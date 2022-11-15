ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

gowatertown.net

Woman killed in crash on I-29 near Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – One woman died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash a mile south of Brookings. The Highway Patrol says a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

DPS identifies two in Friday’s fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety identified the two people who died Friday afternoon in a three-car crash west of Sioux Falls. According to the DPS report, a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on I-90 when it rear-ended an eastbound 2019 Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control, and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane, where it collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash

BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
BURBANK, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities respond to incident in central part of city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following a developing story in central Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead. Officers...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEYC

2 injured in head-on crash in Faribault County

FROST, Minn. (KEYC) - Poor road conditions were a factor in a head on crash Monday near Frost that had crews cleaning up the scene for several hours. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 11:00 Monday morning on 470th avenue on the northern edge of Frost when a semi and cargo van collided.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls police ask for help identifying suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they believe may be connected to the disappearance of a SculptureWalk work of art. The Sioux Falls Police posted a video showing surveillance footage of a man walking past...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Names released in Minnehaha County fatal 3-vehicle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two people killed in Friday’s fatal three-vehicle crash have been identified. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended an eastbound 2019 Toyota Prius. The pickup...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Two men killed in I-90 crash west of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a westbound pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Slippery roads reported across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning. It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pursuit suspect holds man hostage in home, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for parole violations now faces a new list of charges for running from law enforcement, breaking into a home and kidnapping a man inside. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens say the incident started around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Stolen sculpture in downtown, Incident at 14th and Summit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Wednesday, November 16 and here is today’s KELOLAND On The Go. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls

As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wanted man accused of threatening officer with hatchet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for questioning in connection with an Aberdeen disappearance is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of threatening a police officer with a hatchet. Sioux Falls Police arrested Joshua Ortley Monday afternoon. Court documents, filed this morning, say Ortley not only had...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Falls men charged after stop

ROCK RAPIDS—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men face charges following a traffic stop about 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Rock Rapids. The arrests of 38-year-old Andrew Steven Permann and 34-year-old Allen Philip Snook stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Dodge Durango on Highway 9 following a 911 call about an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls man is arrested in Rapid City for possession of a firearm after police chased a group of people who were checking car door handles in the area of Talent Street and Elm Avenue last Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 21, is charged with possession...
RAPID CITY, SD
Hot 104.7

Canadian Visitors Causing Problems at Sioux Falls Airport

We've all heard stories and seen pictures of the destruction that birds can cause when they fly into airplanes. And the bigger the bird, the worse the outcome. Sioux Falls Animal Control and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks are going proactive to scare migrating Canadian Geese away from areas that might be in the traffic lanes of airplanes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

