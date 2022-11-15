Read full article on original website
Related
Where did Maryland see snow on Tuesday
MARYLAND, USA — Several counties in western Maryland saw a solid amount of snow on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Frostburg, Maryland - 2.5" Grantsville, Maryland - 1.3" Ridgeley, Maryland - 1.0" McHenry, Maryland - .5" Oakland, Maryland - .5" Could this be just a taste of what the DMV is...
fox5dc.com
Snow falls in Maryland as temperatures drop across DC region
CUMBERLAND, Md. - Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell Tuesday in western Maryland as temperatures across the D.C. region took a plunge. FOX 5's Claire Anderson spotted snow-covered roadways just west of Cumberland on the MDOT traffic cameras along westbound I-68 Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory...
Temperatures expected to dip below freezing throughout Georgia
Winter came quickly to the Peach State this week and the cold weather is continuing the rest of this week with temperatures hitting below the freezing mark. Lows in Metro Atlanta will be below freezing at 31 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with Friday’s low dipping down to 29 degrees. Weekend temperatures will return to 31 degrees.
Maryland Weather: Temperatures will drop as a killing freeze creeps across the state
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will once again drop into the 20s and 30s in the Baltimore area this week. There is a freeze warning for parts of Maryland like Kent, Queen Anne's Talbot & Carolina Counties, which are on the Eastern Shore. Most of the area saw a killing freeze on Sunday night that signaled the end of the growing season. That's why there will be no freeze warning for the Baltimore area. Clouds will thicken quickly Tuesday morning and it will be raining across the area by Tuesday afternoon and evening.Tuesday evening will be miserable with a slow rush hour, wet roads and...
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
Maryland Weather: Expect snow and sleet in Western Maryland overnight
BALTIMORE -- Wet weather is moving into the region just in time for the evening commute. The majority of the more significant precipitation has been west of I-95 but that is expected to change in the next few hours as rain begins developing across the rest of the region. The rain will increase in coverage through early tonight with some pockets of heavier rain possible through midnight. The rain may mix with a few pellets of sleet at the onset. In the colder weather in Western Maryland, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and some freezing rain will continue. There have already been accumulations of snow in parts of Western Maryland, and more accumulations can be expected through early tonight. Some pockets of heavy snow may occur. Precipitation will taper off across the region later tonight as the storm moves away.Rainfall of up to one inch will be possible through early Wednesday morning. There could be one to three inches of snow and sleet in portions of Allegany, Garrett and parts of Washington Counties through tonight. Additional light snow will be possible Wednesday as northwest winds increase bringing moisture into the region from Lake Erie. Elsewhere will see a mix of sun and clouds through Wednesday afternoon.
Virginia ABC announces discounts on 'most popular' liquors
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) unveiled its annual doorbuster sale which will be held Friday, November 25 thru Monday, November 28.
Maryland Weather: Threat of wintry mix Tuesday in western portion of Maryland
BALTIMORE- The winter air has arrived in Maryland. Our First Alert Weather Team is tracking the threat of a cold rain moving into the Baltimore area by this afternoon and continuing overnight before moving out early Wednesday.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Western Maryland from 10:00am until midnight due to the threat of a wintry mix.Snow and sleet accumulations of one to three inches is expected with ice accumulations up to a quarter inch possible. Around 11:30 a.m., snow started moving through Western Maryland with rain across Northern Virginia that will push into Central Maryland. The evening commute still looks slow and wet, so plan accordingly.We are waking up to very cold temperatures in the 20s and low to mid 30s. Temperatures will remain chilly for the rest of the week. We're looking at highs this weekend only in the low 40s.
Buffalo Schools And WNY Schools Will Close Due To Massive Snow Storm
Here are the districts that have announced closings or delays so far:. Closed on Friday, November 18, 2022 The district released a statement on Facebook about closing schools and after-school activities,. Due to a forecasted severe weather event for Thursday Evening Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on Friday, November...
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of these steakhouses are highly praised by local people, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Maryland attorney general reaches settlement with Google over location tracking services
MARYLAND, USA — Forty state attorneys general, including Maryland's, announced Monday that they reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its practices relating to Google Account settings. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, along with 39 other attorneys general, announced the settlement with Google over the company's location...
foxrichmond.com
2 confirmed tornadoes from last Friday's severe storms in central VA
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With 16 tornado warnings issued last Friday across central Virginia during the late morning and into the afternoon, damage survey teams with the National Weather Service confirmed 2 tornadoes. Both tornadoes were EF-0s. The first tornado report came out of northern King and Queen county and...
WTOP
‘I actually hope I’m wrong’: Storm Team4’s Kammerer forecasts little snow this winter
November has been fairly warm across the D.C. area, and it seems those unseasonably warm days may just be setting the stage for what this winter has in store. Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer is out with his annual winter weather forecast, but it doesn’t come with much hope for a white Christmas.
thewashingtondailynews.com
New wedding venue opens in Washington
Washington Acres is a home filled with love. The home, located on Cox Road in Washington has opened as a new wedding venue option for couples looking to tie the knot. Homeowner, Doug Kaufman, made an announcement on Monday, Nov. 7 that his home is now a wedding venue and event space called Washington Acres. The home is approximately 6,400 sq. ft. and comes with 32 acres with about six acres cleared and flat. There is a red barn that is for outdoor photos only.
Mobile sports betting to go live in Maryland 'before Thanksgiving'
WASHINGTON — It has been more than two years since voters passed sports betting in Maryland and nearly a year since in-person wagers began at casinos. But, mobile sports betting has gone nowhere until now. Wednesday, regulators will consider applications for mobile betting from ten companies. The approved companies...
Tips for responding to gas smells in home after Gaithersburg explosion at apartment complex
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A gas-fed fire that started in the basement of an apartment complex in Gaithersburg left 12 people injured Wednesday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein. Two hours after the first 911 calls were made reporting a building explosion at th Potomac Oaks Condominiums,...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
dcnewsnow.com
Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County
A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
Wbaltv.com
Weather Talk: Will Maryland's seasonal snow totals be above or below normal?
Above or below? In this edition of Weather Talk, Meteorologist Tony Pann shares the guesses of the 11 News Weather Team in relation to normal snow season totals.
Families, doctors stay alert of RSV as holidays near
BALTIMORE --- As we get ready for our holiday gatherings, families in Maryland are on guard as respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases surge."I wish germs were like glitter so that we could see what we were approaching at any given point," Baltimore resident Lauren Lankford said.Lankford said she's taking precautions for her four-month-old son, James."We've been very prudent to begin with," Lankford said. "So, we're sticking with our old COVID bubbles for the most part."Dr. Lauren Fitzpatrick, with Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, told WJZ we could see a rise in RSV cases after the holidays."We've already seen an...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0