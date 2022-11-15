Read full article on original website
montgomerycountymd.gov
Fourth Teen Arrested in Connection with Gunners Branch Homicide
Gaithersburg, MD- A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the Friday, April 22, 2022, homicide of 20-year-old Taon Lamont Cline on Gunners Branch Road in Germantown. During the course of the investigation, Major Crimes detectives discovered evidence connecting 17-year-old, Daylon Windell Miller of Germantown, to the April 22...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Concern for Missing Seventy-Six-Year-Old from Chevy Chase (LOCATED)
UPDATE: Majorie Robinson Seides has been located safe and unharmed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 76-year-old female from Chevy Chase. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022,...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County Releases Final Recommendations from Effective Law Enforcement for All's (ELEFA) Audit of the Montgomery County Police Department
Today, County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by Montgomery County Police Department Chief Marcus Jones and Reimagining Public Safety Task Force Member Co-Chair Bernice Mireku-North for a presentation of the final recommendations by Effective Law Enforcement for All (ELEFA) s that offer improvements in officer education, supervision, practices, accountability and public transparency. To read the final review and recommendations, please click here. To view the press conference of this presentation, please click here. The full report can be found here.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County to Celebrate ‘National Adoption Month’ with Ceremony to Finalize Seven Adoptions on Friday, Nov. 18
Montgomery County Circuit Court Administrative Judge James A. Bonifant and Family Judge in Charge Joan E. Ryon will finalize the adoptions of seven children as part of a celebration of National Adoption Month at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, in the Circuit Court of Montgomery County in Rockville. The event comes as the County joins in the celebration of “National Adoption Month.”
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Applauds Six Who Will Become Newest Members of County’s Human Rights Hall of Fame in Ceremonies on Sunday, Nov. 20
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich today applauded the selection six individuals—each with different backgrounds, but all of whom have made significant contributions to the County’s legacy—who will become the newest members of the County’s Human Rights Hall of Fame at induction ceremonies on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Germantown. The12th biennial event will see the inductions of Daryl Davis, Rev. Dr. Philip W. Davis Sr. (posthumously), Dr. Jeremiah Floyd, Janice Freeman, Willie Pearl Mackey King and Charles L. (Chuck) Short.
