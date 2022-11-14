ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Common Type of Clothing Could Be Exposing Millions of Children to Harmful Chemicals

The study found toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in all stain-resistant uniforms tested. According to a recent study conducted by scientists at the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University and associates from the University of Toronto, the University of Notre Dame, and the Green Science Policy Institute, children who wear stain-resistant school uniforms may be exposed to potentially harmful levels of chemicals.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Antonio Current

DNA is providing new clues to why COVID-19 hits people differently

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the mercurial nature of the coronavirus has been on display. Some people get mild, cold-like illnesses or even have no symptoms when infected, while other people become severely ill and may die from COVID-19. What determines that fate is complicated and somewhat mysterious. Researchers are looking at a wide variety of factors that may play a role — everything from demographics to preexisting conditions to vaccination status and even genetic clues.
cohaitungchi.com

Levothyroxine alternatives: What can I take instead of levothyroxine?

Top levothyroxine alternatives | Comparison | Armour Thyroid | Cytomel | Thyrolar | Synthroid | Levoxyl | Natural alternatives | How to switch meds. Levothyroxine is a generic thyroid hormone medication used to treat an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism). It is also approved for thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) suppression, which aids in treating certain types of goiters and thyroid cancer. Levothyroxine can be used along with surgery and radioiodine therapy to manage thyrotropin-dependent thyroid cancer. While levothyroxine is a commonly prescribed thyroid hormone medication, some people prefer to use an alternative thyroid medication.
PIX11

The main COVID-19 symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Shin Jie Yong

Heart Inflammation From mRNA Vaccine: Probable Causes and Precautions

It’s rather uncomfortable to admit that vaccines have health risks, however safe they are in the vast majority. For influenza vaccines, febrile seizures (convulsions), Guillain–Barré syndrome (autoimmune nerve disorder), and anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) can happen. For Covid-19, anaphylaxis can occur frommanyvaccines, severe and fatal blood clots from AstraZeneca and J&J DNA vaccines, and mild-to-severe heart inflammation from Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.
cohaitungchi.com

Understanding Muscle Pain and Weakness in Thyroid Disease

Muscle disease, or myopathy, may occur because you have an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) or an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). Muscle problems related to these medical conditions are usually mild. Treatment of your thyroid disorder can help ease the symptoms. However, in some rare cases, myopathy related to thyroid disease can be...
MedicalXpress

Ancient disease has potential to regenerate livers, study finds

Leprosy is one of the world's oldest and most persistent diseases but the bacteria that cause it may also have the surprising ability to grow and regenerate a vital organ. Scientists have discovered that parasites associated with leprosy can reprogram cells to increase the size of a liver in adult animals without causing damage, scarring or tumors.
LOUISIANA STATE
MedicalXpress

Studies provide latest 'real world' evidence on effectiveness of COVID-19 treatments

Two studies published by The BMJ today provide up to date evidence on the effectiveness of both currently licensed and possible COVID-19 treatments under everyday ("real world") conditions, helping to shed more light on whether these drugs can prevent people from becoming seriously ill. The first is an observational study...
neurologylive.com

Headache Identified as Common Symptom in COVID-19 Variants, Mainly Delta

Six months after hospital discharge, COVD-19 headache was more frequently observed in those infected with the Delta variant vs Wuhan or Alpha variants. Findings from a cross-sectional cohort study of unvaccinated individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 caused by the Wuhan, Alpha, or Delta SARS-CoV-2 variants showed that headache is common in both the acute and post-COVID stages, with the prevalence of this symptom higher in those affected with the Delta variant. This was the first study observing acute- or post-COVID-19 phase headache based on SARS-CoV-2 variant.1.
cohaitungchi.com

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk – new research

Sweeteners have long been suggested to be bad for our health. Studies have linked consuming too many sweeteners with conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. But links with cancer have been less certain. An artificial sweetener, called cyclamate, that was sold in the US in the...
102.5 The Bone

Study: COVID-19 symptoms persist in many after 2 years

A study of nearly 700 people infected during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic showed that two years later more than half are still experiencing at least one symptom of the infection. The study, reported in the peer reviewed JAMA Network Open, found that 59.7% of patients hospitalized with...
The Jewish Press

Israeli Scientists Say Exercise Defeats Cancer

Israeli scientists at Tel Aviv University say they have found that aerobic exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72 percent. Intense aerobic exercise increases the glucose (sugar) consumption of internal organs, thereby reducing the availability of energy to the tumor, according to the findings of the groundbreaking study led by two researchers at TAU’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine.
labpulse.com

DermTech, Sonora Quest ink deal to broaden access to melanoma detection test

DermTech on Tuesday announced an agreement with Sonora Quest Laboratories to provide access to its melanoma test for people in Arizona. Per the agreement, Sonora Quest will be the exclusive laboratory in Arizona to offer DermTech’s test to the lab’s network of healthcare providers, increasing its availability to healthcare patients there, DermTech said.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy