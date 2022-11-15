ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estherville, IA

more1049.com

Alta and Storm Lake Community Leaders Discuss Possible Water System Upgrades

Alta, IA (KICD)– Leaders from Alta, Storm Lake and Alta Municipal Utilities came together for a joint work session on Wednesday to discuss some possible multi-jurisdictional water system upgrades. Amanda Goodenow from ISG, the engineering firm both communities have hired, says this process began as both communities were looking...
ALTA, IA
more1049.com

Paullina Shed Destroyed By Weekend Fire

Paullina, IA (KICD)– An equipment shed in O’Brien County was destroyed when fire broke in the structure over the weekend. The Paullina Fire Department was called to the property in 4700 mile of Pierce Avenue Sunday morning where fire and smoke could be seen coming from a storage building.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

City of Milford Hires New Police Chief

Milford, IA (KICD)– The City of Milford has hired a new Police Chief. Shilo Brevik has served twenty-two years with police departments in Spirit Lake, Estherville, and Spencer, and says he’s ready for the challenge of administration. Mayor Steve Anderson says the community was consulted after the list...
MILFORD, IA
kicdam.com

Spencer Park Board Discusses Updates to Proposed Campground Project

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board discussed updates, or lack there of, to the proposed campground project after a group of residents asked about planning progress at the monthly meeting last week. Board member Mark Lawson responded to the query by saying the thoughts are pretty much where...
SPENCER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Nine Fire Departments Extinguish Truck Shed Fire By Paullina

Paullina, Iowa– A large truck shed was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Paullina. According to Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper, at about 7:35 a.m., the Paullina Fire Department was called to the report of a truck shed on fire at 4797 Pierce Avenue, a mile south and two miles west of Paullina.
PAULLINA, IA
kiwaradio.com

Four People Taken To Hospital After Accident In Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa– Four people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:45 p.m., 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon was driving a 2003 Ford SUV eastbound on Highway 18, in front of Drenkow Motors. They tell us that 42-year-old Adelia Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was westbound on 18 in a 1997 Ford pickup.
SHELDON, IA
more1049.com

Park Board Agrees to Fee Changes

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board agreed to a series of changes for the fee schedule for pool passes and shelter rentals last week. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says the reasoning behind the changes at the Aquatic Center is to simplify the structure and cash handling.
SPENCER, IA
more1049.com

Monday Snow Leads to Local Tree Site Changes

Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Monday’s snow prompted two cities to make decisions about their tree dumps. Estherville city administrator Penny Clayton says the white precipitation was enough to quell concerns about a fire that’s been smoldering for several weeks, and the facility has reopened to the public. The...
ESTHERVILLE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sutherland woman arrested for OWI charge

PAULLINA—A 46-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Paullina on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Naomi Jeane Kliegl stemmed from a report of a 1991 Ford Festiva running over a parking bumper on the east side of the Dollar General parking lot in Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
PAULLINA, IA
kiow.com

Winter Weather Moving Into the Area

There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today. It’s snowing in parts of northwest and north-central Iowa and meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says the snow will continue well into the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

N'West Iowa sends three to BIG Challenge

REGIONAL—A trio of N’West Iowa businesses are dreaming BIG with a regional entrepreneur contest choosing a winner Thursday, Nov. 17. The Build, Innovate, Grow Challenge has its list of five finalists. The emerging companies are competing for a grand prize of $5,000. A pitch-off event in front of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
knuj.net

AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR JACKSON MAN

Authorities are searching for a Jackson man charged in connection with the murder of a Greyhound employee in Chicago last month. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued an appeal for the public’s help in finding Rodnee Miller who is accused of murdering Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis outside of a Greyhound station on the city’s Near West Side October 24. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the last contact they had with Miller was October 21 in regards to a trespassing issue. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office or you can provide anonymous tips at CPDTIP.com.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
nwestiowa.com

Jail inmate charged for punching another

PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
PRIMGHAR, IA
nwestiowa.com

Ashton man arrested for theft from store

SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Ashton man was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Sibley on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Steven Jerry Riddle stemmed from store video surveillance showing him taking a digital tire inflator and a tire plug kit from Sibley Hardware without paying for them, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
MinnPost

Worthington contractor solicited fake IDs for underage slaughterhouse workers

For the Strib, Christopher Vondracek says, “Court documents filed in Nebraska reveal that a Worthington, Minn., manager of a sanitation contractor solicited fake identification documents that obscured the age of children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses in the Midwest. U.S. Department of Labor prosecutors say that the Kieler, Wis.-based company Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI) employed more than 30 minors — including six children in the southwestern Minnesota towns of Worthington and Marshall — to work at two JBS-owned packing facilities and an independent turkey plant. People younger than 18 can legally work in the United States, but not in slaughterhouses, which are deemed “hazardous” under the Fair Labor Standards Act.”
WORTHINGTON, MN
Sioux City Journal

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on federal probation charge

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. Jeffrey Krowiorz, 34. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. Krowiorz is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violations of his federal probation. He is on federal probation for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was last known to be living in Spencer, Iowa.
SPENCER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Jeffrey Krowiorz

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating his probation. Jeffrey Krowiorz is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on Federal probation for meth possession with intent to distribute. He is 34 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall,...
SIOUX CITY, IA

