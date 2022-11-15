ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SOWELL, ALFONZO JERMAINE; B/M; POB: TOPEKA KS; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: TOPEKA KS; OCCUPATION: BARBER/SELF...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Great job on Discover, Dallas ISD!

I was pleased to see the amazing turnout of families attending this year’s Discover Dallas ISD event. The annual event is the city’s largest opportunity fair, and families from all over the city were there. They were able to learn firsthand about the district’s more than 100 choice...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco ISD adopts new 2023-24 attendance zones

Frisco ISD's Wortham Intermediate School will open next fall in the city of McKinney. (Rendering courtesy Huckabee/Frisco ISD) Frisco ISD school attendance zones will look different for the 2022-23 school year. The FISD board of trustees unanimously finalized attendance zones for the next school year Nov. 14 to accommodate the...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Colleyville approves $10M in certificates of obligation for new recreation center

The recreation center will be in the building that formerly housed Covenant Church. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) The city of Colleyville will issue certificates of obligation to purchase and renovate the former Covenant Church Building that will become a new recreation center. Colleyville City Council unanimously approved nearly $10.07 million in...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Black-Tie Guns features bespoke firearms, hunting goods

Black-Tie Guns features custom-built firearms, knives and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Black-Tie Guns opened in September at 129 S. Main St., Ste. 140, Grapevine, according to owner Gerard Kardonsky. He said Black-Tie Guns has been open since 2017, but this is the business' first storefront open to the general public. The Grapevine business offers professional, bespoke firearms. Black-Tie Guns also offers knives, art, sporting goods and accessories, according to its website. 817-909-2696. http://blacktieguns.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parent Brings Gun to Fight on Arlington Martin High School Campus

An Arlington ISD parent was arrested Thursday afternoon, accused of bringing a gun to a fight between a group of students on a high school campus, police say. In a statement, Arlington police said a school resource officer at Arlington Martin High School was called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to a fight between a group of students on school property, near one of the parking lots. As the officer headed to the area the officer learned one of the people involved was armed.
ARLINGTON, TX
keranews.org

The Dallas police and fire pension fund is short $3 billion

The Dallas Police and Fire Pension System Fund is facing a $3 billion unfunded liability, city officials were told this week. City council members learned on Tuesday that a 2017 legislative plan to solve decades-long problems with the fund was not as successful as the city hoped. As it stands, the pension fund — which provides retirement, death and disability benefits to Dallas police and fire rescue employees — won’t be fully funded for another 68 years if nothing changes, according to a presentation to the council's Government Performance and Financial Management Committee.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Public Library announces relocation to new space

The Frisco Public Library is closing Dec. 9 and reopening Feb. 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. (Rendering courtesy Gensler) The Frisco Public Library, located inside the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., is closing at 6 p.m. Dec. 9, according to its website. The library will reopen Feb. 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. Frisco broke ground in April 2021 on the 157,000-square-foot space, which is more than triple the size of the current library. The transition from one space to another will involve transferring 250,000 items to the new building, training staff and integrating new books.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Police and Fire Pension Facing Financial Crisis

The Dallas Police and Fire Pension (DPFP) is facing a financial crisis once again. The pension program, which was reorganized in 2017 after nearly collapsing due to years of apparently risky investments made by those previously managing the program, is seriously underfunded, as WFAA reported. The City of Dallas addressed...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy