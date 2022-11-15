Read full article on original website
Home price declines will accelerate even as sales bottom out early next year, economist says
The decline in home prices will accelerate even as sales are headed for a bottom early next year, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. The assessment came as the NAHB index fell for the 11th straight month to hit the lowest since April 2020. "The good news for homebuilders is that a...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report
Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
Mortgage rates fall below 7% in the largest weekly drop since July as inflationary pressures ease
A key US mortgage rate fell below 7%, marking the largest weekly fall since July, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.9%, down from 7.14%. The rate has slipped as Treasury yields pull back on signs of easing inflation. A...
moneyweek.com
US inflation drops to 7.7%
US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, Nasdaq jumps 1.5% amid optimistic inflation data
U.S. stocks gained Tuesday amid another cooler-than-expected inflation report, even as fresh geopolitical tension threw a wrench into the rally midday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed higher by 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) inched higher by 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped 1.5% higher, for its best close since September.
Stocks could rally 20% before the end of the year on a Republican victory in Congress and a cooler October inflation report, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Stocks could see a major rally by year-end on a Republican victory in Congress and cooler inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. He pointed to expectations of lower inflationary spending if Republicans took the majority in Congress. If midterm results are met with a cooler October inflation report, that could spark...
Stocks rise on cooler-than-expected inflation data
Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday, boosted by more signs the nation's high inflation may be falling off faster than expected. But a flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine kept Wall Street shaky Tuesday and undercut much of its big morning gains. The S&P 500 rose 34.48 points,...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data
LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-months high, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation. Last week, the dollar index fell 4%,...
kitco.com
Gold prices holding within striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. retail sales rise 1.3% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains and remains in striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. consumers went on a significant shopping spree last month. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% last month following a roughly unchanged reading in September, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. The data significantly beat expectations. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 1.0% in last month's headline number.
US stocks fall as investors weigh solid retail sales data against Target's warning of weaker holiday spending
US stocks fell on Wednesday as investors digested retail sales data and Target's quarterly earnings. Retail sales jumped 1.3% in October, ahead of estimates for a 1% gain, as consumers remain on solid footing. Third-quarter earnings from Target disappointed investors as the retailer warned of a murky holiday shopping season.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print
U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide as investors face medley of Fedspeak and earnings
U.S. stocks faltered Thursday morning as optimism around easing inflation and a Federal Reserve policy shift waned, while Wall Street parsed through a motley of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank more than 1.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed 260 points, or 0.8%. The technology-focused Nasdaq...
Detroit News
Stocks rise on cooling inflation data after up-and-down day
The S&P 500 climbed 0.9%, or 34.48 points, to 3,991.73, though it went on another unsettling ride to get there. A flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine caused a brief pullback in markets during the afternoon, forcing the S&P 500 to swing from an early gain of 1.8% all the way to a loss of 0.1% before it recovered.
kitco.com
Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
CNBC
Dollar loses ground after economic data boosts risk appetite
The U.S. dollar lost ground to other currencies after U.S. economic data provided further evidence that inflation was starting to ease. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation. The U.S. dollar lost...
U.S. Stocks Slip as Target Stumbles, Weighs on Retailers
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors reviewed a dismal financial report from Target and a broader update on the retail sector from the government.The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 2:41 p.m. Eastern, with technology companies, retailers and energy stocks among the biggest weights on the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18 points, or 0.1%, to 33,613 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%.Retailers weighed heavily on the market. Target slumped 13% after cutting its forecasts for the holiday season following a surprisingly big drop in its third-quarter profits. Auto parts...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slide On Hawkish Fed Comments, Renewed Inflation Concerns
U.S. stocks extended declines Thursday, while the dollar bumped higher against its global peers amid a modest advance in Treasury bond yields as investors debated the impact of solid retail sales data on the broader inflation dynamic in the world's largest economy. October retail sales, which indicated firm spending gain...
US News and World Report
Wholesale Inflation Comes in Below Forecast in October, Posts 0.2% Rise
Wholesale inflation rose 0.2% in October, below expectations, in a further sign that price increases across the economy are beginning to abate, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. For the month, prices fell 0.2%, compared to estimates of 0.4%, putting the annual rate of increase at 8%, down...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher On Soft Inflation Data, Walmart Earnings Beat
Stocks ended higher Tuesday, but pared earlier gains following reports that Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied targeting the border, CNN reported, and called the reports by Polish media “a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation." The Commerce...
US News and World Report
Euro Zone Oct Y/y Inflation Revised Marginally Lower, Still Record High
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation in October was marginally lower than previously reported in year-on-year terms but still at a record high because of surging energy prices, final data showed from the European Union's statistics office showed on Thursday. Eurostat confirmed that consumer inflation in the 19 countries sharing...
