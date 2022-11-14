Rhinostics, LVL to market decapper instrument, automated collection devices in Germany, Austria

Read full article on original website
3DPrint.com
MT Aerospace & AddUp Continue Qualifying Applications for DED 3D Printing
Metal OEM AddUp, a joint venture by Michelin and Fives, offers both powder bed fusion (PBF) and directed energy deposition (DED) 3D printers. Based in France, the company’s North American subsidiary is in Cincinnati, Ohio, and functions as a single operating unit to provide metal 3D printing services to the company’s U.S. customers. AddUp’s technology has applications in the medical, consumer goods, tooling, and aerospace fields, and it’s been working with experts from Germany’s MT Aerospace for the last two years to speed up the industrialization of DED technology. Now, the two have announced an extension of their partnership to qualify applications using DED.
thefastmode.com
Orange Cyberdefense Acquires 100% of Swiss Companies SCRT & Telsys
Orange Cyberdefense, the cybersecurity subsidiary of Orange, acquired 100% of the Swiss companies SCRT and Telsys. These two sister companies have their common headquarters in Morges near Lausanne and employ around 100 employees, experts in cybersecurity and associated services, equally spread over offices in Geneva and Bern. Established as the...
foodlogistics.com
Layer 2 Blockchain for the Freight Industry
The launch of AXIS Token International's Layer 2 (L2) blockchain, AXIS Chain, secures and streamlines data storage for everyday businesses through blockchain. ” Our collaborative partnership agreement with ATI is another massive step forward in our mission to eliminate inefficiencies, lower costs and build a next-gen tech foundation for the next century,” says Elvis Rodriguez, LaneAxis director of engineering. “The aggregation and protection of company and industry data is critical to our success. The ability to build new decentralized apps (dApps) on AXIS Chain is also a key benefit for developers seeking to create novel and useful applications.”
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Re-Commerce Network Provides Complete Plug-and-Play Infrastructure for Retailers
FloorFound launched what is said to be the largest over-sized re-commerce network in North America. Now retailers can get up and running quickly with a complete plug-and-play infrastructure that includes the people, processes and technology required to turn oversized returns into reclaimed revenue with little to no upfront investment, inventory risk or sales cannibalization.
defensenews.com
General Dynamics, Amazon, Cisco form coalition to spur 5G adoption
WASHINGTON — General Dymanics said it’s teaming up with Amazon and four other information technology, software and telecommunications companies to develop 5G technologies and accelerate their adoption across sectors including the U.S. military. General Dynamics Information Technology, or GDIT, announced the partnership with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell...
scaffoldmag.com
Hitachi appoints new dealer for Africa’s mining markets
Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe (HCME) has announced a new dealer for customers in Africa. Belgium-based SMT will provide the complete range of Hitachi Zaxis and EX excavators with a specific focus on the mining market. HCME says that SMT is active in 15 countries in Africa, where it has a...
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
Businesses Can Now Embed Payments Through Nuvei for Platforms
Canadian FinTech company Nuvei is making embedded payments accessible for businesses as a customer retention tool through its global expansion of Nuvei for Platforms. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the platform is designed to give digital commerce, banking and FinTech platforms the ability to embed a secure payments option into their own platforms.
crowdfundinsider.com
Opn Enters US Market with Acquisition of MerchantE, Establishing Global Payment Solutions Firm
Opn, the one-stop payments solutions company from Japan and Southeast Asia, announced that it has acquired MerchantE, an end-to-end digital commerce platform that “provides payment processing and solutions to businesses of all sizes in the United States.”. The acquisition will “accelerate Opn’s growth and innovation in this significant market...
ffnews.com
Dapio Tap to Pay Officially Launches in the UK
Dapio, a London-based pay-tech, turning Android smartphones into card readers without extra hardware, announced today the launch of its Tap to Pay app for small businesses and sellers across the UK. Dapio helps small businesses safely, and securely accept contactless card and e-wallet payments, with just one tap on the...
Hytera, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, BT Signal to Co-develop Railway Communication Systems
ASTANA, Kazakhstan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, announced today it has signed an agreement with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), a national railway company, and BT Signal LLP (BT Signal) on the establishment of a competence center to co-develop broadband railway communication systems towards 5G and beyond. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006598/en/ Left to right: Ivan Wang, Country Manager of Hytera Kazakhstan; Batyr Kotyrev, Chief Engineer of KTZ; Bayzakov B.M., Director of BT Signal (Photo: Business Wire)
Loops.ai Launches With $14 Million Seed, Led by Scale Venture Partners, to Empower Companies to Crush Their KPIs
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Cardumen Capital and several prominent product and growth leaders, including Brian Balfour (Founder/CEO of Reforge, former VP of Growth at Hubspot), Lenny Rachitsky (owner of Lennysnewsletter and former product lead at Airbnb), Casey Winters (Former CPO of Eventbrite and Growth Lead at Pinterest), Darius Contractor (Former Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Vnder and VP of Growth at Airtable) and Ben Shanken (VP of Product at Discord). The company will use the funds to continue refining its proprietary insights engine and scaling its team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006159/en/ Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
gcaptain.com
French Maritime Tech Company Sinay Has Announced The Signature Of A 1,6 Million EUR Contract With The European Space Agency to create A Digital Maritime Platform
The Digital Port Platform project consists of a Hub of maritime modules to enhance port competitiveness through improved efficiency and increased sustainability. With the support of the CNES, Sinay’s expertise in advanced AI technologies and the maritime environment stand out during ESA’s search for potential service providers. The Digital Port Platform will show how the integration of space assets is a key enabler for maritime sustainability and port system evolution, transforming space and maritime data into key indicators, and enabling data-driven management to solve major environmental and performance issues.
Are US supply chain problems over?
Snarled supply chains that helped fuel red-hot inflation are slowly disentangling, offering hope for relief for cash-strapped consumers. But the U.S. faces geopolitical tensions, a shortage of truck drivers and a potential railroad strike that all endanger recent progress. The New York Federal Reserve’s global supply chain pressure index soared...
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Mobile Communications Towards 2030
As 5G becomes 5G-Advanced, research for future sixth generation "6G" wireless cellular networks are underway that may open new opportunities to extend wireless solutions into nearly every facet of human and machine interaction. Activities are happening today, that are shaping wireless networks beyond 5G throughout North America and around the...
crypto-economy.com
SUI, Driven by Ex-Meta Employees, Launches its Testnet
The SUI network is a single-layer blockchain that is developed by ex-Meta employees. In a recent development, SUI has come a step closer to going live as it has recently launched its Testnet. A Testnet can simply be defined as a place where technology can be tested for issues and bugs. The SUI network took it to Twitter and announced that this initiative is a big leap towards a completely decentralized Mainnet.
CJ Logistics Announces Rebranding of Asset-Based Transportation Operation
DES PLAINES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Leading global logistics company CJ Logistics has announced the rebranding of its expanding asset-based fleet of trucks and trucking division, GN Transportation, a subsidiary of CJ Logistics America. The fleet has been rebranded under CJ Logistics, operating under the business name CJ Logistics Transportation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005452/en/ CJ Logistics is pleased to announce that GNT is now CJ Logistics Transportation. For more information, visit america.cjlogistics.com/solutions/asset-based-transportation/ (Photo: Business Wire)
satnews.com
QuadSAT’s drone-based antenna testing + verification solution is now productized
The availability of the solution as a product was made possible through funding received from the ESA ARTES Core Competitiveness program and support from partners such as the Global VSAT Forum (GVF). Being able to deliver our solution as a product will help us to significantly scale deployment, bringing accurate...
Jerzy Skolimowski’s ‘EO’ Wins Arab Critics’ Awards; Marrakech’s Atlas Workshops Announces Prizes; Munich Film Up! Unveils China, Iran & India Participants – Global Briefs
Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO Wins Arab Critics’ Awards For European Films Veteran Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO, exploring the world through the eyes of a donkey, has won the fourth edition of the Arab Critics’ Awards For European Films, in which 76 critics hailing from 15 Arab-language territories voted on their favorite film out of Europe to have premiered on the festival circuit over the course of this year. The prize was announced at the Cairo International Film Festival. Skolimowski was not able to attend the awards ceremony in person because he is currently in L.A. promoting the film, which is Poland’s...
HLTH22: Google Health – MEDITECH Collaboration Advances to Pilot Phase, Early Adopters
– MEDITECH and Google Health today announced that DCH Health System and Mile Bluff Medical Center are early adopters in the pilot phase of their clinical search solution collaboration. – The solution will embed the Google Health search and summarization capabilities to create a longitudinal view of a patient’s health...
