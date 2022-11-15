BURLINGTON, Wis. — Burlington police say a Delavan man randomly attacked a woman in a driveway and even tried to kill her. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 8:16 a.m., Burlington Police say they were dispatched to the area near Perkins Boulevard and Madison Street for a report of a woman yelling for help. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, later identified as Richard Sallmann, assaulting a woman with a jacket wrapped around her head. Officers say they intervened and stopped the attack.

