Green Bay, WI

Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance.

Shawano County sheriff’s officials said they are asking prosecutors to charge a 17-year-old from Green Bay with second-degree reckless injury and injury by negligent handling of fire. A 16-year-old Pulaski boy could face the same charges in juvenile court.

Authorities say they also plan to ask for charges against the homeowner who was present at the Town of Maple Grove party during Pulaski High School homecoming weekend.

Officials say as many as 40 people may have been hurt when a drum partially filed with gas and diesel fuel was tossed into the fire and exploded the night of Oct. 14.

Investigators say 17 of the injured people were privately transported to hospitals in Green Bay, which is about about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) southeast of the town. Seven people injured were flown to burn units in Milwaukee.

Those at the party included current and former students of the Pulaski School District.

Wausau, WI
