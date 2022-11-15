ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issaquah, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

9-year-old shot in the face during road rage incident improving, released from ICU

RENTON, Wash. - A 9-year-old boy was released from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he was shot in the face during a road rage incident in Renton. According to Washington State Patrol, the drivers of two vehicles made contact with each other Nov. 11on SR 167, approaching I-405. The two vehicles exited and wound up near SW Grady Way.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Multiple people injured in Issaquah crash

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Fire and rescue crews said multiple people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash in Issaquah. The crash happened on the High Point Way on-ramp to eastbound I-90. Eastside Fire and Rescue said one car overturned and there were multiple injuries. It's unknown what led up to...
ISSAQUAH, WA
q13fox.com

Crash blocks all of southbound SR 167 in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A car crash is blocking all southbound lanes of SR 167 in Kent. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash initially blocked the two rightmost lanes around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred just south of SW 43rd St. Traffic and fire crews...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Semi-truck crash blocks Edgar Martinez Dr. in Seattle

SEATTLE - A semi-truck crash blocked Edgar Martinez Drive at Fourth Avenue Monday afternoon. Surveillance photos from WSDOT shows the semi-truck was coming south from the I-5 off-ramp when it appeared to have crossed the intersection and struck the barrier. Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) closed the road while they...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: Man causes collisions on I-5 in Kent, carjacks crash victim

KENT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is searching for a man suspected of causing a four-car collision on I-5 near Kent, then carjacking a crash victim and speeding off. Authorities say the carjacking happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspect was driving a white passenger car reported stolen out of...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigating suspected DUI crash that injured 6-year-old

MONROE, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a suspected DUI crash in Monroe that injured a six-year-old child. Snohomish County deputies were called around 10 p.m. to a rollover car crash near Woods Creek Rd and Yaeger Rd on Saturday. Deputies found a six-year-old with an injured arm, and a 31-year-old...
MONROE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle firefighters battling blaze at Ballard business

An exterior fire has extended to a Ballard business, as firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department work to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported fire at Northwest 43rd Street and 8th Avenue Northwest, where they found a fire that had grown into the Albert Lee Appliances.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Man accused of attacking several women at Burien Transit Center arrested

BURIEN, Wash. - State and county authorities arrested a man suspected of assaulting several women at the Burien Transit Center. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the 42-year-old man is suspected of offering women a ride at the transit center, so they would not have to wait for a bus. Authorities say once they got into his Prius, the man propositioned them for sex or started inappropriately touching them.
BURIEN, WA
wa.gov

Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County

BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
BURIEN, WA
q13fox.com

Police search for suspects after Lakewood shooting, crash

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Lakewood police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., police closed down the intersection of Towne Center Boulevard and Bridgeport Way due to the shooting and crash investigation. Police released surveillance images of the four suspects as well as a...
LAKEWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy