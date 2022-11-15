ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Where did Maryland see snow on Tuesday

MARYLAND, USA — Several counties in western Maryland saw a solid amount of snow on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Frostburg, Maryland - 2.5" Grantsville, Maryland - 1.3" Ridgeley, Maryland - 1.0" McHenry, Maryland - .5" Oakland, Maryland - .5" Could this be just a taste of what the DMV is...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Snow falls in Maryland as temperatures drop across DC region

CUMBERLAND, Md. - Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell Tuesday in western Maryland as temperatures across the D.C. region took a plunge. FOX 5's Claire Anderson spotted snow-covered roadways just west of Cumberland on the MDOT traffic cameras along westbound I-68 Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory...
CUMBERLAND, MD
The Georgia Sun

Temperatures expected to dip below freezing throughout Georgia

Winter came quickly to the Peach State this week and the cold weather is continuing the rest of this week with temperatures hitting below the freezing mark. Lows in Metro Atlanta will be below freezing at 31 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with Friday’s low dipping down to 29 degrees. Weekend temperatures will return to 31 degrees.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures will drop as a killing freeze creeps across the state

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will once again drop into the 20s and 30s in the Baltimore area this week. There is a freeze warning for parts of Maryland like Kent, Queen Anne's Talbot & Carolina Counties, which are on the Eastern Shore. Most of the area saw a killing freeze on Sunday night that signaled the end of the growing season. That's why there will be no freeze warning for the Baltimore area. Clouds will thicken quickly Tuesday morning and it will be raining across the area by Tuesday afternoon and evening.Tuesday evening will be miserable with a slow rush hour, wet roads and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Expect snow and sleet in Western Maryland overnight

BALTIMORE -- Wet weather is moving into the region just in time for the evening commute. The majority of the more significant precipitation has been west of I-95 but that is expected to change in the next few hours as rain begins developing across the rest of the region. The rain will increase in coverage through early tonight with some pockets of heavier rain possible through midnight. The rain may mix with a few pellets of sleet at the onset. In the colder weather in Western Maryland, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and some freezing rain will continue. There have already been accumulations of snow in parts of Western Maryland, and more accumulations can be expected through early tonight. Some pockets of heavy snow may occur. Precipitation will taper off across the region later tonight as the storm moves away.Rainfall of up to one inch will be possible through early Wednesday morning. There could be one to three inches of snow and sleet in portions of Allegany, Garrett and parts of Washington Counties through tonight. Additional light snow will be possible Wednesday as northwest winds increase bringing moisture into the region from Lake Erie. Elsewhere will see a mix of sun and clouds through Wednesday afternoon.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Threat of wintry mix Tuesday in western portion of Maryland

BALTIMORE- The winter air has arrived in Maryland. Our First Alert Weather Team is tracking the threat of a cold rain moving into the Baltimore area by this afternoon and continuing overnight before moving out early Wednesday.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Western Maryland from 10:00am until midnight due to the threat of a wintry mix.Snow and sleet accumulations of one to three inches is expected with ice accumulations up to a quarter inch possible. Around 11:30 a.m., snow started moving through Western Maryland with rain across Northern Virginia that will push into Central Maryland. The evening commute still looks slow and wet, so plan accordingly.We are waking up to very cold temperatures in the 20s and low to mid 30s. Temperatures will remain chilly for the rest of the week. We're looking at highs this weekend only in the low 40s. 
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of these steakhouses are highly praised by local people, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
VIRGINIA STATE
foxrichmond.com

2 confirmed tornadoes from last Friday's severe storms in central VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With 16 tornado warnings issued last Friday across central Virginia during the late morning and into the afternoon, damage survey teams with the National Weather Service confirmed 2 tornadoes. Both tornadoes were EF-0s. The first tornado report came out of northern King and Queen county and...
VIRGINIA STATE
thewashingtondailynews.com

New wedding venue opens in Washington

Washington Acres is a home filled with love. The home, located on Cox Road in Washington has opened as a new wedding venue option for couples looking to tie the knot. Homeowner, Doug Kaufman, made an announcement on Monday, Nov. 7 that his home is now a wedding venue and event space called Washington Acres. The home is approximately 6,400 sq. ft. and comes with 32 acres with about six acres cleared and flat. There is a red barn that is for outdoor photos only.
WASHINGTON, NC
WUSA9

Mobile sports betting to go live in Maryland 'before Thanksgiving'

WASHINGTON — It has been more than two years since voters passed sports betting in Maryland and nearly a year since in-person wagers began at casinos. But, mobile sports betting has gone nowhere until now. Wednesday, regulators will consider applications for mobile betting from ten companies. The approved companies...
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County

A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Families, doctors stay alert of RSV as holidays near

BALTIMORE --- As we get ready for our holiday gatherings, families in Maryland are on guard as respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases surge."I wish germs were like glitter so that we could see what we were approaching at any given point," Baltimore resident Lauren Lankford said.Lankford said she's taking precautions for her four-month-old son, James."We've been very prudent to begin with," Lankford said. "So, we're sticking with our old COVID bubbles for the most part."Dr. Lauren Fitzpatrick, with Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, told WJZ we could see a rise in RSV cases after the holidays."We've already seen an...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy