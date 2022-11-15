Read full article on original website
Plano ISD discussing 2 options for 2023-24 academic calendar
Plano ISD is considering two options for the district's academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year. (Courtesy Fotolia) The Plano ISD board of trustees reviewed two draft calendar options for the 2023-24 school year during its Nov. 15 meeting. Staff considered several factors when putting together the calendars, including considerations...
Keller ISD proposes arming teachers, school staff for student safety
The Keller ISD board of trustees discussed arming teachers or other school staff members on district property at its Nov. 14 meeting. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Keller ISD is looking to allow teachers and other district employees to possess firearms at school and school events. During a Nov. 14 meeting, the...
Lewisville ISD board discusses 2023-24 academic calendar
The Lewisville ISD board of trustees discussed four academic calendar options during its Nov. 14 board meeting. The board did not vote on the calendar during the meeting. It will vote on an official 2023-24 academic calendar during its Dec. 12 board meeting. There are four calendar options that a...
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SOWELL, ALFONZO JERMAINE; B/M; POB: TOPEKA KS; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: TOPEKA KS; OCCUPATION: BARBER/SELF...
Great job on Discover, Dallas ISD!
I was pleased to see the amazing turnout of families attending this year’s Discover Dallas ISD event. The annual event is the city’s largest opportunity fair, and families from all over the city were there. They were able to learn firsthand about the district’s more than 100 choice...
Northwest ISD signs municipal services agreement with city of Fort Worth for Pike Middle School
This is a rendering of the new Pike Middle School that is scheduled to open in August 2024. (Rendering courtesy Northwest ISD) The Northwest ISD board of trustees signed a municipal service agreement with the city of Fort Worth, which is the next step in annexing 18.5 acres of land for a new Gene Pike Middle School.
Frisco ISD adopts new 2023-24 attendance zones
Frisco ISD's Wortham Intermediate School will open next fall in the city of McKinney. (Rendering courtesy Huckabee/Frisco ISD) Frisco ISD school attendance zones will look different for the 2022-23 school year. The FISD board of trustees unanimously finalized attendance zones for the next school year Nov. 14 to accommodate the...
Colleyville approves $10M in certificates of obligation for new recreation center
The recreation center will be in the building that formerly housed Covenant Church. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) The city of Colleyville will issue certificates of obligation to purchase and renovate the former Covenant Church Building that will become a new recreation center. Colleyville City Council unanimously approved nearly $10.07 million in...
Coppell ISD swears in new board member
Jobby Mathew will serve as the Place 7 board member until the May election. (Courtesy Coppell ISD) The Coppell ISD board of trustees swore in Jobby Mathew to serve as the Place 7 representative during a Nov. 14 special meeting. The need to fill Place 7 came after former board...
Plans under review for new north Plano Kroger
Kroger plans to open a new store in north Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Plans are in the works for a new Kroger in Plano on the northwest corner of Coit Road and Ridgeview Road, just south of SH 121, according to Kroger and city of Plano officials. The new store would...
Black-Tie Guns features bespoke firearms, hunting goods
Black-Tie Guns features custom-built firearms, knives and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Black-Tie Guns opened in September at 129 S. Main St., Ste. 140, Grapevine, according to owner Gerard Kardonsky. He said Black-Tie Guns has been open since 2017, but this is the business' first storefront open to the general public. The Grapevine business offers professional, bespoke firearms. Black-Tie Guns also offers knives, art, sporting goods and accessories, according to its website. 817-909-2696. http://blacktieguns.com.
Argyle ISD board approves $4.97 million for Argyle Intermediate School renovations
Argyle ISD board of trustees approved funding for Intermediate campus updates during its Nov. 14 meeting. (Courtesy Argyle ISD) Argyle ISD board of trustees moved forward to approve renovations to the Argyle Intermediate School campus. The Argyle ISD board approved a $4.97 million contract to Cavalry Construction during a Nov....
Parent Brings Gun to Fight on Arlington Martin High School Campus
An Arlington ISD parent was arrested Thursday afternoon, accused of bringing a gun to a fight between a group of students on a high school campus, police say. In a statement, Arlington police said a school resource officer at Arlington Martin High School was called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to a fight between a group of students on school property, near one of the parking lots. As the officer headed to the area the officer learned one of the people involved was armed.
UNT hosts tour of Frisco Landing before scheduled opening in January
Frisco Landing, the first building on the new University of North Texas campus, is slated to open in January. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Frisco Landing, the first building on the new University of North Texas campus, is slated to open in January, according to university officials. University and city officials toured...
Q&A: Get to know the new Medical City Lewisville CEO
John Walker began his tenure as Medical City Lewisville’s new CEO on Oct. 17. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) John Walker began his tenure as Medical City Lewisville’s new CEO on Oct. 17. Walker has more than a decade of experience in the health care industry. He began his career...
The Dallas police and fire pension fund is short $3 billion
The Dallas Police and Fire Pension System Fund is facing a $3 billion unfunded liability, city officials were told this week. City council members learned on Tuesday that a 2017 legislative plan to solve decades-long problems with the fund was not as successful as the city hoped. As it stands, the pension fund — which provides retirement, death and disability benefits to Dallas police and fire rescue employees — won’t be fully funded for another 68 years if nothing changes, according to a presentation to the council's Government Performance and Financial Management Committee.
Several Plano facilities to close for Thanksgiving
Several city of Plano facilities will close for Thanksgiving. (Community Impact staff) The city of Plano will operate on an altered schedule for Thanksgiving, according to the city’s website. Trash and recycling collection scheduled for Nov. 24 will occur Nov. 25, while several city facilities will close for the...
Grand Park debuts to the public with first trail opened
Big Bluestem Trail, the first feature to debut within Grand Park, opened Nov. 19 with an inaugural walk attended by Frisco City Council members, city staff and local residents. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Big Bluestem Trail, the first feature to debut within Grand Park, is now open and offers a glimpse...
Frisco Public Library announces relocation to new space
The Frisco Public Library is closing Dec. 9 and reopening Feb. 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. (Rendering courtesy Gensler) The Frisco Public Library, located inside the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., is closing at 6 p.m. Dec. 9, according to its website. The library will reopen Feb. 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. Frisco broke ground in April 2021 on the 157,000-square-foot space, which is more than triple the size of the current library. The transition from one space to another will involve transferring 250,000 items to the new building, training staff and integrating new books.
Dallas Police and Fire Pension Facing Financial Crisis
The Dallas Police and Fire Pension (DPFP) is facing a financial crisis once again. The pension program, which was reorganized in 2017 after nearly collapsing due to years of apparently risky investments made by those previously managing the program, is seriously underfunded, as WFAA reported. The City of Dallas addressed...
