Families shop for free at Community Thanksgiving Giveaway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Families were lined up our the door to get into the free pop-up grocery store at the MLK Center in Wilmington on Saturday. Volunteers were running bags of food out to cars and people were also walking through to pick up food at tables. There were holiday staples, frozen chickens, and desserts all while supplies lasted.
nCino expands headquarters with new 90,000-square-foot modern building
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s one of the most successful financial technology companies in the world and it’s headquartered in Wilmington. On Thursday, Nov. 17, nCino opened the doors to its newest building on the campus in Mayfaire. The design includes a modern style, a coastal vibe,...
Wilmington woman continues to push for new requirements for dental anesthesiology
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s been more than two years since Dr. Henry Patel went into a Wilmington dentist’s office for a routine procedure that ended up claiming his life. During that time, his wife, Shital Patel, has been fighting for changes to the rules related to anesthesia procedures by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners.
Wilmington Police Department introduces new horse, asking for names from public
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a new horse has been added to their Mounted Unit. WPD stated that they have not named the horse yet and are taking submissions for names. The public is encouraged to submit a name before Dec. 2. To...
Old Fayetteville Road temporarily closing to allow construction of water and sewer taps for brewery
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Tri County Excavating will be closing Old Fayetteville Rd at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 until 6 a.m. Nov. 21 to create water and sewer taps for the Leland Brewery project. Old Fayetteville Road will be closed from the entrance of the police department to...
Traffic accident closes both lanes of Hwy 117 in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Pender County Emergency Management has asked the public to avoid Hwy 117 between Rocky Point and Burgaw due to a traffic accident. According to PCEM, both lanes of travel have been blocked as of about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
Town councilman resigns amid arrest, financial struggles
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A local councilmember who doubled as a town financial officer is now off the job. The Navassa Town Council accepted Councilman James Hardy’s resignation Thursday night, a year before his term was set to end. Hardy also served as Navassa’s finance officer, taking over...
Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge on Nov. 6 has been arrested. “The Oak Island Police Department has received notification from the Miami-Dade Police Department that 34-year-old Wesley Edward Heckendorn has been arrested,” wrote the Town of Oak Island on Facebook in an update dated Nov. 17. “Following an evaluation at a private medical facility, He was released into the custody of Miami-Dade Officers without incident.”
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County, the Wilmington Police Department said. Jones was declared missing on Nov. 2 and was last seen the day before in Wilmington. Jahreese Jones, Miyonna’s half-brother, and his girlfriend, Randi Johnson, are...
RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A shouting match took place as a suspect charged in connection to the death of Miyonna Jones left a New Hanover County courtroom Friday. Judy McKnight has been charged with obstruction of justice in the case. She is the founder of Moms N Mourning, a group founded in 2015 to help mothers who have lost children to violence and illness.
Bladenboro man arrested following traffic stop, facing multiple drug charges
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that 35-year-old Jarrod Darryell Banner of Bladenboro has been arrested following a traffic stop. During the course of the stop, BCSO deputies deployed a narcotic detection canine on the vehicle. The dog, named Arco, gave a positive...
