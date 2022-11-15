ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone County, MO

bransontrilakesnews.com

Ozark Mountain Friday Night concert to feature Dillon Massengale

The next Ozark Mountain Friday Nights concert on Friday, Nov. 18, in Reeds Spring will feature a new special guest. The Farnum Family of Galena will take to the stage of the New Testament Christian Church in Stone County at 7 p.m. The free community concerts have been taking place once a month on select Friday evenings this fall and will continue into the winter.
REEDS SPRING, MO
KYTV

Taney County, Mo. food pantries seeing need for food increase ahead of the holidays

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -With the rise in inflation and the holidays approaching, many families struggle to make ends meet. Staff at Christian Action Ministries say they think this month will be the highest number of assistance the food pantry has ever had. Currently, CAM is seeing a 50% increase from last year. On average, the food pantry sees around 5,500 people a month. So far in November, that number has already been nearly exceeded.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Food Basket Brigade registration available for Newton Co. residents

NEOSHO, Mo. — Registration is underway for Neosho’s annual “Food Basket Brigade.” The generosity has helped Newton County residents for 35 years now. Registration started last week and runs through all of this week. It’s happening at The Help Center off Business Highway-49. The deadline is this Saturday.
NEOSHO, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark Empire Fairgrounds hosts groundbreaking for new arena

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center (OEFEC) will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center. The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the fairgrounds on Thursday, November 17. According to OEFEC’s press release, the new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center will serve […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

The annual Stone County Toy Drive ongoing this month

Give the gift of Christmas to children and families in need in Stone County by donating to the Stone County Toy Drive. Unite Table Rock Lake is asking for help for their 3rd Annual Stone County Toy Drive. United Table Rock Lake took over the toy drive in 2020 after the closing of Love INC.
STONE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Market Days returns this weekend

The Branson Convention Center is about to become the center of Southwest Missouri’s crafting world as Branson Market Days returns Nov. 18 to 20. The self-described “trendy craft show” will feature a wide variety of items from boutique goods, handmade items, and vintage treats, with a special focus on the holidays.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Reeds Spring Athletics Booster Club raising money

The Reeds Spring Athletics Booster Club is asking for help getting a charter bus for the football team for this Saturday. The Wolves are District Champions and will be heading to Boonville to take on the Pirates on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to a Facebook post, the Booster Club is...
REEDS SPRING, MO
KOLR10 News

Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
AURORA, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Jordyne Nicole Jones

Jordyne Nicole Jones, 32, of Nixa, MO passed away on November 2, 2022. Jordyne was born on November 2, 1990, in Norfolk, NE, the daughter of John and Jennifer (Sloniger) Jones. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Steven Jones, and beloved dogs: Buddy and Chloe Belle. Jordyne...
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Ricky Lee Turpen

Ricky Lee Turpen, 67, of Branson, MO passed away on November 5, 2022, at home. Ricky entered this life on September 8, 1955, in St. Joseph, MO, the son of Sidney Patton and Helen (Linder) Turpen. He was joined in marriage May 25, 2000, to Carol Ann Inyart. He is...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Erin Hawley chosen as Miss Hard Work U.

Senior Agricultural Development Major Erin (Ren) Hawley of Hollister, was named “Miss Hard Work U” in the College of the Ozarks 2022 Homecoming Coronation Ceremony which took place on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Hawley’s court included first runner-up, Ncuti Ishimwe, senior biblical and theological studies major, of Columbia,...
HOLLISTER, MO
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Springfield, MO

Nestled on the Springfield Plateau of the Ozark Mountains and located in Greene County, Missouri, Springfield shows you the beauty of the mountains while giving you the comforts you need for a pleasant stay. It’s the third-largest city in Missouri, so you’ll undoubtedly find many things to do.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Donny Jones

Donny Jones, 57, of Branson, passed away on November 5, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Donny was born on August 5, 1965 in Sullivan, MO. He was preceded in death by his father Bob Jones and sister Debbie Jones. Donny is survived by his son Brad Jones and wife Nicole...
BRANSON, MO
kcur.org

Drought impacting southwest Missouri reveals section of rimstone cave

Fluctuating water levels are normal for Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark, Missouri. But the prolonged drought affecting the Midwest has revealed a section of the cave that has been underwater for decades. The southwest region of the state is under an extreme drought, according to a national monitor of...
OZARK, MO

