Police continue to search for missing Westfield man
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen Friday evening. According to Westfield Police, 32-year-old Robert Tesini was last seen Friday, November 18th, at 12:30p.m. at the East Silver Big Y. He did not return home,...
Car crashes into building on Eastern Ave in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Eastern Avenue after a car crashed into a building Sunday morning.
Hampden DA, State Police team up with Wilbraham Big Y for Thanksgiving food drive
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are doing their part to support Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon with a food drive of their own. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police teamed up at the Big Y in...
Crews respond to fire on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a working chimney fire on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham. According to the Wilbraham Fire Department, Three Rivers is closed. Traffic is being re-routed onto Chilson Road. People are asked to avoid the area. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Police investigating Enfield bank robbery
ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM/WFSB) - Enfield Police are currently investigating a bank robbery. Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said that the incident occured at M&T Bank on Route 5 and Elm Street. The male suspect reportedly showed a handgun. K-9 units are being sent to the scene. Western Mass News will...
Springfield Police looking for ‘habitual’ shoplifter
Springfield Police looking for 'habitual' shoplifter
Identity of deadly Greenfield crash victim released
The identity of a 48-year-old woman who died in a crash on Route 2 in Greenfield Thursday was released.
Retired Officer Glenn Blanchard of Chicopee passed away
Retired Officer Glenn Blanchard of the Chicopee Police Department has passed away.
Hearing held for West Springfield murder suspect
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A murder suspect faced a judge again on Friday after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in her West Springfield apartment. Jose Hernandez appeared in court virtually from jail. He is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Amber Carpenter, in her West Springfield apartment, stabbing her to death and leaving her body for days.
Bank robbed Friday in Enfield
ENFIELD — The M&T Bank on Enfield Street was robbed Friday afternoon, police say. The Police Department received a call at about 2:50 p.m. Friday, reporting a robbery in progress at the bank, 855 Enfield St. Police didn’t immediately have additional details, but officers were searching for the suspect,...
Springfield police warn residents of suspect impersonating utility worker
The Springfield Police Department is alerting residents of a scheme involving a person pretending to be a utility worker that may be targeting elderly people.
Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect who was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield on Wednesday was expected to be in court on Thursday, but he wasn’t since he is still in the hospital. On Thursday morning, Teresa Williams and her family headed down to the Springfield courthouse,...
5 transported to hospital after Manchester crash
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say five people were sent to the hospital following a serious motor vehicle accident in Manchester Friday night. Three vehicles were involved in the incident around 6:30 p.m. in the area of West Middle Turnpike and the I-84 Overpass. Among the five people was a child, police said. According to […]
Body recovered from Holyoke canal
A body was recovered from the canal in Holyoke Thursday morning.
Police investigating shots fired at Wilbraham home
Wilbraham police are investigating after shots were fired in the Dipping Hole Road area early Thursday morning.
JCC confirms fire Friday
The Springfield Firefighters have been called to the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. 22News also has a crew there and can confirm that smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building and the rescue squad is also on location.
New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc.
New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc.
Saturday morning news update
In this update, crews responded to a fire at the Springfield Jewish Community Center on Dickinson Street on Friday, parents in Hadley fighting for changes to a crosswalk after an 13-year-old boy was severely injured in a hit and run, and people are finalizing their travel plans with Thanksgiving less than a week away. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Big Daddy’s turkey giveaway in Springfield
Springfield star basketball player Milan Harrison and Co-Owner of Big Daddy's and Owner of pro meats, David Smith partnered up with Dazed Cannabis for a turkey giveaway on Saturday.
1 hospitalized, 15 without a place to stay following Hartford fire
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person was hospitalized and 15 people total were forced out of their homes because of a fire in Hartford. Firefighters said they responded to 42 Lisbon St. shortly after midnight on Friday. The building was a three-family home located in the city’s Sheldon Charter Oak...
