ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report

Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
moneyweek.com

US inflation drops to 7.7%

US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, Nasdaq jumps 1.5% amid optimistic inflation data

U.S. stocks gained Tuesday amid another cooler-than-expected inflation report, even as fresh geopolitical tension threw a wrench into the rally midday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed higher by 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) inched higher by 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped 1.5% higher, for its best close since September.
CBS News

Stocks rise on cooler-than-expected inflation data

Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday, boosted by more signs the nation's high inflation may be falling off faster than expected. But a flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine kept Wall Street shaky Tuesday and undercut much of its big morning gains. The S&P 500 rose 34.48 points,...
kalkinemedia.com

U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-months high, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation. Last week, the dollar index fell 4%,...
kitco.com

Gold prices holding within striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. retail sales rise 1.3% in October

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains and remains in striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. consumers went on a significant shopping spree last month. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% last month following a roughly unchanged reading in September, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. The data significantly beat expectations. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 1.0% in last month's headline number.
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print

U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
Detroit News

Stocks rise on cooling inflation data after up-and-down day

The S&P 500 climbed 0.9%, or 34.48 points, to 3,991.73, though it went on another unsettling ride to get there. A flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine caused a brief pullback in markets during the afternoon, forcing the S&P 500 to swing from an early gain of 1.8% all the way to a loss of 0.1% before it recovered.
kitco.com

Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
CNBC

Dollar loses ground after economic data boosts risk appetite

The U.S. dollar lost ground to other currencies after U.S. economic data provided further evidence that inflation was starting to ease. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation. The U.S. dollar lost...
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Slip as Target Stumbles, Weighs on Retailers

"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors reviewed a dismal financial report from Target and a broader update on the retail sector from the government.The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 2:41 p.m. Eastern, with technology companies, retailers and energy stocks among the biggest weights on the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18 points, or 0.1%, to 33,613 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%.Retailers weighed heavily on the market. Target slumped 13% after cutting its forecasts for the holiday season following a surprisingly big drop in its third-quarter profits. Auto parts...
US News and World Report

Wholesale Inflation Comes in Below Forecast in October, Posts 0.2% Rise

Wholesale inflation rose 0.2% in October, below expectations, in a further sign that price increases across the economy are beginning to abate, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. For the month, prices fell 0.2%, compared to estimates of 0.4%, putting the annual rate of increase at 8%, down...
US News and World Report

Euro Zone Oct Y/y Inflation Revised Marginally Lower, Still Record High

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation in October was marginally lower than previously reported in year-on-year terms but still at a record high because of surging energy prices, final data showed from the European Union's statistics office showed on Thursday. Eurostat confirmed that consumer inflation in the 19 countries sharing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy