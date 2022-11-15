Read full article on original website
Related
cryptogazette.com
Coinbase Files Support Of Ripple Labs In XRP Lawsuit
It seems that Coinbase decided to take action in XRP Lawsuit. Check out the latest reports about what the exchange did below. Coinbase is filing an amicus brief in support of Ripple Labs amid the San Francisco payment company’s ongoing legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As you know by now, the lawsuit has been going on for a while now.
cryptogazette.com
Coinbase Wallet Simulates Outcome Of Dapp Transactions
Coinbase revealed an exciting announcement. It seems that from now on, the COinbase Wallet will simulate the outcome of your Dapp transactions before you hit the confirm button. Check out the news below. Here’s the tweet shared by the crypto exchange. In the same thread, Coinbase continued and said:
cryptogazette.com
Bullish News: Binance Secured Abu Dhabi Regulator’s Approval For Crypto Custody
Despite the massive traumatic events that took place in the crypto space these days involving the fall of FTX, the mass adoption of digital assets continues. Binance just revealed the most exciting thing involving the subject, and you can check out more details below. Binance boosts crypto adoption in the...
cryptogazette.com
Pantera Capital Drops New Bitcoin Price Target – BTC To Hit $149k
It hasbeen revealed that Pantera Capital just dropped a new BTC price target. Check out the latest reports below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $16,594. It’s been just revealed that the crypto fund Pantera Capital...
cryptogazette.com
CFTC Commissioner: Analysis Whether FTX Crisis Was Intentional
It’s been just revealed that a CFTC Commissioner is analyzing whether the FTX crisis was something intentional or not. Check out the latest reports about the matter below. The important online publication Blockworks is addressing something important revealed by a CFTC commissioner. Analysis of FTX is ongoing. Regarding the...
cryptogazette.com
2 Triggers Will Fuel Next Bitcoin Bull Run
Despite the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX, there are still all kinds of optimistic predictions about the prices of digital assets. Check out the latest ones regarding the triggers that will fuel the next Bitcoin bull run. 2 triggers to kick off the next BTC bulls. A really popular...
cryptogazette.com
Crypto Use Cases Are Still Strong, Following FTX Disaster
Following the recent FTX disaster, it’s been revealed that more voices in the crypto space believe that the crypto use cases are still strong. Check out the latest reports below. Crypto use cases are still strong. It’s been just revealed that the CEO of USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle...
cryptogazette.com
What’s Next For Bitcoin Following FTX Implosion
Following the latest FTX imposition and its terrible effects on the crypto market, check out the latest reports about the price of Bitcoin below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $16,585. Bitcoin price prediction. A popular...
cryptogazette.com
Mastercard, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Launch a 12-Week Experimental Digital Dollar Pilot
Amidst the events involving the fall of FTX there are still more exciting things that are taking place in the crypto space these days. Check out the latest reports below. It’s been just revealed that some of the world’s banking giants are participating in a brand new endeavor alongside the New York Federal Reserve. Global banks are reportedly teaming up with the New York Fed for a 12-week digital dollar pilot.
Comments / 1