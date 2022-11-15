Read full article on original website
Related
Tia Mowry Serves Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict With Divorce Papers Days After He Publicly Confesses ‘I Still Love My Wife’
Tia Mowry served her estranged husband Cory Hardrict with legal papers days after he publicly confessed his love for her and their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tia hired a process server to serve Cory with the divorce petition. Article continues below advertisement. Her...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Peta Murgatroyd Spends Night In Bed With Son Shai Amid Her & Maks Chmerkovskiy's Fertility Struggles
As Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkosvkiy work on expanding their family, they already have their hands full with their son, Shai. The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Story in the late hours of Wednesday, October 19, to share a sweet moment of her and her son hanging out in bed. Filming her son while lounging on her bed, Murgatroyd showed an excited Shai sitting at the corner appearing to watch TV.Murgatroyd is heard laughing in the background as she watched her happy child focus on the screen off camera. 'DWTS' PRO MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY ARRESTED & RELEASED IN KYIV DURING...
The Daily South
Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday
Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
TODAY.com
Tia Mowry can pinpoint the exact moment she knew her marriage was over
Tia Mowry, who announced in October she and husband Cory Hardrict were breaking up 14 years after their wedding, can name exact moment she knew her marriage was in trouble. During a visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the "Sister, Sister" said the "awakening," as she put it, came after a perspective change.
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Did they find love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – who went home after competing in the show’s...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Heather Tom Got Her Son ‘Fired’ From His 1st Acting Gig Playing Her On-Screen Son
When 'The Bold and the Beautiful' gave Heather Tom a motherhood storyline, she had the best person for the job: her real-life son.
Sadie Robertson Expecting Second Baby with Husband Christian Huff: 'Little Miracle Is in Motion'
The Duck Dynasty star, 25, and husband Christian Huff are expecting their second baby together, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post late Thursday. "Another little miracle is in motion 🤗," the couple captioned the adorable shot. The sweet photo shows Robertson leaning on Huff with a big...
Popculture
'Dancing With The Stars': Pro Dancer Announces Pregnancy During Semifinals
The Dancing With the Stars semifinals episode began in a dramatic way courtesy of Wayne Brady and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson. After an impressive Paso doble dance, Carson announced that she is pregnant with her second child. Carson, 29, and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their first child, son Kevin Leo McAllister, in January 2021.
Sherri Shepherd fat-shamed on her own show, angering staff members
Staffers are reportedly upset that veteran actress Marlo Thomas “fat-shamed” Sherri Shepherd on her own show – and on live TV at that. Thomas, who is known for the popular television show That Girl (1966 -1971), was visiting the “Sherri” show to promote her upcoming film, Magical Christmas Village.
TODAY.com
Hoda & Jenna throw Vegas-style wedding, Willie Geist officiates!
Hoda and Jenna throw a Vegas-style wedding for Eleanor Molver and McKay Blanchard. See the couple say “I do” alongside Willie Geist dressed as Elvis!Oct. 31, 2022.
Len Goodman Reveals That He’s Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Season 31: ‘I Cannot Thank You Enough’
His grand finale. Len Goodman announced that he will be leaving Dancing With the Stars after season 31 during the Monday, November 14, episode. “This will be my last season judging on Dancing With the Stars. I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be […]
See the Moment Sophia Grace Told Cousin Rosie McClelland About Her Pregnancy
Watch: Sophia Grace Reveals Her Parent's "Surprising" Reaction to Pregnancy. They're still the best of friends. Just a few weeks after Sophia Grace Brownlee announced her pregnancy, Rosie McClelland shared a video of the moment she learned her cousin was expecting. "When my cousin Sophia told me she was pregnant!"...
Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton
Lisa Rinna’s accusations against her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton has earned her a spot in the Housewives Villain Hall of Fame. Some of the cast confirmed that Kathy was acting out of sorts during a night out on their fateful trip to Aspen. But only Rinna accompanied the socialite back home […] The post Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton appeared first on Reality Tea.
TODAY.com
Tamera Mowry says twin sister Tia is ‘glowing’ following her divorce
Tamera Mowry-Housley is sharing an update about her twin sister Tia following her divorce news. In October, Tia Mowry, 44, revealed in an Instagram post that she and her husband, Cory Hardrict, separated after 14 years of marriage. Mowry-Housley, also 44, spoke to “Entertainment Tonight” recently and opened up about...
Gabriella Baldacchino: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing Patrick Dempsey’s Daughter In ‘Disenchanted’
Gabriella stars as Morgan in Disenchanted. Gabriella is also in college. Disenchanted is her breakout role. It’s time to go back to the world of Enchanted. The long-awaited sequel, Disenchanted, premieres November 18 on Disney+. The film features familiar faces and some new ones, including Gabriella Baldacchino. So, who...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Amy Mitchell self-harm plot continues as she makes secret decision
The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harm. EastEnders spoilers follow. Amy Mitchell has made a dangerous decision in EastEnders as her self-harm story continues. Earlier this week, Amy's dark secret was outed after being discovered by Sam Mitchell, and now her dad Jack Branning is struggling with how...
When The Late John Aniston’s Final ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Episode Will Air
Actor John Aniston was an iconic cast member of the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives. He recently passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89 and worked right up until his death. The streaming service Peacock, which airs the soap opera, shared with fans when John’s final appearance as Victor Kiriakis will be.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0