Boston, MA

Ime Udoka 'Used Crude Language' with Female Celtics Staffer Before Their Alleged Affair: Report

An independent law firm completed their investigation into Udoka's relationship with a staff member early last week, according to ESPN New details have emerged about what led to Ime Udoka's one-year suspension from the Boston Celtics. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, an independent law firm hired by the Celtics to investigate the alleged affair between former head coach Udoka, 45, and a staff member was completed early last week. The firm found that Udoka "used crude language in his dialogue" with the female subordinate "prior to the...
BOSTON, MA
blavity.com

Draymond Green Said Boston Celtics Fans Called Him The N-Word During NBA Finals

Draymond Green, the outspoken NBA star, is opening up about a racist incident he allegedly faced while playing in front of Boston Celtics fans. Green, who appeared on the first episode of the Unfiltered With Complex Sports series, said Celtics fans were calling him the n-word when his Golden State Warriors were playing in Boston during the NBA Finals in June.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Was Unhappy With Horrible Technical Foul On Jayson Tatum

NBA officiating is probably one of the hardest things to do. Not only does the referee have to keep up with the physical action on the floor by constantly running throughout the game, but they also need the awareness to make game-changing decisions and calls. Everybody sympathizes with how hard...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Speculation around the league that Celtics are targeting big upgrade at center?

It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true 7-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week (h/t Real GM), ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Top 5 Plays in Wednesday’s Celtics-Hawks Game

From Jayson Tatum's lob to Luke Kornet to Kornet's defense against Trae Young, Jaylen Brown slicing through Atlanta's defense, Payton Pritchard's buzzer-beater, and Al Horford thwarting Young at the rim, here are the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Hawks game. View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum...
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers Rumored to Think 76ers Rival Bradley Beal Will Want Trade

Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal has shown plenty of loyalty to the franchise that drafted him out of the Florida third-overall in 2012. Through ten seasons, Beal stuck with the Wizards, despite a lack of postseason success. While many assumed Beal would be on his way out either via trade during last season or free agency, the star guard picked up a max deal of over $250 million for the next five years with the Wizards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Insider reveals Kyrie Irving's expected return date

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving has not suited up in the past seven games after being suspended by the team for sharing a documentary on social media that had antisemitism embedded within it. In announcing the suspension, Brooklyn indicated that Irving needed to complete several tasks in order to...
SURPRISE, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Staff & Graph Podcast: Here’s Doerrie

On this episode, Rachel Doerrie is back on the show with Mike Stephens. They kick the show off by briefly diving into the legal stuff before talking about the FIFA World Cup. They then dive into the hockey World Cup being pushed to at least 2025, Borje Salming, the Hockey Hall of Fame weekend, the Sedins and PK Subban joining ESPN.

