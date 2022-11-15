Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Related
East Sparta Fire Department: 1 person rescued after house explosion
EAST SPARTA, Ohio — One person was rescued by the East Sparta Fire Department after a home explosion in Stark County on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Officials say they responded to the...
Child suffers minor injuries from Akron house fire
The Akron Fire Department is investigating a fire that sent one child to the hospital with minor injuries.
cleveland19.com
Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
whbc.com
East Sparta Explosion Injures Elderly Man
An elderly man was injured after being trapped in his East Sparta home following an explosion. Fire officials say the man who lived in the house on Deuber Avenue SW was trapped under his kitchen sink and counter. A neighbor called for help after they heard the explosion and the...
83-year-old man trapped, rescued after Stark County house explosion
A Stark County family is calling it "a miracle" after an 83-year-old man survived a house explosion and an 8-foot fall into the basement where he was trapped.
‘Cut short over a PlayStation’: Mother of killed Brunswick student speaks out
“I want justice,” said the boy's mother Amanita Burleigh. “I’m so hurt and don’t know how I’m going to live with this.”
whbc.com
Family Seeking Assistance for North Canton Woman Following Fire
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The daughter of a North Canton woman who lost her home and most of her companion animals in a Sunday fire is asking for some GoFundMe help. Sharon Mallady was not home at the time of the fire in the 1200...
Photos released of Giant Eagle shooting suspect
The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a Giant Eagle parking lot shooting suspect.
Person identified in attempted Fairview Park carjacking
A person of interest has been identified in an attempted carjacking in Fairview Park on Friday.
cleveland19.com
Akron woman assaulted, robbed in home invasion; 2 arrested
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested two men overnight after officers said they broke into a woman’s home while she was sleeping and held her at gunpoint. According to police, the home invasion took place at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Tyler Street. The victim...
Fairview Park police investigating carjacking, persons of interest identified
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — The Fairview Park Police Department has identified persons of interest after an attempted carjacking in the city last week. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 8:50 p.m. on Friday,...
Nursing home visitor just wanted a glass of water: Beachwood Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Investigators looking for suspect in Elyria bank robbery
Investigators are looking for the suspect in an Elyria bank robbery over the weekend.
cleveland19.com
Woman found dead inside downtown Cleveland hotel
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman was found dead inside her room at the Hilton Hotel on Lakeside Avenue Monday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Medical Examiner identified the woman as Melida Chen. According to Cleveland police, hotel security entered Chen’s room around 10 a.m. to perform a well-check,...
Cleveland FBI confirms 'swatting' incidents at multiple schools in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland FBI confirmed to 3News that "swatting" incidents took place at schools across Northern Ohio on Wednesday. The FBI released the following statement regarding the incidents to 3News on Wednesday:. "The Cleveland FBI is aware of the swatting incidents in Northern Ohio. The FBI takes swatting...
Watch: Heroic, heartwarming animal rescues caught on camera across NE Ohio
A young starving horse was surrendered to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Inc. in Ravenna with an unexplained abdominal mass that looked like a tumor.
Wickliffe man arrested for alleged hit-and-run in which man on bicycle was struck
MENTOR, Ohio — A 22-year-old Wickliffe man has been arrested amid allegations that he fled the scene of a crash in which a bicyclist was struck last month. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
Local fire department mourns death of firefighter
The Niles Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their firefighters after his unexpected passing.
$10K reward for more info in Youngstown homicide
The family of a homicide victim is offering a reward for more information in the case.
Police say man forced his way in home, assaulted woman in Youngstown
A Cortland man is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on a felonious assault charge after police said he forced his way inside an East Side home and attacked a woman.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 8