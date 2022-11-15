ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Center Square

Michigan's cost for food stamps has more than doubled since pandemic hit

(The Center Square) – The cost of Michigan's food stamp program has more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic. The costs have increased from $1.70 billion in 2018-19 to $3.61 billion in 2021-22 with one month left in the fiscal year. On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced people receiving food assistance benefits would get an additional $95 a month in November. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Green Culture has marijuana licenses suspended for unregulated products

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Green Culture Dispensary at Court Street and Center Road is closed after state regulators say the shop was offering unregistered products. Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency said Green Culture sold products containing metals, bacteria and illegal pesticides. Officials suspended both the shop's recreational and medical licenses.
FLINT, MI
100.5 The River

These Sally Beauty Stores Will Be Closing In Michigan

Sally Beauty has announced that it will be closing 350 stores, and some of those closures will be locations right here in Michigan. According to a press release from Sally Beauty, part of their 2023 strategy is accelerating what they call their 'store optimization plan'. That plan is expected to close about 8% of Sally Beauty's approximately 4500 locations, most of them in the United States:
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan families to get extra assistance ahead of Thanksgiving

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. According to Whitmer, the additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households keep more of their hard-earned money."This extra $95 will help families get a little breathing room as we enter the holiday season," said Gov. Whitmer. "I will continue to work with anyone at the federal and state level to...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Lieutenant governor lays out vision for Michigan with Democrats in control

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The 2022 elections brought significant change for Michigan with Democrats in control of the Legislature and governor's office for the first time in nearly 40 years. Democrats won control of the Michigan House and Senate, along with all three top statewide elected positions. Lt. Gov. Garlin...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can check for unclaimed property to find old accounts, uncashed checks and more. The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or found or forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left inside safe deposit boxes, and stock certificates according to their site.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Burton woman paying off student loans with $100,000 Michigan Lottery prize

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Burton couple will be student loan-free after winning $100,000 from the Michigan Lottery's Big Spin show. Alysha Flaig entered a nonwinning The Big Spin instant ticket in a second chance drawing, where she was selected to spin the prize wheel on the lottery's TV show. The 35-year-old's spin landed on the $100,000 space.
BURTON, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw schools announces teacher apprenticeship program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In Michigan, there are just over eight teachers per 1000 people across the state. That's a shortage that is felt in every classroom across the State. And Monday, Saginaw County schools are doing something about that- revealing a new plan to help bring more people into the classroom.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

