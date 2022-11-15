Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
In shooting of off-duty New Orleans police officer, Crimestoppers tip leads to arrest
A New Orleans man was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of off-duty officer Louis Blackmon III, who was wounded Oct. 13 during a robbery in Mid-City. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson credited the public for leading investigators to Henry Vicknair, 33. A tip to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans Inc. led to his identification and arrest, Ferguson said.
NOPD search for Armed Robbery Suspect
In the Seventh District a security camera recoded the suspect entering a business in the 9500 block of Chef Menteur Highway where he allegedly committed an armed robbery.
They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?
METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
Man found dead on New Orleans train tracks had been shot multiple times, police say
A homicide investigation began on Wednesday (Nov. 16) after New Orleans police say a man originally appearing to have died after being struck by a train was discovered to have been shot multiple times.
WDSU
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on violent gun charges in Metairie
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a SWAT roll in Metairie on Wednesday morning. According to JPSO Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde, the SWAT roll happened in the 4800 block of West Napoleon. A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals for violent gun charges was barricaded...
Argument leads to shooting inside Bullard Ave. business, NOPD search for suspect
According to officers, on Sunday (Nov.13) just after 2:30 a.m., the reported suspect was involved in an argument inside a business in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue.
fox8live.com
NOPD officer accused of raping 14-year-old changes plea in exchange for lighter sentence
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former New Orleans Police Senior Officer Rodney Vicknair, who originally pleaded not guilty to molesting a 14-year-old girl, has changed his tune. Vicknair on Wednesday (Nov. 16) changed his plea to guilty in federal Judge Lance Africk’s courtroom. Vicknair, 55, is accused of grooming and...
NOPD officer shoots suspect outside Superdome
A cop fired at least one shot this morning near the Superdome in New Orleans. NOPD said, “An officer-involved shooting incident… occurred this morning in the 1500 block of Poydras Street.”
NOLA.com
Man arrested after 3-hour standoff at apartment complex on West Napoleon Avenue, JPSO says
A man was arrested Wednesday after a three-hour standoff at an apartment complex on West Napoleon Avenue in Metairie near the main branch of the Jefferson Parish Library, authorities said. The standoff shut down traffic in both directions in the 4800 block of West Napoleon Avenue for a couple of...
SWAT standoff with suspect near library in Metairie ends peacefully
Jefferson Parish SWAT units are on the scene of a barricaded suspect near the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie. West Napoleon Avenue in closed in both directions in the 4800 block.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man found dead after having been struck by train had also been shot
NEW ORLEANS — A man who was initially believed to have died after being struck by a train was found to have suffered gunshot wounds as well, and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide, New Orleans Police said Wednesday. According to the police department, officers responded...
fox8live.com
Houma woman killed by gunshot fired into her house, police say
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday (Nov. 14) after being struck by a gunshot fired into her house, Houma police said. Lt. Travis Theriot said the victim, identified as Lanore Menard, was inside the home in the 400 block of Morgan Street when she was struck by gunfire around 5:30 p.m. Menard was taken for medical treatment but died at the hospital, Theriot said.
wbrz.com
Shooting near Dutchtown stemmed from fight in gas station parking lot
DUTCHTOWN - Someone was shot Tuesday night after a fight broke out between a group of women outside a gas station near I-10. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m., in a parking lot along Old Jefferson Highway, just south of the interstate.
wbrz.com
High schooler killed in Gonzales after 'social media feud' leads to deadly shooting
GONZALES - A high school senior who died after being shot in a Gonzales parking lot was caught in the middle of an online feud between two groups of juveniles, police said Monday. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was shot outside the Fuel Smart on...
NOLA.com
After killing Jefferson Parish jail inmate, two-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison
A two-time felon who punched and killed a fellow Jefferson Parish jail inmate has been sentenced to 70 years in prison, authorities said Wednesday. Press Shorter III's criminal record dates from 2013, when he was convicted of second-degree battery. In January, Judge Danyelle Taylor of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced him to 20 years for illegal possession of a gun, resisting arrest and drug charges. And on Feb. 16, a jury convicted him of manslaughter, for beating Brian Alexander to death in a shower at the Gretna jail, resulting in Taylor adding the maximum 40 years to his punishment.
Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Has Been Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station
Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 15, 2022, that Sean Gautreaux, 40, of LaPlace, Louisiana, was arrested on Sunday, November 13, 2022, for allegedly trespassing near Marathon’s pumping station on West Airline Highway in Garyville, Louisiana.
Man pulled from car, beaten and carjacked, the NOPD says
Detectives have released pictures of three suspects accused of beating a man and stealing his car outside his Algiers home late Friday (Nov. 11) night.
NOPD adds drugs and narcotics charges in vehicle theft arrest
Detectives found the scooter in New Orleans East in the 4900 block of Alsace Street, along with three individuals.
wbrz.com
Sheriff addresses growing crime problem in Ascension
DUTCHTOWN - Recent shootings around Ascension Parish are raising concerns over the crime rate in the community that has always claimed to be safer than Baton Rouge. Tuesday night, a brazen 6 p.m. shooting outside of a busy gas station at I-10 and Old Jefferson Highway sent a woman to the hospital.
fox8live.com
Death of inmate during jailhouse brawl declared justifiable self-defense, OPSO says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has closed the investigation into the death of an inmate during a jailhouse brawl in June. According to Sheriff Susan Hutson, OPSO investigators determined that Philip Soublet Jr., 31, first attacked fellow inmate Jrell Jack with a deadly weapon before Jack armed himself in self-defense and fatally wounded Soublet.
Comments / 0