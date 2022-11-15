Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police Log Week of Nov. 16
ELLSWORTH — Police had Ellsworth High School go into lockdown mode Tuesday morning as the school, along with others around the state of Maine, was affected by an active shooter hoax. The station received the hoax call at 9:52 a.m., authorities said.
Ellsworth American
Police search for driver in Sassy Nails crash
ELLSWORTH — A vehicle driven by an unknown motorist crashed around 2 a.m. Wednesday into the side of Sassy Nails, which is adjacent to Shaw’s Supermarket in the Ellsworth Shopping Center. “The vehicle had struck three propane tanks and pushed the side of the wall in,” said Ellsworth...
Ellsworth American
Cold case haunted investigators for years
HANCOCK — Maine State Police detectives on Nov. 9, thanks to help from a private genetic laboratory in Woodlands, Texas, charged a Gouldsboro man in a 26-year-old cold case involving sexual assaults and break-ins dating to the mid- to late-’90s in Hancock, Sullivan and Franklin. Detective Dana Austin,...
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
Yellow Beetle Crashes Into Sassy Nails in Ellsworth
This happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Ellsworth. The driver of this yellow VW Beetle crashed into the side of the Sassy Nails building in the Ellsworth Shopping Center, striking three propane tanks, according to the Ellsworth American. This resulted in the road being closed but subsequently...
Ellsworth American
Gouldsboro Police Log Week of Nov. 16
GOULDSBORO — A 30-year-old Gouldsboro man last Saturday afternoon was issued a no-trespass order banning him from an RV park on West Bay Road. Officer Landan Scott intercepted a dark-color vehicle as it was exiting the property from a private road. Scott was following up on repeated complaints of a trespasser at the RV park over several days.
WPFO
Search for wanted suspect leads to drug bust in Penobscot County
GREENBUSH (WGME) -- A search for a wanted suspect led police to a significant drug bust in Greenbush last Friday. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says deputies went to a home in Greenbush to try and find a wanted suspect. When the arrived, they saw some run to the back of the home.
wabi.tv
1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff's Log Week of Nov. 16
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Hall arrested two Ellsworth residents after responding to a motor vehicle complaint on Route 1A in Dedham Nov. 5. Motorist David Foster, 35, was charged with operating after suspension and unlawful drug possession.
Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop
After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: Portion of Route 17 closed after truck downs wires
UNION — A portion of Route 17 (Heald Highway) is closed this afternoon in Union after a garbage truck took out a guide wire and five poles at the intersection of Sennebec Road. The intersection will be closed for some time and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
WMTW
Driver killed after truck leaves Maine roadway, flips over
CORINTH, Maine — A man is dead following a crash in Penobscot County Sunday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called to the crass on Hudson Road in Corinth around 7:32 p.m. When they arrived, officials said they found a pick-truck in the woods....
wabi.tv
1 killed in Corinth crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in Corinth Sunday night. Authorities were called to the Hudson Road around 7 p.m. They discovered a pick-up had left the road, flipped over, and landed in the woods. They say the driver, 31-year-old Cody Crooker of Corinth, died...
lcnme.com
Three-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 32 in Waldoboro
Waldoboro police and fire units responded to a three-vehicle crash in the vicinity of 726 Bremen Road (Route 32) in Waldoboro. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. According to Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services Chief Derek Booker, three individuals were transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in...
foxbangor.com
Three arrested in Greenbush
GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
Man Dies in Rollover Crash in Corinth, Maine
A 31-year-old man has died following a rollover crash in Corinth Sunday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a report of a single- vehicle crash on the Hudson Road around 7:20 p.m. First responders discovered that a 2005 GMC Sierra pick-up truck was traveling...
Corinth man dies in truck crash
CORINTH, Maine — A man from Corinth died Sunday after the pickup truck he was driving went off the road and flipped. It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Route 43 in Corinth, also referred to as Hudson Road, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Monday.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
Belfast — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 4. Holly Boone, 34, of Belfast, was issued a...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police Department participating again in ‘Sand for Seniors’ program
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Police Department is pleased to announce that this winter, we will again be participating in the “Sand for Seniors” program, according to a news release Nov. 13. Sand for Seniors is a program where Officers from the Rockland Police Department deliver a bucket...
Ellsworth American
County officials donate $30,000 for heating assistance
ELLSWORTH — The winter may be a little warmer thanks to efforts from county officials. Sheriff’s Cup Charities and the Hancock County Commissioners are donating a combined $30,000 for heating assistance this winter.
