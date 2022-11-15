Read full article on original website
Two USAF F-16s race to intercept two Russian bombers flying near Alaska before escorting them out of air defense zone amid heightened tension with Moscow
The US Air Force intercepted and escorted out two Russian bomber jets flying near Alaska as tensions heighten with Moscow. The two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers were 'positively' identified flying in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday, according to NORAD - a combined defense organization between America and Canada.
Russian fighter jets can't control the air over Ukraine, and Russia's attack helicopters are paying for it
Russia's aviation forces have struggled to operate effectively in Ukraine. The toll has been especially high for Russia's Ka-52, one of its newest attack helicopters. The ineffectiveness of Russian jets and the Ka-52's own flaws have left the helicopter more exposed. Of all the Russian Air Force's helicopters, the Ka-52...
Do Putin and Kim have an 'arms for horses' deal? Russia sends North Korea 30 thoroughbred horses by train after Pyongyang shipped Moscow artillery shells in bid to bolster its bungled Ukraine invasion
Russia has sent 30 prized thoroughbred horses to North Korea just days after the White House alleged Pyongyang supplied artillery shells for Putin's war efforts. The prized Orlov Trotters were shipped via cargo train and are considered a sign of status and wealth in North Korea. There are mounting concerns...
Ukraine Shows 'Cemetery of Russian Missiles and Ammunition' From Strikes
The Ukrainian military shared a video Wednesday showing a "cemetery" of remnants from what it says are Russian missiles and ammunition used to strike the city of Kharkiv. A video shared by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed more than 5,000 pieces of purportedly Russian-made missiles that can cause "great harm" to both military personnel and civilians, said Ihor Ovcharuk, head of the humanitarian demining unit at the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Initial findings suggest the missile that killed 2 people in Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces to intercept a Russian strike: US officials
Initial findings suggest the missile that killed two Polish citizens was fired by Ukraine, per the AP. The AP cited three anonymous US officials who said the missile was fired to intercept a Russian one. Ukraine said Russia launched a salvo of 90 missiles at Ukraine on the same day...
🎥 U.S. responds after Russian missiles hit NATO member Poland
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people. A second person confirmed to The...
Russian missiles reportedly cross into Poland, killing two
Russian missiles killed two people after crossing into Poland, according to a U.S. intelligence official, sparking fears of an escalation of the war in Ukraine. A Polish official confirmed the strike to the Washington Post, which also reported that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has summoned a meeting of the country’s defense and security leaders.
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
PRZEWODOW, Poland — (AP) — NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people appeared to be unintentional and was probably launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
Polish president says 'no proof' missile that landed in NATO territory was fired by Russia
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday that there is an "indication" the missile that landed in Polish territory and killed two was an "air defense missile." "There is no indication that this was an intentional attack on Poland," he said. "There are many indications that it was an air defense missile that unfortunately fell on Polish territory."
US and Russia clash over responsibility for missile strike
UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.S. and its Western allies clashed with Russia at the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday over responsibility for a deadly missile strike in Poland near the Ukrainian border, an event the U.N. political chief called “a frightening reminder of the absolute need to prevent any further escalation” of the nine-month war in Ukraine.
Albany Herald
Wave of Russian missiles hit Ukraine after Zelensky outlines conditions for peace at G20 summit
Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month on Tuesday -- hours after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky proposed a peace plan in front of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia. Air raid sirens sounded out across Ukraine shortly after its...
US News and World Report
Russia Summons Polish Envoy After Missile Incident
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has summoned the Polish ambassador to Moscow to the foreign ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Earlier the Kremlin accused Poland of reacting in "absolutely hysterical" fashion to Tuesday's incident when two people were killed by a missile in eastern Poland. Poland and NATO said on Wednesday it was probably a stray rocket fired by Ukraine's air defences and not, as some reports initially suggested, by Russia.
Business Insider
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 seconds, Volume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in...
Video shows alleged sabotage of Putin's military helicopters
Video has emerged purporting to show a man preparing and planting explosives on a Russian military helicopter at an airbase deep inside Russia. CNN's Ana Cabrera has more.
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
Poland said Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia.The blast, which Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a very significant escalation,” prompted Biden to call an emergency meeting of G-7 and NATO leaders. A deliberate, hostile attack on NATO member Poland could trigger a collective military response by the alliance.But key questions around the circumstances of the missile launch — none larger than who fired it — remained amid the confusion caused by a blistering series of Russian airstrikes...
Poland military on alert after missile strike
Poland's military was on high alert Wednesday after a deadly missile strike on a village near the border with war-ravaged Ukraine. The talks came after Poland's President Andrzej Duda said there was no clear evidence of who fired the missile that killed two people in the southeastern village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine.
US News and World Report
U.S. Strongly Condemns Russia Missile Attacks on Ukraine - White House's Sullivan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States strongly condemned Russia's missile attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday, saying they appear to have hit residential buildings the capital of Kyiv and elsewhere in the country, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. "It is not lost on us that, as world leaders...
The Pentagon says the US would 'defend every inch of NATO territory' after reports that Russian missiles killed 2 people in Poland
Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder couldn't confirm that the rockets had landed in Polish territory as Vladimir Putin's forces battered Ukraine.
NATO chief: 'No indication' that missile in Poland was a 'deliberate attack'
At a press conference, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Russian-made missile which hit a Polish village near the Ukraine border was 'likely' caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend against Russian attacks.
Click10.com
Pentagon holds briefing following Russian missile strike in Poland
WASHINGTON – The pentagon held a briefing Wednesday to talk about Russia’s war in Ukraine and a recent missile strike. “A deadly explosion in Poland near its border with Ukraine,” said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Poland’s president called it an unfortunate accident that does not appear to...
