Ime Udoka 'Used Crude Language' with Female Celtics Staffer Before Their Alleged Affair: Report
An independent law firm completed their investigation into Udoka's relationship with a staff member early last week, according to ESPN New details have emerged about what led to Ime Udoka's one-year suspension from the Boston Celtics. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, an independent law firm hired by the Celtics to investigate the alleged affair between former head coach Udoka, 45, and a staff member was completed early last week. The firm found that Udoka "used crude language in his dialogue" with the female subordinate "prior to the...
blavity.com
Draymond Green Said Boston Celtics Fans Called Him The N-Word During NBA Finals
Draymond Green, the outspoken NBA star, is opening up about a racist incident he allegedly faced while playing in front of Boston Celtics fans. Green, who appeared on the first episode of the Unfiltered With Complex Sports series, said Celtics fans were calling him the n-word when his Golden State Warriors were playing in Boston during the NBA Finals in June.
Blake Griffin's Advice to Marcus Smart Helped Lead Celtics to Win Monday
The Boston Celtics extended their league-high winning streak to seven games last night as they took down the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden. Oklahoma City entered the tilt with a two-game win streak of their own and seemed poised to extend the streak after building up a seven-point lead ...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Was Unhappy With Horrible Technical Foul On Jayson Tatum
NBA officiating is probably one of the hardest things to do. Not only does the referee have to keep up with the physical action on the floor by constantly running throughout the game, but they also need the awareness to make game-changing decisions and calls. Everybody sympathizes with how hard...
Jayson Tatum ‘laughs off’ controversial technical foul in Celtics’ comeback win vs. Thunder
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has come out guns blazing to begin the 2022-23 campaign, posting insane averages of 31.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 14 games, cementing himself as one of the early frontrunners for the Most Valuable Player award. Tatum hasn’t gotten to this point without...
Yardbarker
Speculation around the league that Celtics are targeting big upgrade at center?
It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true 7-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week (h/t Real GM), ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Hawks: Largely Contained to the Mid-Range, Atlanta Can’t Keep Pace with Boston
The Hawks entered Wednesday night ranked second in the NBA in mid-range makes per game. But with Boston limiting their impact from beyond the arc, Atlanta struggled to keep up with its visitors. View the original article to see embedded media. It didn't help that the Celtics drilled 18/40 (45...
NBA Blue Devil in midst of dreadful stretch for Knicks
Despite the frigid shooting by Duke basketball product RJ Barrett across the past three games, the New York Knicks (8-7) have posted two straight wins on the road against top-four teams in the Western Conference standings. They beat the Denver Nuggets, 106-103, on Wednesday after defeating the Utah ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Top 5 Plays in Wednesday’s Celtics-Hawks Game
From Jayson Tatum's lob to Luke Kornet to Kornet's defense against Trae Young, Jaylen Brown slicing through Atlanta's defense, Payton Pritchard's buzzer-beater, and Al Horford thwarting Young at the rim, here are the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Hawks game. View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Rumored to Think 76ers Rival Bradley Beal Will Want Trade
Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal has shown plenty of loyalty to the franchise that drafted him out of the Florida third-overall in 2012. Through ten seasons, Beal stuck with the Wizards, despite a lack of postseason success. While many assumed Beal would be on his way out either via trade during last season or free agency, the star guard picked up a max deal of over $250 million for the next five years with the Wizards.
Report reveals Joe Mazzulla’s long-term status as Celtics coach
The Boston Celtics find themselves in an unusual situation, having suspended head coach Ime Udoka and handed the job to interim coach Joe Mazzulla for the season. On Wednesday, a report indicated what the future of Mazzulla’s current arrangement with the Celtics may be. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on...
Yardbarker
Insider reveals Kyrie Irving's expected return date
Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving has not suited up in the past seven games after being suspended by the team for sharing a documentary on social media that had antisemitism embedded within it. In announcing the suspension, Brooklyn indicated that Irving needed to complete several tasks in order to...
Two Boston Celtics players make All-NBA per HoopsHype's Global Rating
If the 2022-23 NBA season were to end today, two Boston Celtics players would have made All-NBA teams according to the assessments of the catchall metric created by HoopsHype’s Alberto De Roa. That metric, which De Roa has dubbed “Global Rating,” is, as he describes it, “an advanced metric...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Staff & Graph Podcast: Here’s Doerrie
On this episode, Rachel Doerrie is back on the show with Mike Stephens. They kick the show off by briefly diving into the legal stuff before talking about the FIFA World Cup. They then dive into the hockey World Cup being pushed to at least 2025, Borje Salming, the Hockey Hall of Fame weekend, the Sedins and PK Subban joining ESPN.
