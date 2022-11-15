ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lizzo Adds Tour Stop In Baltimore

By Airiel Sharice
92Q
92Q
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130BUm_0jBYIPzS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dl8oi_0jBYIPzS00

Source: Atlantic Records/Live Nation / Atlantic Records/Live Nation

Lizzo fans get the coins ready because the singer will be coming to Baltimore!

Lizzo’s international tour “The Special 2OUR”will be stopping at the CFG Bank Arena Downtown on May 9.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Tickets go on sale Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

For those interested in purchasing, click here.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The post Lizzo Adds Tour Stop In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

B & Dee's Baltimore Love holds Thanksgiving giveaway event

B & Dee's Baltimore Love held its ninth annual community Thanksgiving celebration in West Baltimore Saturday. The event featured a free, hot Thanksgiving dinner, grocery giveaways and live entertainment, including a marching band. Resources like Planned Parenthood and Chase Braxton were also at the event to offer residents help if needed.
BALTIMORE, MD
allaccess.com

Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore

KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Baltimore

- If you want to know the best pizza in Baltimore, there are several options. We've included Arthouse Pizzeria, Angeli's Pizzeria, Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern, and Zella's. These places are fantastic, but we've also included some of the best-hidden gems in the city. Arthouse. Arthouse Pizza in Baltimore offers a...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a brand-new role

Former Baltimore City Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a new role as the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation. NBPA is the union that ensures the rights of NBA players are protected and that active steps are taken to assist players in achieving goals, both on and off the court. As an extension of the association, the NBPA Foundation provides funding and support to highlight the work players do to build up their communities and create positive change across the world.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tumbling temperatures into the weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11:00 a.m. November 16 — Temperatures will tumble through the end of the week and heading into the weekend in Baltimore. Clouds give way to sun Wednesday with temperatures in the breezy low 50s. Thursday and Friday remain sunny, but come with below average temperatures....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

WJZ & The Baltimore Banner host hundreds of City Springs students for premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of excited students from City Springs Elementary and Middle School went to the Senate Theatre on Sunday for a special premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The special field trip for 500 kids was made possible through a collaboration between WJZ and The Baltimore Banner. The event included the premiere, concessions and inspirational messages from WJZ staff, The Baltimore Banner, and members of the Baltimore Ravens.The premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was an experience that teachers like Wyatt Oroke hope will be memorable and serve as an opportunity for conversations in the classrooms."Representation is great," Oroke said. "Seeing themselves as kings and queens and rulers and superheroes is amazing. Having access to those images is equally as important."Through community partnerships, the goal of the field trip was to support positive narratives and experiences for Baltimore's future generation."We believe that education is fundamental to strengthening, uniting and inspiring our communities," said Andre Jones, head of People Culture and Diversity at the Baltimore Banner.  
BALTIMORE, MD
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Food to Open 6th Store in Baltimore

Giant Food will debut its newest layout and format on Nov. 18 with the opening of a new store in Baltimore. Located at 857 East Fort Avenue, the store will serve as the regional grocer’s sixth location in the city of Baltimore. 44,000-square-feet store will feature enhanced and expansive...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Neighborhoods: Allendale resident Betty Fenner-Davis, at home again

And now, a segment we call Midday in the Neighborhood. Before the COVID pandemic, we took the time, now and then, to introduce listeners to various neighborhoods throughout the city of Baltimore. There are 278 named communities in our city, and many of them are not well known to folks city-wide.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations

Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Inclusionary Housing for Baltimore City

“… but what it will do is generate units in neighborhoods that would never have affordable housing…”- L. Hodges. Matt Hill, team lead of the Public Justice Center’s Human Right to Housing Project and Lisa Hodges, an attorney with over 15 years of experience in affordable and public housing join Gabe Ortis to discuss inclusionary housing for Baltimore residents and the need for a comprehensive strategy project.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore leaders unveil plans for wintry weather

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's Mayor Brandon Scott said Monday that the city is prepared for wintry weather.The mayor was joined by Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey, along with other officials to announce that Baltimore is fully prepared for the upcoming 2022-2023 snow season.City snow removal efforts have a budget of over $7 million and include 294 pieces of equipment. The city is also fully stocked with more than 15,000 tons of salt for the roads, according to officials. The City of Baltimore's Snow Team is made up of personnel from the Department of Transportation, Public Works, Recreation and Parks,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 19-year-old James Gillespie of D.C. was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived shortly before 2 pm at the 100 Block of 58th Street. There, they discovered Gillespie suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
92Q

92Q

525
Followers
2K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy