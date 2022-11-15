WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Families were lined up our the door to get into the free pop-up grocery store at the MLK Center in Wilmington on Saturday. Volunteers were running bags of food out to cars and people were also walking through to pick up food at tables. There were holiday staples, frozen chickens, and desserts all while supplies lasted.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO