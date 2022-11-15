Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan's cost for food stamps has more than doubled since pandemic hit
(The Center Square) – The cost of Michigan's food stamp program has more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic. The costs have increased from $1.70 billion in 2018-19 to $3.61 billion in 2021-22 with one month left in the fiscal year. On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced people receiving food assistance benefits would get an additional $95 a month in November. ...
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
WLUC
Michigan residents will receive additional assistance with holiday grocery costs
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, Governor Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in...
abc12.com
Green Culture has marijuana licenses suspended for unregulated products
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Green Culture Dispensary at Court Street and Center Road is closed after state regulators say the shop was offering unregistered products. Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency said Green Culture sold products containing metals, bacteria and illegal pesticides. Officials suspended both the shop's recreational and medical licenses.
These Sally Beauty Stores Will Be Closing In Michigan
Sally Beauty has announced that it will be closing 350 stores, and some of those closures will be locations right here in Michigan. According to a press release from Sally Beauty, part of their 2023 strategy is accelerating what they call their 'store optimization plan'. That plan is expected to close about 8% of Sally Beauty's approximately 4500 locations, most of them in the United States:
Michigan families to get extra assistance ahead of Thanksgiving
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. According to Whitmer, the additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households keep more of their hard-earned money."This extra $95 will help families get a little breathing room as we enter the holiday season," said Gov. Whitmer. "I will continue to work with anyone at the federal and state level to...
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
michiganradio.org
"I've never seen anything like this": Housing inflation soars in US, Michigan
The federal government reported that the inflation rate for housing spiked to its highest rate since 1982 from September 2021-22. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the inflation rate for the broad category of “shelter” is now 6.6%. Experts say that’s reflected in southeast Michigan’s housing market....
abc12.com
Lieutenant governor lays out vision for Michigan with Democrats in control
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The 2022 elections brought significant change for Michigan with Democrats in control of the Legislature and governor's office for the first time in nearly 40 years. Democrats won control of the Michigan House and Senate, along with all three top statewide elected positions. Lt. Gov. Garlin...
WILX-TV
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can check for unclaimed property to find old accounts, uncashed checks and more. The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or found or forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left inside safe deposit boxes, and stock certificates according to their site.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
fox2detroit.com
Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
As firearm deer season begins, DNR warns hunters: Do not eat deer from certain part of Michigan
As firearm deer hunting season got underway Tuesday in Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources is out with a warning, telling hunters in one part of the state to avoid eating deer.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
abc12.com
Burton woman paying off student loans with $100,000 Michigan Lottery prize
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Burton couple will be student loan-free after winning $100,000 from the Michigan Lottery's Big Spin show. Alysha Flaig entered a nonwinning The Big Spin instant ticket in a second chance drawing, where she was selected to spin the prize wheel on the lottery's TV show. The 35-year-old's spin landed on the $100,000 space.
Muskegon County woman wins $300K on Michigan Lottery instant game
A Muskegon County woman is planning a trip to Florida with her daughters after winning $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Mystery Key Cashword instant game.
Recreational Marijuana Proposal Rejected in Most Northern Michigan Communities
Recreational marijuana was back on the ballot in communities across Northern Michigan this November, and the results were as many expected. Six Northern Michigan cities and township voted on the proposal, with just two passing it. Clement Township and Green Lake Township passed their proposals, while it failed in Frankfort,...
abc12.com
Saginaw schools announces teacher apprenticeship program
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In Michigan, there are just over eight teachers per 1000 people across the state. That's a shortage that is felt in every classroom across the State. And Monday, Saginaw County schools are doing something about that- revealing a new plan to help bring more people into the classroom.
Comments / 0