taking place once a month on select Friday evenings this fall and will continue into the winter.
Taney County, Mo. food pantries seeing need for food increase ahead of the holidays
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -With the rise in inflation and the holidays approaching, many families struggle to make ends meet. Staff at Christian Action Ministries say they think this month will be the highest number of assistance the food pantry has ever had. Currently, CAM is seeing a 50% increase from last year. On average, the food pantry sees around 5,500 people a month. So far in November, that number has already been nearly exceeded.
Food Basket Brigade registration available for Newton Co. residents
NEOSHO, Mo. — Registration is underway for Neosho’s annual “Food Basket Brigade.” The generosity has helped Newton County residents for 35 years now. Registration started last week and runs through all of this week. It’s happening at The Help Center off Business Highway-49. The deadline is this Saturday.
Stone County, Mo. residents concerned about increase in stray and abandoned dogs, pushing for animal control
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Stone County are pushing for a solution to a growing stray dog population. This summer, Vanessa Oller moved to Stone County to build her lake home. That’s when she saw the stray dog issue firsthand and is now calling on county leaders to address it.
Ozark Empire Fairgrounds hosts groundbreaking for new arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center (OEFEC) will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center. The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the fairgrounds on Thursday, November 17. According to OEFEC’s press release, the new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center will serve […]
The annual Stone County Toy Drive ongoing this month
Give the gift of Christmas to children and families in need in Stone County by donating to the Stone County Toy Drive. Unite Table Rock Lake is asking for help for their 3rd Annual Stone County Toy Drive. United Table Rock Lake took over the toy drive in 2020 after the closing of Love INC.
Branson Market Days returns this weekend
The Branson Convention Center is about to become the center of Southwest Missouri’s crafting world as Branson Market Days returns Nov. 18 to 20. The self-described “trendy craft show” will feature a wide variety of items from boutique goods, handmade items, and vintage treats, with a special focus on the holidays.
Reeds Spring Athletics Booster Club raising money
The Reeds Spring Athletics Booster Club is asking for help getting a charter bus for the football team for this Saturday. The Wolves are District Champions and will be heading to Boonville to take on the Pirates on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to a Facebook post, the Booster Club is...
Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora
AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
Jordyne Nicole Jones
Jordyne Nicole Jones, 32, of Nixa, MO passed away on November 2, 2022. Jordyne was born on November 2, 1990, in Norfolk, NE, the daughter of John and Jennifer (Sloniger) Jones. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Steven Jones, and beloved dogs: Buddy and Chloe Belle. Jordyne...
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
Ricky Lee Turpen
Ricky Lee Turpen, 67, of Branson, MO passed away on November 5, 2022, at home. Ricky entered this life on September 8, 1955, in St. Joseph, MO, the son of Sidney Patton and Helen (Linder) Turpen. He was joined in marriage May 25, 2000, to Carol Ann Inyart. He is...
Man survives crash over embankment, rescued days later
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Taney County Ambulance District Paramedics responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. A truck had gone over an embankment, traveling several hundred feet into a creek bed. “The patient reported he had been in the accident several days before that was only able to get to his phone and call...
Erin Hawley chosen as Miss Hard Work U.
Senior Agricultural Development Major Erin (Ren) Hawley of Hollister, was named “Miss Hard Work U” in the College of the Ozarks 2022 Homecoming Coronation Ceremony which took place on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Hawley’s court included first runner-up, Ncuti Ishimwe, senior biblical and theological studies major, of Columbia,...
15 Free Things to Do in Springfield, MO
Nestled on the Springfield Plateau of the Ozark Mountains and located in Greene County, Missouri, Springfield shows you the beauty of the mountains while giving you the comforts you need for a pleasant stay. It’s the third-largest city in Missouri, so you’ll undoubtedly find many things to do.
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
Donny Jones
Donny Jones, 57, of Branson, passed away on November 5, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Donny was born on August 5, 1965 in Sullivan, MO. He was preceded in death by his father Bob Jones and sister Debbie Jones. Donny is survived by his son Brad Jones and wife Nicole...
Drought impacting southwest Missouri reveals section of rimstone cave
Fluctuating water levels are normal for Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark, Missouri. But the prolonged drought affecting the Midwest has revealed a section of the cave that has been underwater for decades. The southwest region of the state is under an extreme drought, according to a national monitor of...
Leigh’s Lost and Found: A lost Yorkie leads animal control on quite the adventure
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured dog is a two time escape artist. The Yorkie first got away from his family and then he took animal control workers on a one hour chase. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “after he was dropped...
Thieves hit multiple businesses on Commercial Street; residents increase security
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Business owners say thieves have broken into several businesses on Springfield’s Commercial Street. The crimes happened near Benton and Robberson Ave. this week. It led business owners to increase security. “The owner down the block has been hit twice in three days with her door...
