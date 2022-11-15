Read full article on original website
Related
Harrison man dead following Panhandle crash, 1 transported to hospital
On Nov. 9 at approximately 6:05 p.m. a Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Highway 29 when it lost control on black ice and rolled. 80-year-old passenger, Tom Conroy, of Harrison, was ejected during the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, 56-year-old Sydney Meidell, of Harrison,...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
New evening bus route for Gering Public Schools
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Gering Public Schools introduces something new for junior high and high school students. The expansion of a new evening bus route for all students’ grades 6th-12th no referral is necessary. The new bus route schedule goes as followed:. Gering high school. Monday: 3:45pm-5:15pm. Tuesday: 3:45pm-5:15pm.
knopnews2.com
Troopers conducting special enforcement efforts in western Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are working overtime to keep motorists and road crews safe through localized enforcement efforts in multiple parts of the state. This effort includes specific enforcement operations in the Nebraska panhandle and other areas of western Nebraska. In October, troopers...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Regional West Health Services CEO resigns
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Chief Executive Officer John Mentgen has voluntarily terminated his role as President and CEO of Regional West Health Services. On Wednesday, Regional West Health Services announced that Mentgen stepped down as current president and CEO, and has asked its senior leadership to work together to keep day to day operations running.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Multi-car injury accident in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A multi-car accident happens in the 1600th block of 5th Avenue in Scottsbluff. One minor injury happens to a juvenile passenger, the driver of a blue pickup truck was cited for unsafe backing according to Sgt. Philip Eckerberg. The injured passenger signed a refusal to be...
rwhs.org
Regional West Welcomes One Physician and Two Providers to its Family of Clinics
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― Regional West recently welcomed one physician and two providers to its medical staff. Wendy Reeves, MD, FACOG, is a physician with Regional West Physicians Clinic-Women’s Center. Providing women with a lifetime of complete care since 1980, The Women’s Center specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, which includes the examination, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of all aspects of women's health.
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska cider maker takes 3rd in national competition
Two Nebraska cider makers took home big honors in a national competition. Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery, which is based near Palmyra and has a tasting room in Ashland, tied for third place overall in the U.S. Open Cider Championships held last week in Ohio. Glacial Till won a gold...
News Channel Nebraska
'Tyler Tough Benefit Day' this Saturday
SIDNEY - A fundraiser event being held Saturday will help raise funds for a Cheyenne County family. Tyler Bayne, a senior at Leyton High School, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on Oct. 10. He's been receiving bone marrow treatments, chemo, a spinal tap, and had a port put in at Children's Hospital in Denver.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202201019 01:23 FI : FIELD INTERVIEW Officers made contact with a male who was walking in the middle of the street near 4th Street and Missouri Avenue. The male was throwing his hands in the air. Officers conducted a pat down for weapons and located a knife longer than 3.5 inches and drug paraphernalia. The male who is a felon was taken into custody. Closed - Charges Recommended.
Bridgeport driver arrested after pursuit, search in Morrill County
SCOTTSBLUFF — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a Bridgeport man following a pursuit and search Thursday evening. At approximately 6:35 p.m. a trooper observed a Volkswagen Passat traveling in excess of 90 miles per hour on Highway...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Vehicle Fire breaks out at Walmart parking lot
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - At approximately 9:30pm emergency personnel respond to a vehicle fire in the Walmart parking lot in Scottsbluff. It is unknown how the fire started; no structure damage occurred to any surrounding buildings.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Farming continues into fourth generation for Bayard's Ryan Liakos
BAYARD — Ryan Liakos was raised on the family farm near Bayard, growing dry edible beans, sugar beets and corn while raising cattle. He may not have moved far from his childhood home, but that was always the intention — Liakos has a passion for farming. “I grew...
News Channel Nebraska
Regional West searching for new president and CEO
SCOTTSBLUFF - Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff announced Wednesday Chief Executive Officer John Mentgen voluntarily terminated his role as President and CEO of Regional West Health Services, exercising an option in his employment contract. The executive committee of Regional West’s board met with Mentgen Wednesday morning and asked the...
SPONSORED: Sandberg's Implement serves Panhandle and beyond for 70 years
Sandberg's Implement in Gering is thrilled to have been serving customers in the Panhandle and beyond for 70 years. "It's very exciting to have been in business for 70 years," Crystal Sandberg of Sandberg's Implement said. "We're just so honored to be able to have been part of the community and part of the serving everyone since 1952. And we hope to be around a lot more years. Kelly's dad started the business in 1952 out of Harrisburg, Nebraska. And he started as a Massey Harris dealer, and he worked out there until 1959. And then he moved into Gering and the dealership moved to the Scottsbluff/Gering highway. It actually was in the building that Mike's Bike's are in right now and he was there for a few years. And then he moved to the corner of 10th and M Street where Fresh Foods Grocery Store is and he was there until that lot got sold to Nash Finch. That's when he moved out south here to his current location [160085 NE-71] . So, he's had several different moves over 70 years, but it's kind of fun to think about that."
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Riverside Discovery Center Zoo Director stepping down
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - (NEWS Release) On Friday, November 11th Anthony Mason announced for personal reasons he would be leaving his position of Executive Director at Riverside Discovery Center. Anthony has served as the Executive Director since January of 2017. He will be relocating to Florida to spend time with his family and pursue other passions. Anthony will continue in a part-time capacity through the first quarter of 2023 or until a replacement is named.
Panhandle police activity, Nov. 3 - Nov. 9
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Eagle Radio Holiday Auction sale bill
On Nov. 17 and 18 the Eagle Radio Holiday Auction will be LIVE on all Eagle Radio stations (KCOW 92.5FM/1400AM, Double Q Country 105.9FM/97.5FM, B94.7FM) beginning at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday powered by Chadron Community Hospital. 10% of our...
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0