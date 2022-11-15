Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Teen Driver in Oakland Park Crash That Left Woman Dead to Be Charged as Adult
A 15-year-old who was fleeing police in a stolen car when he caused a crash in Oakland Park that killed a mother of three will be charged as an adult. Prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that the case will be direct filed, meaning the teen will be charged as an adult, in the August 28 crash that killed 35-year-old Maria Tellez-Valderrabano.
wflx.com
Deputies investigate shooting at Lake Park intersection near Walmart
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a shooting at a Lake Park intersection. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to a shooting at Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle that had been pierced...
wflx.com
West Palm Beach community looking for answers after recent shootings
Community leaders are seeking answers after three shootings occurred less than a mile apart in West Palm Beach Monday. Reverend Benjamin Carrol of Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church said it's obvious what's triggering the recent rash of shootings. "You've got poverty, you've got joblessness coupled with, not to sound preachy,...
cw34.com
Multiple shootings along Congress Avenue spark investigations in 3 communities
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting near a Walmart led to one person going to the hospital and multiple crime scenes under investigation in Lake Park, Riviera Beach, and Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting just after 10:30 a.m....
wflx.com
Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community West Boca Raton
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body believed to be of a ground worker was found Wednesday in a canal at the Boca Bridges community in West Boca Raton. Therese Barbera, a Public Information Officer with the sheriff's office, said a John Deere Gator ATV was...
wflx.com
4 suspects face charges after 19 French bulldogs stolen in Port St. Lucie
Police in Port St. Lucie said Wednesday that four people were identified in connection with a home burglary and theft of 19 French bulldogsearlier this month. The break-in occurred Nov. 4 at a home in the 1000 block of Southwest Fenway Road. Police spokesman Sgt. John Dellacroce said detectives and...
wflx.com
At least 3 injured in 3 separate shootings in West Palm Beach
Police are actively investigating three shootings in West Palm Beach that left two minors and an adult injured Monday afternoon. According to West Palm Beach police, the first shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 5th Street. Police said a teenager was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
cw34.com
High-end auto theft crew brought down by South Florida law enforcement
MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A high-end auto theft ring that started in Palm Beach County was brought down, leading to the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars in cash. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Burglary...
wflx.com
Deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce
An investigation is underway in Fort Pierce after gunfire rang out on Sunday along Orange Avenue. "It was just like boom boom boom, it was fast, I mean it just kept going," said a woman who didn't want to be identified for fear of her safety. "I've lived here for 17 years and I've never seen anything like that in my entire life."
NBC Miami
Child Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Fort Lauderdale
A boy was in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle during a crash Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. A multi-vehicle crash happened after 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The child, an 8-year-old boy, was...
tamaractalk.com
Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Tamarac
A hit-and-run driver killed a female pedestrian in Tamarac Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Broward Regional Communications center received reports of a hit-and-run crash involving the victim in the area of Commercial Boulevard and University Drive in Tamarac around 8:30 a.m. Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac District deputies and Tamarac Fire...
WSVN-TV
Husband arrested in connection to Fort Lauderdale city employee’s disappearance, alleged murder appears in court; officials search for body
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) —A husband accused of murdering his wife appeared in court. “The warrant was issued on Nov. 14 and the charge is second-degree murder,” said a judge. No bond was set for 36-year-old Jose Pacheco as he faced a judge, Wednesday morning. The Broward Sheriff’s...
cbs12.com
Man dead after being ejected from scooter during crash
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died from his injuries after he was ejected from his scooter during a crash on Tuesday, November 8. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Trevor Grill was driving a 2020 YNGF Scooter in the left lane of Lyons Road just after 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a 2021 Tesla Model Y that was stuck in traffic.
Body Found In Boca Bridges Canal
UPDATE: GATOR VEHICLE FELL IN CANAL, BUT NO ONE REPORTED MAN MISSING FOR DAY. Police, Fire Rescue Remain On The Scene Mid-Day In Community On Lyons North of Clint Moore Road. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher COMPLETELY UPDATED AT 4:09 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A […]
foxsports640.com
Body of groundskeeper found in canal in Boca Raton
(BOCA RATON, Florida)– The body of a grounds worker was found in a canal behind a home in the “Chianti Classico” community Wednesday morning. According to investigators, initial reports showed…
NABBED! PBSO Finds Stolen Boca Bridges Land Rover, Makes Arrest
SOLID POLICE WORK! Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Nab At Least One Suspected South Palm Beach County Car Thief… SEVEN BRIDGES…BOCA BRIDGES…LOTUS…LYONS ROAD RING CRACKED? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 4:25 p.m. — PBSO just issued this official statement to BocaNewsNow.com: During September and October, PBSO District 4 communities Lotus, Seven Bridges, Boca […]
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked at a South Florida strip mall. Fire broke out at a shopping plaza on North Dixie Highway and Northeast 48th Street in Deerfield Beach, early Tuesday morning. A wall of a business was left scorched and some pallets burned outside. A leaking propane...
margatetalk.com
Gunman Shoots Up Coconut Creek Apartment Over Video Game Dispute
A gunman who shot up a Coconut Creek man’s apartment over a dispute over a live video game was arrested in Miami-Dade County, police said. Andrew Rahmings, 20, was jailed on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling following his Nov. 8 arrest by Miami-Dade County Police.
WSVN-TV
Husband of woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale arrested in connection with her disappearance and alleged murder
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) —The husband of a 39-year-old woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and murder. Thirty-six-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco was arrested in Hialeah Monday evening by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office VIPER Unit, as well as investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department after a warrent was issued.
wflx.com
Family members identify victim in deadly police-involved shooting
West Palm Beach police officers shot and killed a man Monday who they said was armed. Police have not released an update on the incident, but family members said the person who was killed was 22-year-old Jerrionte Gibson, a father of three children. There are still lots of unanswered questions...
Comments / 0