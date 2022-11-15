ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Police continue to search for missing Westfield man

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen Friday evening. According to Westfield Police, 32-year-old Robert Tesini was last seen Friday, November 18th, at 12:30p.m. at the East Silver Big Y. He did not return home,...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to fire on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a working chimney fire on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham. According to the Wilbraham Fire Department, Three Rivers is closed. Traffic is being re-routed onto Chilson Road. People are asked to avoid the area. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating Enfield bank robbery

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM/WFSB) - Enfield Police are currently investigating a bank robbery. Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said that the incident occured at M&T Bank on Route 5 and Elm Street. The male suspect reportedly showed a handgun. K-9 units are being sent to the scene. Western Mass News will...
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police looking for ‘habitual’ shoplifter

Springfield Police looking for 'habitual' shoplifter

Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hearing held for West Springfield murder suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A murder suspect faced a judge again on Friday after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in her West Springfield apartment. Jose Hernandez appeared in court virtually from jail. He is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Amber Carpenter, in her West Springfield apartment, stabbing her to death and leaving her body for days.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Bank robbed Friday in Enfield

ENFIELD — The M&T Bank on Enfield Street was robbed Friday afternoon, police say. The Police Department received a call at about 2:50 p.m. Friday, reporting a robbery in progress at the bank, 855 Enfield St. Police didn’t immediately have additional details, but officers were searching for the suspect,...
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect who was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield on Wednesday was expected to be in court on Thursday, but he wasn’t since he is still in the hospital. On Thursday morning, Teresa Williams and her family headed down to the Springfield courthouse,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

5 transported to hospital after Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say five people were sent to the hospital following a serious motor vehicle accident in Manchester Friday night. Three vehicles were involved in the incident around 6:30 p.m. in the area of West Middle Turnpike and the I-84 Overpass. Among the five people was a child, police said. According to […]
MANCHESTER, CT
WWLP

JCC confirms fire Friday

The Springfield Firefighters have been called to the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. 22News also has a crew there and can confirm that smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building and the rescue squad is also on location.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc.

New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc.

Charlene DeLoach, contributing editor of The Toy Insider, shows us some of the hottest toys out there that your children will love. 1 person dead following crash along Route 2 in Greenfield.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, crews responded to a fire at the Springfield Jewish Community Center on Dickinson Street on Friday, parents in Hadley fighting for changes to a crosswalk after an 13-year-old boy was severely injured in a hit and run, and people are finalizing their travel plans with Thanksgiving less than a week away. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

1 hospitalized, 15 without a place to stay following Hartford fire

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person was hospitalized and 15 people total were forced out of their homes because of a fire in Hartford. Firefighters said they responded to 42 Lisbon St. shortly after midnight on Friday. The building was a three-family home located in the city’s Sheldon Charter Oak...
HARTFORD, CT

