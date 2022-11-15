ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Suspicious packages with antisemitic messages found in Warwick

By Alexandra Leslie, Shaun Towne, Melanie DaSilva, Shiina LoSciuto
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are investigating after packages containing racially charged messages were scattered around the Oakland Beach neighborhood overnight.

Residents woke up Tuesday morning to find clear plastic bags on their lawns and driveways. Inside were a handful of pellets and fliers reading “KANYE 2024” and “DEFCON 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE,” along with an image of the artist and a crossed-out Star of David.

Credit: Becky Harwood
Credit: Becky Harwood

The pellets, initially feared to be poisonous, turned out to be home heating pellets and did not contain any poisonous substance, according to Warwick Police Major Joel Thomas. He said all 80 bags have since been collected as evidence.

Investigators are now working to develop suspects by reviewing surveillance video from the area and taking witness statements.

Police later released surveillance images of a vehicle, saying they want to identify the owner. Thomas said they’re not sure yet if the vehicle is involved, but it’s definitely of interest to the investigation.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkAQf_0jBYLZvL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JEiBR_0jBYLZvL00

Each bag may be treated as a separate charge, according to Thomas. Given the antisemitic messaging contained within, he said Warwick police are now working with the FBI to potentially pursue federal charges in addition to local charges.

Adam Greenman, president and CEO of the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island, said these types of incidents are “becoming far too common throughout our country and throughout our state,” adding that it’s only gotten worse with celebrities like Kanye West and Kyrie Irving making antisemitic remarks in recent weeks.

“It gives a permission structure for folks who already had these views to be more brazen and to be more active, and that’s something that really concerns us,” Greenman said.

According to Greenman, there have been 23 antisemitism incidents reported to the alliance since this past June. For context, there were six incidents reported during the same time frame last year.

RI Coalition: Antisemitic note should be deemed a hate crime

Congressman Jim Langevin tweeted that his “neighbors in Warwick woke up to find these disgusting fliers.”

“Antisemitism has no place in our community, and those found responsible must be held accountable,” he wrote.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact Warwick police at (401) 468-4200.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 17

Joe
1d ago

Listen everyone knows these people will not like each other been happening since beginning of time. What crime did they commit ?? Is this speech or writing police ? You can stop shootings, stabbing, robbery think you better leave the free speech police to Congress. I don’t agree with it but this is America. Stop REAL CRIME FIRST

Reply(9)
6
Biden Sniffs Children
1d ago

"Antisemitism has no place in our community, and those found responsible must be held accountable".. boohoo no one has to like you. there's no law saying we have to put Jews on a pedestal and worship them.

Reply
7
Biden Sniffs Children
1d ago

really? so they're gonna waste time and money with this? i guess you really can't say anything bad about anyone with it being a hate crime now.

Reply
3
 

Comments / 0

