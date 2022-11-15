ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, FL

wflx.com

Deputies investigate shooting at Lake Park intersection near Walmart

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a shooting at a Lake Park intersection. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to a shooting at Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle that had been pierced...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

West Palm Beach community looking for answers after recent shootings

Community leaders are seeking answers after three shootings occurred less than a mile apart in West Palm Beach Monday. Reverend Benjamin Carrol of Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church said it's obvious what's triggering the recent rash of shootings. "You've got poverty, you've got joblessness coupled with, not to sound preachy,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community West Boca Raton

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body believed to be of a ground worker was found Wednesday in a canal at the Boca Bridges community in West Boca Raton. Therese Barbera, a Public Information Officer with the sheriff's office, said a John Deere Gator ATV was...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

At least 3 injured in 3 separate shootings in West Palm Beach

Police are actively investigating three shootings in West Palm Beach that left two minors and an adult injured Monday afternoon. According to West Palm Beach police, the first shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 5th Street. Police said a teenager was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce

An investigation is underway in Fort Pierce after gunfire rang out on Sunday along Orange Avenue. "It was just like boom boom boom, it was fast, I mean it just kept going," said a woman who didn't want to be identified for fear of her safety. "I've lived here for 17 years and I've never seen anything like that in my entire life."
FORT PIERCE, FL
NBC Miami

Child Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Fort Lauderdale

A boy was in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle during a crash Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. A multi-vehicle crash happened after 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The child, an 8-year-old boy, was...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Tamarac

A hit-and-run driver killed a female pedestrian in Tamarac Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Broward Regional Communications center received reports of a hit-and-run crash involving the victim in the area of Commercial Boulevard and University Drive in Tamarac around 8:30 a.m. Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac District deputies and Tamarac Fire...
TAMARAC, FL
cbs12.com

Man dead after being ejected from scooter during crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died from his injuries after he was ejected from his scooter during a crash on Tuesday, November 8. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Trevor Grill was driving a 2020 YNGF Scooter in the left lane of Lyons Road just after 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a 2021 Tesla Model Y that was stuck in traffic.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found In Boca Bridges Canal

UPDATE: GATOR VEHICLE FELL IN CANAL, BUT NO ONE REPORTED MAN MISSING FOR DAY. Police, Fire Rescue Remain On The Scene Mid-Day In Community On Lyons North of Clint Moore Road. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher COMPLETELY UPDATED AT 4:09 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

NABBED! PBSO Finds Stolen Boca Bridges Land Rover, Makes Arrest

SOLID POLICE WORK! Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Nab At Least One Suspected South Palm Beach County Car Thief… SEVEN BRIDGES…BOCA BRIDGES…LOTUS…LYONS ROAD RING CRACKED? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 4:25 p.m. — PBSO just issued this official statement to BocaNewsNow.com: During September and October, PBSO District 4 communities Lotus, Seven Bridges, Boca […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked at a South Florida strip mall. Fire broke out at a shopping plaza on North Dixie Highway and Northeast 48th Street in Deerfield Beach, early Tuesday morning. A wall of a business was left scorched and some pallets burned outside. A leaking propane...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
margatetalk.com

Gunman Shoots Up Coconut Creek Apartment Over Video Game Dispute

A gunman who shot up a Coconut Creek man’s apartment over a dispute over a live video game was arrested in Miami-Dade County, police said. Andrew Rahmings, 20, was jailed on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling following his Nov. 8 arrest by Miami-Dade County Police.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
WSVN-TV

Husband of woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale arrested in connection with her disappearance and alleged murder

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) —The husband of a 39-year-old woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and murder. Thirty-six-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco was arrested in Hialeah Monday evening by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office VIPER Unit, as well as investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department after a warrent was issued.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

