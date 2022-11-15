ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
OK! Magazine

Peta Murgatroyd Spends Night In Bed With Son Shai Amid Her & Maks Chmerkovskiy's Fertility Struggles

As Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkosvkiy work on expanding their family, they already have their hands full with their son, Shai. The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Story in the late hours of Wednesday, October 19, to share a sweet moment of her and her son hanging out in bed. Filming her son while lounging on her bed, Murgatroyd showed an excited Shai sitting at the corner appearing to watch TV.Murgatroyd is heard laughing in the background as she watched her happy child focus on the screen off camera. 'DWTS' PRO MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY ARRESTED & RELEASED IN KYIV DURING...
The Daily South

Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday

Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
TODAY.com

Tia Mowry can pinpoint the exact moment she knew her marriage was over

Tia Mowry, who announced in October she and husband Cory Hardrict were breaking up 14 years after their wedding, can name exact moment she knew her marriage was in trouble. During a visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the "Sister, Sister" said the "awakening," as she put it, came after a perspective change.
Popculture

'Dancing With The Stars': Pro Dancer Announces Pregnancy During Semifinals

The Dancing With the Stars semifinals episode began in a dramatic way courtesy of Wayne Brady and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson. After an impressive Paso doble dance, Carson announced that she is pregnant with her second child. Carson, 29, and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their first child, son Kevin Leo McAllister, in January 2021.
rolling out

Sherri Shepherd fat-shamed on her own show, angering staff members

Staffers are reportedly upset that veteran actress Marlo Thomas “fat-shamed” Sherri Shepherd on her own show – and on live TV at that. Thomas, who is known for the popular television show That Girl (1966 -1971), was visiting the “Sherri” show to promote her upcoming film, Magical Christmas Village.
E! News

See the Moment Sophia Grace Told Cousin Rosie McClelland About Her Pregnancy

Watch: Sophia Grace Reveals Her Parent's "Surprising" Reaction to Pregnancy. They're still the best of friends. Just a few weeks after Sophia Grace Brownlee announced her pregnancy, Rosie McClelland shared a video of the moment she learned her cousin was expecting. "When my cousin Sophia told me she was pregnant!"...
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton

Lisa Rinna’s accusations against her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton has earned her a spot in the Housewives Villain Hall of Fame. Some of the cast confirmed that Kathy was acting out of sorts during a night out on their fateful trip to Aspen. But only Rinna accompanied the socialite back home […] The post Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton appeared first on Reality Tea.
TODAY.com

Tamera Mowry says twin sister Tia is ‘glowing’ following her divorce

Tamera Mowry-Housley is sharing an update about her twin sister Tia following her divorce news. In October, Tia Mowry, 44, revealed in an Instagram post that she and her husband, Cory Hardrict, separated after 14 years of marriage. Mowry-Housley, also 44, spoke to “Entertainment Tonight” recently and opened up about...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Amy Mitchell self-harm plot continues as she makes secret decision

The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harm. EastEnders spoilers follow. Amy Mitchell has made a dangerous decision in EastEnders as her self-harm story continues. Earlier this week, Amy's dark secret was outed after being discovered by Sam Mitchell, and now her dad Jack Branning is struggling with how...
