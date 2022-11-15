Read full article on original website
Alta and Storm Lake Community Leaders Discuss Possible Water System Upgrades
Alta, IA (KICD)– Leaders from Alta, Storm Lake and Alta Municipal Utilities came together for a joint work session on Wednesday to discuss some possible multi-jurisdictional water system upgrades. Amanda Goodenow from ISG, the engineering firm both communities have hired, says this process began as both communities were looking...
City of Milford Hires New Police Chief
Milford, IA (KICD)– The City of Milford has hired a new Police Chief. Shilo Brevik has served twenty-two years with police departments in Spirit Lake, Estherville, and Spencer, and says he’s ready for the challenge of administration. Mayor Steve Anderson says the community was consulted after the list...
Spencer Park Board Discusses Updates to Proposed Campground Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board discussed updates, or lack there of, to the proposed campground project after a group of residents asked about planning progress at the monthly meeting last week. Board member Mark Lawson responded to the query by saying the thoughts are pretty much where...
Nine Fire Departments Extinguish Truck Shed Fire By Paullina
Paullina, Iowa– A large truck shed was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Paullina. According to Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper, at about 7:35 a.m., the Paullina Fire Department was called to the report of a truck shed on fire at 4797 Pierce Avenue, a mile south and two miles west of Paullina.
New Park Begins Planning Thanks to Private Donation to Spirit Lake Kiwanis
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A new park in Spirit Lake is in the planning stages thanks to a donation from Okoboji landowner Lee Seemann. The proposal brought before the Spirit Lake School Board placed the park on school grounds but wouldn’t require funding from the school. Brad...
Four People Taken To Hospital After Accident In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– Four people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:45 p.m., 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon was driving a 2003 Ford SUV eastbound on Highway 18, in front of Drenkow Motors. They tell us that 42-year-old Adelia Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was westbound on 18 in a 1997 Ford pickup.
Park Board Agrees to Fee Changes
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board agreed to a series of changes for the fee schedule for pool passes and shelter rentals last week. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says the reasoning behind the changes at the Aquatic Center is to simplify the structure and cash handling.
Monday Snow Leads to Local Tree Site Changes
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Monday’s snow prompted two cities to make decisions about their tree dumps. Estherville city administrator Penny Clayton says the white precipitation was enough to quell concerns about a fire that’s been smoldering for several weeks, and the facility has reopened to the public. The...
City of Spencer Snow Ordinance in Place Following First Snow of the Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer will be hauling snow out of the Downtown Commercial District Monday night after Old Man Winter brought the first measurable event to the area to start the week. The ordinance requires all vehicles to be out of the Downtown area by midnight...
Sutherland woman arrested for OWI charge
PAULLINA—A 46-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Paullina on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Naomi Jeane Kliegl stemmed from a report of a 1991 Ford Festiva running over a parking bumper on the east side of the Dollar General parking lot in Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
Winter Weather Moving Into the Area
There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today. It’s snowing in parts of northwest and north-central Iowa and meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says the snow will continue well into the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory...
N'West Iowa sends three to BIG Challenge
REGIONAL—A trio of N’West Iowa businesses are dreaming BIG with a regional entrepreneur contest choosing a winner Thursday, Nov. 17. The Build, Innovate, Grow Challenge has its list of five finalists. The emerging companies are competing for a grand prize of $5,000. A pitch-off event in front of...
Jail inmate charged for punching another
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
Ashton man arrested for theft from store
SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Ashton man was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Sibley on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Steven Jerry Riddle stemmed from store video surveillance showing him taking a digital tire inflator and a tire plug kit from Sibley Hardware without paying for them, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Worthington contractor solicited fake IDs for underage slaughterhouse workers
For the Strib, Christopher Vondracek says, “Court documents filed in Nebraska reveal that a Worthington, Minn., manager of a sanitation contractor solicited fake identification documents that obscured the age of children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses in the Midwest. U.S. Department of Labor prosecutors say that the Kieler, Wis.-based company Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI) employed more than 30 minors — including six children in the southwestern Minnesota towns of Worthington and Marshall — to work at two JBS-owned packing facilities and an independent turkey plant. People younger than 18 can legally work in the United States, but not in slaughterhouses, which are deemed “hazardous” under the Fair Labor Standards Act.”
Man With Ties to Jackson Wanted In Connection to Chicago Bus Station Shooting
Jackson, Mn (KICD)—Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are asking for public assistance in locating a man with last known to have been living in Jackson who is wanted in connection to an October shooting at a Chicago bus station that left a man dead. Police believe 26-year-old Rodnee Miller is...
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on federal probation charge
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. Jeffrey Krowiorz, 34. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. Krowiorz is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violations of his federal probation. He is on federal probation for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was last known to be living in Spencer, Iowa.
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Jeffrey Krowiorz
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating his probation. Jeffrey Krowiorz is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on Federal probation for meth possession with intent to distribute. He is 34 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall,...
