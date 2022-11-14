Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Common Type of Clothing Could Be Exposing Millions of Children to Harmful Chemicals
The study found toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in all stain-resistant uniforms tested. According to a recent study conducted by scientists at the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University and associates from the University of Toronto, the University of Notre Dame, and the Green Science Policy Institute, children who wear stain-resistant school uniforms may be exposed to potentially harmful levels of chemicals.
DNA is providing new clues to why COVID-19 hits people differently
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the mercurial nature of the coronavirus has been on display. Some people get mild, cold-like illnesses or even have no symptoms when infected, while other people become severely ill and may die from COVID-19. What determines that fate is complicated and somewhat mysterious. Researchers are looking at a wide variety of factors that may play a role — everything from demographics to preexisting conditions to vaccination status and even genetic clues.
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine alternatives: What can I take instead of levothyroxine?
Top levothyroxine alternatives | Comparison | Armour Thyroid | Cytomel | Thyrolar | Synthroid | Levoxyl | Natural alternatives | How to switch meds. Levothyroxine is a generic thyroid hormone medication used to treat an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism). It is also approved for thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) suppression, which aids in treating certain types of goiters and thyroid cancer. Levothyroxine can be used along with surgery and radioiodine therapy to manage thyrotropin-dependent thyroid cancer. While levothyroxine is a commonly prescribed thyroid hormone medication, some people prefer to use an alternative thyroid medication.
The main COVID-19 symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Heart Inflammation From mRNA Vaccine: Probable Causes and Precautions
It’s rather uncomfortable to admit that vaccines have health risks, however safe they are in the vast majority. For influenza vaccines, febrile seizures (convulsions), Guillain–Barré syndrome (autoimmune nerve disorder), and anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) can happen. For Covid-19, anaphylaxis can occur frommanyvaccines, severe and fatal blood clots from AstraZeneca and J&J DNA vaccines, and mild-to-severe heart inflammation from Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.
Experts predict "recombinant" COVID strains that blend the worst aspects of multiple variants
Public health experts are concerned about mutated versions of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, that combine the worst elements of different strains. When two or more slightly different versions of SARS-CoV-2 meet, they can share genetic information and transform into beefier, more troublesome pathogens. These offshoots, known as recombinants,...
CDC now tracking BN.1, the latest new COVID variant on the rise
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now tracking the rise of another COVID-19 variant known as BN.1, according to figures published by the agency this month, marking the latest new Omicron descendant now spreading around the country this fall. Some 4.3% of new COVID-19 cases nationwide are now...
TODAY.com
Patients now have access to doctor's visit notes: A guide to what's inside
What does your doctor really think about your condition and health concerns? For more than a year now, patients have been able to access and read the observations doctors write down about them during a visit. The clinical notes can come with surprises. Patients may be amused to find out...
cohaitungchi.com
Understanding Muscle Pain and Weakness in Thyroid Disease
Muscle disease, or myopathy, may occur because you have an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) or an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). Muscle problems related to these medical conditions are usually mild. Treatment of your thyroid disorder can help ease the symptoms. However, in some rare cases, myopathy related to thyroid disease can be...
MedicalXpress
Ancient disease has potential to regenerate livers, study finds
Leprosy is one of the world's oldest and most persistent diseases but the bacteria that cause it may also have the surprising ability to grow and regenerate a vital organ. Scientists have discovered that parasites associated with leprosy can reprogram cells to increase the size of a liver in adult animals without causing damage, scarring or tumors.
Red meat isn’t a health risk: New research slams ‘lazy’ past studies
For years, researchers have droned on and on about the health risks that come with eating red meat. Now, though, a new study says that past research was based on weak evidence and that there appears to be no link between eating red meat and health problems like cancer, heart disease, and even stroke.
BA.5 is no longer dominant in the U.S. for the first time since July, as two new subvariants take over
Two new omicron subvariants have overtaken BA.5 as the prevailing versions of the coronavirus in the U.S. BA.5 became dominant in July, then consistently accounted for the majority of new Covid infections until last week. But data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Friday showed that the...
MedicalXpress
Studies provide latest 'real world' evidence on effectiveness of COVID-19 treatments
Two studies published by The BMJ today provide up to date evidence on the effectiveness of both currently licensed and possible COVID-19 treatments under everyday ("real world") conditions, helping to shed more light on whether these drugs can prevent people from becoming seriously ill. The first is an observational study...
neurologylive.com
Headache Identified as Common Symptom in COVID-19 Variants, Mainly Delta
Six months after hospital discharge, COVD-19 headache was more frequently observed in those infected with the Delta variant vs Wuhan or Alpha variants. Findings from a cross-sectional cohort study of unvaccinated individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 caused by the Wuhan, Alpha, or Delta SARS-CoV-2 variants showed that headache is common in both the acute and post-COVID stages, with the prevalence of this symptom higher in those affected with the Delta variant. This was the first study observing acute- or post-COVID-19 phase headache based on SARS-CoV-2 variant.1.
Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Friday their Omicron-tailored shot produced higher virus-neutralizing antibodies in older adults against the emerging subvariant BQ.1.1 than its original vaccine.
cohaitungchi.com
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk – new research
Sweeteners have long been suggested to be bad for our health. Studies have linked consuming too many sweeteners with conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. But links with cancer have been less certain. An artificial sweetener, called cyclamate, that was sold in the US in the...
Turmeric Supplements Linked to Liver Injury in Rare Cases, New Research Shows
Turmeric is a popular wellness supplement that's considered generally safe. But rarely, it's shown to do more harm than good.
Study: COVID-19 symptoms persist in many after 2 years
A study of nearly 700 people infected during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic showed that two years later more than half are still experiencing at least one symptom of the infection. The study, reported in the peer reviewed JAMA Network Open, found that 59.7% of patients hospitalized with...
The Jewish Press
Israeli Scientists Say Exercise Defeats Cancer
Israeli scientists at Tel Aviv University say they have found that aerobic exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72 percent. Intense aerobic exercise increases the glucose (sugar) consumption of internal organs, thereby reducing the availability of energy to the tumor, according to the findings of the groundbreaking study led by two researchers at TAU’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine.
labpulse.com
DermTech, Sonora Quest ink deal to broaden access to melanoma detection test
DermTech on Tuesday announced an agreement with Sonora Quest Laboratories to provide access to its melanoma test for people in Arizona. Per the agreement, Sonora Quest will be the exclusive laboratory in Arizona to offer DermTech’s test to the lab’s network of healthcare providers, increasing its availability to healthcare patients there, DermTech said.
Comments / 0