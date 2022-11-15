BALTIMORE -- Wet weather is moving into the region just in time for the evening commute. The majority of the more significant precipitation has been west of I-95 but that is expected to change in the next few hours as rain begins developing across the rest of the region. The rain will increase in coverage through early tonight with some pockets of heavier rain possible through midnight. The rain may mix with a few pellets of sleet at the onset. In the colder weather in Western Maryland, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and some freezing rain will continue. There have already been accumulations of snow in parts of Western Maryland, and more accumulations can be expected through early tonight. Some pockets of heavy snow may occur. Precipitation will taper off across the region later tonight as the storm moves away.Rainfall of up to one inch will be possible through early Wednesday morning. There could be one to three inches of snow and sleet in portions of Allegany, Garrett and parts of Washington Counties through tonight. Additional light snow will be possible Wednesday as northwest winds increase bringing moisture into the region from Lake Erie. Elsewhere will see a mix of sun and clouds through Wednesday afternoon.

