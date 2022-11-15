Lizzo fans get the coins ready because the singer will be coming to Baltimore!

Lizzo’s international tour “The Special 2OUR”will be stopping at the CFG Bank Arena Downtown on May 9.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

For those interested in purchasing, click here.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The post Lizzo Adds Tour Stop In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q .