New Orleans, LA

WWL

They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?

METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on violent gun charges in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a SWAT roll in Metairie on Wednesday morning. According to JPSO Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde, the SWAT roll happened in the 4800 block of West Napoleon. A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals for violent gun charges was barricaded...
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Houma woman killed by gunshot fired into her house, police say

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday (Nov. 14) after being struck by a gunshot fired into her house, Houma police said. Lt. Travis Theriot said the victim, identified as Lanore Menard, was inside the home in the 400 block of Morgan Street when she was struck by gunfire around 5:30 p.m. Menard was taken for medical treatment but died at the hospital, Theriot said.
HOUMA, LA
wbrz.com

Shooting near Dutchtown stemmed from fight in gas station parking lot

DUTCHTOWN - Someone was shot Tuesday night after a fight broke out between a group of women outside a gas station near I-10. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m., in a parking lot along Old Jefferson Highway, just south of the interstate.
DUTCHTOWN, MO
NOLA.com

After killing Jefferson Parish jail inmate, two-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison

A two-time felon who punched and killed a fellow Jefferson Parish jail inmate has been sentenced to 70 years in prison, authorities said Wednesday. Press Shorter III's criminal record dates from 2013, when he was convicted of second-degree battery. In January, Judge Danyelle Taylor of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced him to 20 years for illegal possession of a gun, resisting arrest and drug charges. And on Feb. 16, a jury convicted him of manslaughter, for beating Brian Alexander to death in a shower at the Gretna jail, resulting in Taylor adding the maximum 40 years to his punishment.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Has Been Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station

Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 15, 2022, that Sean Gautreaux, 40, of LaPlace, Louisiana, was arrested on Sunday, November 13, 2022, for allegedly trespassing near Marathon’s pumping station on West Airline Highway in Garyville, Louisiana.
GARYVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff addresses growing crime problem in Ascension

DUTCHTOWN - Recent shootings around Ascension Parish are raising concerns over the crime rate in the community that has always claimed to be safer than Baton Rouge. Tuesday night, a brazen 6 p.m. shooting outside of a busy gas station at I-10 and Old Jefferson Highway sent a woman to the hospital.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Death of inmate during jailhouse brawl declared justifiable self-defense, OPSO says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has closed the investigation into the death of an inmate during a jailhouse brawl in June. According to Sheriff Susan Hutson, OPSO investigators determined that Philip Soublet Jr., 31, first attacked fellow inmate Jrell Jack with a deadly weapon before Jack armed himself in self-defense and fatally wounded Soublet.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

