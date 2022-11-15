ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

BG celebrates beginning of holiday season with annual tree lighting

Braving the cold and wintery wind, people gathered Friday night to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season with the lighting of the Christmas Tree. Mayor Mike Aspacher flipped the switch to light the tree with the help of third grader Piper Hartzler. The Bowling Green High School Madrigals warmed...
BG Holiday Parade braves the cold to welcome in the holiday season

While Mariah Carey exclaimed from a loudspeaker that all she wants for Christmas is you, one BG Holiday Parade attendee had another request for Santa: 70-degree weather on Christmas. Santa, his legs wrapped in a plaid blanket, may very well have shared those sentiments. The weather Saturday morning was almost...
BGSU students spread holiday spirit with toy drive

The National Society of Leadership and Success and the National Senior Honor Society Mortar Board at Bowling Green State University are partnering to organize a toy drive to help brighten the holidays for kids I need in the Bowling Green community. The drive continues through Monday, Nov. 21. “This is...
Wood County auditor to hold forfeited land auction

Wood County Auditor Matthew Oestreich will hold a forfeited land sale Nov. 30, beginning at 10 a.m. in the hearing room on the fifth floor of the County Office Building in Bowling Green. The sale will be a public auction and the properties, which are being offered due to non-payment...
BG post of Ohio State Patrols names Jeffery Huffman as Trooper of the Year & Jamie Mariano as Dispatcher of the Year

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jeffery J. Huffman has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Bowling Green post. The selection of Trooper Huffman, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Bowling Green post. Fellow officers stationed at the Bowling Green post chose Trooper Huffman based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
Wood County Board of Elections to certify general election results

The Wood County Board of Elections will hold a meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, at 8:30 a.m., for the purpose of ruling on provisional ballots from the Nov. 8 general election. The board will then hold a meeting Monday at 2:30 p.m., to certify the results of the general election.
In ‘She Kills Monsters’ all the world is a game of Dungeons & Dragons

That admonishment comes early in “She Kills Monsters.”. What follows is proof that game of Dungeons & Dragons can indeed be therapeutic. In the doing so the drama-comedy by proves highly entertaining. Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters,” directed by Mahmoud Abusultan assisted by Story Moosa, is being staged at...
BG notifies utilities customers about disconnect scam notice

The Bowling Green Utilities Business Office has been made aware of attempts to scam utilities customers by phone. Callers are referencing the new, Invoice Cloud payment solution offered by the city, insisting that the utilities will be disconnected from the address unless payment is made immediately. The city is not making these phone calls and residents should not provide payments.
Trooper’s cruiser struck while responding to crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred today (Nov. 18) at 8:21 a.m. on eastbound U.S. Route 24 near state milepost 64 in the Township of Waterville. At the time of the crash, Trooper Jacob Teal, 39, of the Toledo Post was investigating a previous...
