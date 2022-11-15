Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bgindependentmedia.org
BG celebrates beginning of holiday season with annual tree lighting
Braving the cold and wintery wind, people gathered Friday night to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season with the lighting of the Christmas Tree. Mayor Mike Aspacher flipped the switch to light the tree with the help of third grader Piper Hartzler. The Bowling Green High School Madrigals warmed...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Holiday Parade braves the cold to welcome in the holiday season
While Mariah Carey exclaimed from a loudspeaker that all she wants for Christmas is you, one BG Holiday Parade attendee had another request for Santa: 70-degree weather on Christmas. Santa, his legs wrapped in a plaid blanket, may very well have shared those sentiments. The weather Saturday morning was almost...
bgindependentmedia.org
Dear Santa (and his elves) pull up their sleeves and the sleigh to meet BG children’s needs
On Tuesday, Santa got a letter from two young Bowling Green students. The hand-written wish list asked for the jolly old elf to bring them clothes, shoes, a sketch book, baby doll and a bike. “Every day there are more requests coming in,” said Kenwood teacher Kisha Nichols, who is...
bgindependentmedia.org
BGSU students spread holiday spirit with toy drive
The National Society of Leadership and Success and the National Senior Honor Society Mortar Board at Bowling Green State University are partnering to organize a toy drive to help brighten the holidays for kids I need in the Bowling Green community. The drive continues through Monday, Nov. 21. “This is...
bgindependentmedia.org
Phipps, Shevlin and Hebeka Office to hold bake sale and raffle to benefit local families in need
The 15th Annual Phipps, Shevlin and Hebeka Dental Office Bake Sale and Raffle will be held Nov. 23, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., located in the conference room of the Wood County Hospital Medical Building. All proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army and local families in need. The raffle...
bgindependentmedia.org
Free rapid home COVID tests available throughout Wood County before Thanksgiving
Wood County Health Department is working with partners across the county and the Ohio Department of Health to make free COVID-19 at-home test kits available for residents who wish to use them before getting together with family and friends to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. “Taking a rapid test shortly before...
bgindependentmedia.org
Wood County auditor to hold forfeited land auction
Wood County Auditor Matthew Oestreich will hold a forfeited land sale Nov. 30, beginning at 10 a.m. in the hearing room on the fifth floor of the County Office Building in Bowling Green. The sale will be a public auction and the properties, which are being offered due to non-payment...
bgindependentmedia.org
Marine veteran Ryan Odendahl delivers Veterans Day remarks at University of Findlay
A Wood County resident was the guest speaker at a University of Findlay ceremony Nov. 10 to remember the bravery, commitment, and sacrifices of its veterans. The remembrance took place at the Veterans Honor Wall in the Center for Student Life and College of Business. “This honor wall is a...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Council to hold meeting on zoning updates and regular council meeting Monday evening
The Bowling Green City Council Committee of the Whole will meet on Monday, Nov. 21, at 5:30 p.m., in the Council Chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. The purpose of the meeting is for council to consider the Planning Commission’s recommendations on the Zoning...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG post of Ohio State Patrols names Jeffery Huffman as Trooper of the Year & Jamie Mariano as Dispatcher of the Year
Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jeffery J. Huffman has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Bowling Green post. The selection of Trooper Huffman, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Bowling Green post. Fellow officers stationed at the Bowling Green post chose Trooper Huffman based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
bgindependentmedia.org
Wood County Board of Elections to certify general election results
The Wood County Board of Elections will hold a meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, at 8:30 a.m., for the purpose of ruling on provisional ballots from the Nov. 8 general election. The board will then hold a meeting Monday at 2:30 p.m., to certify the results of the general election.
bgindependentmedia.org
In ‘She Kills Monsters’ all the world is a game of Dungeons & Dragons
That admonishment comes early in “She Kills Monsters.”. What follows is proof that game of Dungeons & Dragons can indeed be therapeutic. In the doing so the drama-comedy by proves highly entertaining. Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters,” directed by Mahmoud Abusultan assisted by Story Moosa, is being staged at...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG notifies utilities customers about disconnect scam notice
The Bowling Green Utilities Business Office has been made aware of attempts to scam utilities customers by phone. Callers are referencing the new, Invoice Cloud payment solution offered by the city, insisting that the utilities will be disconnected from the address unless payment is made immediately. The city is not making these phone calls and residents should not provide payments.
bgindependentmedia.org
Trooper’s cruiser struck while responding to crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred today (Nov. 18) at 8:21 a.m. on eastbound U.S. Route 24 near state milepost 64 in the Township of Waterville. At the time of the crash, Trooper Jacob Teal, 39, of the Toledo Post was investigating a previous...
Comments / 0