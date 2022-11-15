Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
9-year-old shot in the face during road rage incident improving, released from ICU
RENTON, Wash. - A 9-year-old boy was released from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he was shot in the face during a road rage incident in Renton. According to Washington State Patrol, the drivers of two vehicles made contact with each other Nov. 11on SR 167, approaching I-405. The two vehicles exited and wound up near SW Grady Way.
q13fox.com
Multiple people injured in Issaquah crash
ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Fire and rescue crews said multiple people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash in Issaquah. The crash happened on the High Point Way on-ramp to eastbound I-90. Eastside Fire and Rescue said one car overturned and there were multiple injuries. It's unknown what led up to...
Chronicle
Man Who Jumped Into Bay in Thurston County to Elude Police and Drowned Has Been Identified
A man who drowned in East Bay while trying to elude police has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. The body of Austin J. McKoy, 26, of Thurston County washed ashore about 2:45 p.m. Saturday after he had jumped into the body of water near Swantown Marina on Nov. 6.
q13fox.com
Head-on crash in Parkland that injured 4 is under investigation
A serious head-on crash that injured 4 people in Parkland Monday morning is being investigated. Troopers in Pierce County are looking into whether one of the drivers was drunk or on drugs.
q13fox.com
Crash blocks all of southbound SR 167 in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A car crash is blocking all southbound lanes of SR 167 in Kent. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash initially blocked the two rightmost lanes around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred just south of SW 43rd St. Traffic and fire crews...
Woman slows down traffic riding motorized scooter on I-5
Marysville, WA. – Drivers were slowed down by something many don’t see on I-5 that often: a woman in her 20s riding a motorized scooter on the shoulder heading southbound. The Washington State Patrol says this woman hopped on I-5. “She had entered I-5 and was just riding...
2 people ejected from SUV, 1 other hurt after car slams into tree
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Two people were ejected from their vehicle and another was injured after a car slammed into a tree in Woodinville early Tuesday morning, according to authorities. Eastside Fire & Rescue tweeted just before 2 a.m. that emergency crews were called to the 14200 block of NE...
6-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Monroe (Monroe, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Monroe on Saturday. Snohomish County authorities responded to a rollover crash near Woods Creek Road and Yaeger Road at around 10 p.m. A six-year-old with an injured arm as well as a 31-year-old woman were discovered by deputies. It is unclear...
q13fox.com
Semi-truck crash blocks Edgar Martinez Dr. in Seattle
SEATTLE - A semi-truck crash blocked Edgar Martinez Drive at Fourth Avenue Monday afternoon. Surveillance photos from WSDOT shows the semi-truck was coming south from the I-5 off-ramp when it appeared to have crossed the intersection and struck the barrier. Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) closed the road while they...
q13fox.com
WSP: Man causes collisions on I-5 in Kent, carjacks crash victim
KENT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is searching for a man suspected of causing a four-car collision on I-5 near Kent, then carjacking a crash victim and speeding off. Authorities say the carjacking happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspect was driving a white passenger car reported stolen out of...
q13fox.com
Deputies investigating suspected DUI crash that injured 6-year-old
MONROE, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a suspected DUI crash in Monroe that injured a six-year-old child. Snohomish County deputies were called around 10 p.m. to a rollover car crash near Woods Creek Rd and Yaeger Rd on Saturday. Deputies found a six-year-old with an injured arm, and a 31-year-old...
q13fox.com
Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
Seattle firefighters battling blaze at Ballard business
An exterior fire has extended to a Ballard business, as firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department work to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported fire at Northwest 43rd Street and 8th Avenue Northwest, where they found a fire that had grown into the Albert Lee Appliances.
q13fox.com
1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
q13fox.com
Lynnwood Police: 2-year-old boy's death possibly linked to fentanyl exposure
Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene.
q13fox.com
Man accused of attacking several women at Burien Transit Center arrested
BURIEN, Wash. - State and county authorities arrested a man suspected of assaulting several women at the Burien Transit Center. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the 42-year-old man is suspected of offering women a ride at the transit center, so they would not have to wait for a bus. Authorities say once they got into his Prius, the man propositioned them for sex or started inappropriately touching them.
q13fox.com
Officials warn of flash flooding, debris slides in Bolt Creek Fire burn areas
RENTON, Wash. - People living along U.S. Highway 2 are breathing a sigh of relief as wildfire season closes. However, it turns out they are not out of the woods yet: the Bolt Creek Fire could continue to threaten their community for years to come. The fire burned around 15,000...
wa.gov
Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County
BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
q13fox.com
Police search for suspects after Lakewood shooting, crash
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Lakewood police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., police closed down the intersection of Towne Center Boulevard and Bridgeport Way due to the shooting and crash investigation. Police released surveillance images of the four suspects as well as a...
2 carjacking suspects flee from troopers in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two carjacking suspects led law enforcement on a pursuit through Lewis and Thurston counties Monday where shots were fired and police shot a suspect. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said Lewis County Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a vehicle that was carjacked just after 12 p.m....
Comments / 0