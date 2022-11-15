Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
kvrr.com
Moorhead firefighters: ‘deceit, intimidation, autocracy and hostility’ in work environment
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A number of high-ranking Moorhead firefighters are expressing concerns about two potential fire chief candidates claiming intimidation and hostility. In an email to Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli, six Moorhead Fire Department captains and a battalion chief say they are not at all comfortable with...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police lieutenant says department issuing more "quality of life" citations downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Police lieutenant says the department is writing more citations while dealing with one particular crime category downtown. "For some of the quality of life concerns that we deal with in downtown, the largest one that we see often is possession of alcohol or consuming alcohol in public, open container in public, which is against city ordinance," said Bill Ahlfeldt.
kvrr.com
Fargo city officials want to improve quality of life downtown
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — City officials are deciding how to add more green spaces, bike lanes and better parking in downtown Fargo. “I think our challenge now is to meet the demands of how many people we have downtown and how we integrate that with the residents. I think, the next part of the focus will be, ‘Let’s look at the community that is downtown and try to see what we can do to enhance that experience,'” Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney said.
valleynewslive.com
Car fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car fire held up traffic near West Acres Mall in Fargo Wednesday night. The call came in around 8:20 p.m. near 38th St. SW. and the I29 exit ramp. Crews had the flames put out by 9 p.m. However, a turning lane nearby...
kfgo.com
Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
fargomonthly.com
A Look Inside the West Fargo Rustad Recreation Center
Find activities, fun and more at the Rustad Recreation Center, located in West Fargo. Inside the doors, you’ll find different spaces featuring activities for people of all ages. At the root of this multi-level facility, is the community. With no membership fees, individuals from West Fargo, Fargo, Moorhead and the surrounding communities are welcome to use the Rustad Recreation Center with a minimal user fee. Learn what makes this facility unique, and a local favorite!
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner will not extend deputy appointment to political challenger Mathew King
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jahner will not extend deputy appointment to political challenger Matthew King. Current Deputy Mathew King will not receive a deputy appointment with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office when Sheriff Jesse Jahner begins his second term in January 2023. In North Dakota, elected sheriffs...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo landscaping, snow removal company says trailer has been stolen
(Fargo, ND) -- A local landscaping and snow removal company is asking for your help in finding a stolen trailer. A&A Outdoors, which is a Fargo-based landscaping and snow removal company, reached out to WDAY Radio after it was found that one of their trailers was missing from their parking lot at the business, which is located at 2106 45th street south in South Fargo.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Exclusive: Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams speaks for first time since stroke
(Moorhead, MN) -- For the first time since she suffered a stroke nearly two months ago, a former Moorhead Mayor is talking about the experience and her road to recovery. Del Rae Williams talked with WDAY Midday in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with News Director Kyle Cornell to talk about the process of recovering from the stroke, which she noted came out of nowhere.
wdayradionow.com
This Is How They Do "IT " - Minnkota Recycling
Join host Kevin Flynn as he dives into the nitty gritty of industries and learns from the experts what it takes to do “it”. In this episode Kevin goes for a ride to learn about the ins and outs of Recycling In Fargo North Dakota from staff at Minnkota Recycling. Sponsored by @Kost materials.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU, UND contribute to successful Artemis One launch
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's two largest universities are among the teams that played a part in the successful launch of the Artemis One rocket. North Dakota State University is one of seven university teams to develop design ideas to help advance and execute NASA's Artemis program objectives. The University...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Officer Logan Waldvogel & Moorhead Police ~ WE SALUTE YOU!
Steve Hallstrom Chats with Officer Logan Waldvogel and Police Chief Shannon Monroe In this Months Salute to Law Enforcement. With great pleasure, we nominate Officer Logan Waldvogel as the Moorhead Police Department's representative for The Flag Salute to Law Enforcement. Officer Waldvogel has been with our department since 2021 but has quickly impacted our community. One of Logan's exceptional personality traits is his ability to be professional yet empathetic to others. Officer Waldvogel enjoys talking to individuals he contacts and treats them with respect and dignity, including those he is arresting. Logan has been recognized several times this year for his positive interactions with the public.
lakesarearadio.net
City of Detroit Lakes Reopens West Lake Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The city of Detroit Lakes reopened West Lake Drive, Tuesday. That stretch of West Lake Drive has been closed for nearly the entire summer as crews have been working on narrowing the roadway, adding curb and gutter, new sanitary sewer services, and adding a multi-use trail on the East side of the roadway.
kvrr.com
Dakota Medical Foundation receives $10 million from MacKenzie Scott
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Among the recipients of the latest round of donations from MacKenzie Scott is Dakota Medical Foundation in Fargo. The foundation has received $10 million from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The gift is included in the latest round of 300 charitable contributions by Scott over the past several months, that total $2 billion.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man trapped in Steele County Grain Bin rescued
(Colgate, ND) -- A man is recovering after he became trapped in a grain bin in Colgate, which is located in Steele County northwest of Fargo. Authorities say the 21-year-old became trapped in the bin Wednesday morning. First responders were able to use specialized equipment to rescue him. He was...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
City of Moorhead approves licensing fee to sell THC-infused products
(Moorhead, MN) -- The city of Moorhead is moving forward with a licensing fee to sell THC-infused products. City council members approved an ordinance Wednesday night to charge a 750-dollar fee to allow businesses to sell the products. The new regulations include labeling requirements and a warning to keep the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Small town Retirement Center closing its doors
(Lidgerwood, ND) -- Nearly three dozen residents at a small town retirement center are set to be relocated. Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood is closing its doors. Residents and staff will be forced out by the end of the year. Officials say the facility isn't bringing in enough income to pay...
The Best Places To Ski, Snowboard, & Sled In North Dakota
Winter in North Dakota can be rough. The temperatures drop below zero, the snow never melts, and the daylight is fleeting. If you're trying to find the joy and some happiness this Winter, this might be just the thing to cure your Winter blues. Ski't Ski't. If you haven't given...
kvrr.com
Ralph’s Corner Bar exhibit honors beloved Moorhead bar
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County announces a new exhibit remembering Ralph’s Corner Bar, a popular social spot in downtown Moorhead. The bar was torn down in 2005 and there was a lot of pushback from regulars who frequented the bar. It...
