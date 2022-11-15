Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
Woman killed in crash on I-29 near Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. – One woman died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash a mile south of Brookings. The Highway Patrol says a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed...
dakotanewsnow.com
DPS identifies two in Friday’s fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety identified the two people who died Friday afternoon in a three-car crash west of Sioux Falls. According to the DPS report, a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on I-90 when it rear-ended an eastbound 2019 Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control, and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane, where it collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
siouxlandnews.com
Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash
BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to incident in central part of city
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following a developing story in central Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead. Officers...
69-year-old man identified as victim in South Dakota fatal crash
A 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
KEYC
2 injured in head-on crash in Faribault County
FROST, Minn. (KEYC) - Poor road conditions were a factor in a head on crash Monday near Frost that had crews cleaning up the scene for several hours. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 11:00 Monday morning on 470th avenue on the northern edge of Frost when a semi and cargo van collided.
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police ask for help identifying suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they believe may be connected to the disappearance of a SculptureWalk work of art. The Sioux Falls Police posted a video showing surveillance footage of a man walking past...
KELOLAND TV
Names released in Minnehaha County fatal 3-vehicle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two people killed in Friday’s fatal three-vehicle crash have been identified. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended an eastbound 2019 Toyota Prius. The pickup...
gowatertown.net
Two men killed in I-90 crash west of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a westbound pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
KELOLAND TV
Slippery roads reported across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning. It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.
KELOLAND TV
Pursuit suspect holds man hostage in home, police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for parole violations now faces a new list of charges for running from law enforcement, breaking into a home and kidnapping a man inside. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens say the incident started around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday...
KELOLAND TV
Stolen sculpture in downtown, Incident at 14th and Summit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Wednesday, November 16 and here is today’s KELOLAND On The Go. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead.
Video of Sculpture Walk theft suspect released
Sioux Falls Police released video of a suspect in a sculpture stolen from the downtown Sculpture Walk.
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man accused of threatening officer with hatchet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for questioning in connection with an Aberdeen disappearance is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of threatening a police officer with a hatchet. Sioux Falls Police arrested Joshua Ortley Monday afternoon. Court documents, filed this morning, say Ortley not only had...
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men charged after stop
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men face charges following a traffic stop about 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Rock Rapids. The arrests of 38-year-old Andrew Steven Permann and 34-year-old Allen Philip Snook stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Dodge Durango on Highway 9 following a 911 call about an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KEVN
Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls man is arrested in Rapid City for possession of a firearm after police chased a group of people who were checking car door handles in the area of Talent Street and Elm Avenue last Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 21, is charged with possession...
