Jupiter, FL

wflx.com

Children learn the gift of giving at The Gardens Mall

Getting your photo with Santa at The Gardens Mall has become a staple for many northern Palm Beach County families. Photos are taken during mall hours through Christmas Eve. Walkups are welcome, but mall insiders said the best thing to do is make a reservation on the mall's website. You can make a reservation by clicking here.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole

Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. “Every one of these Tikis were flipped right over,” said Steve Toolan. Toolan is the manager at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill. They closed down last Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Nicole...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Manatee season begins in South Florida

Tuesday is the official start of manatee season in South Florida. FPL's Manatee Lagoon in Riviera Beach is a haven for manatee aggregations when the water temperatures drop due to the clean water discharge of the neighboring FPL plant. Manatee season begins in South Florida. The center has refreshed and...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community West Boca Raton

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body believed to be of a ground worker was found Wednesday in a canal at the Boca Bridges community in West Boca Raton. Therese Barbera, a Public Information Officer with the sheriff's office, said a John Deere Gator ATV was...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie man wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game

A Port St. Lucie man just claimed a big prize playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. Florida Lottery officials announced Wednesday that Jeffrey Voltaire, 41, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Animal shelter seeking families to adopt, foster

The Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control shelter is urging families to adopt or foster a pet, as the number of animals in the shelter has risen to over 350. The shelter said in a two-day span more than 30 animals were surrendered by their owners. "For those who...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Indian River State College to offer free tuition to some students

Free college. That’s what Indian River State College is promising high school seniors graduating on the Treasure Coast. The formal announcement is expected to come Wednesday morning in front of students at Sebastian River High School. It's an exciting time for students here on the Treasure Coast. All graduating...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

‘Check-washing’ scam hits Wellington businesses

A bank of mailboxes at the Wellington Plaza was targeted by a check-washing thief who appears to be cashing in. “Half a million dollars,” said Wellington Plaza’s Property Manager Mary O’Neal. She said a postal service worker told her the crooks had a skeleton, or pass key...
WELLINGTON, FL
wflx.com

West Palm Beach community looking for answers after recent shootings

Community leaders are seeking answers after three shootings occurred less than a mile apart in West Palm Beach Monday. Reverend Benjamin Carrol of Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church said it's obvious what's triggering the recent rash of shootings. "You've got poverty, you've got joblessness coupled with, not to sound preachy,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

3 injured in 3 separate shootings in West Palm Beach

Law enforcement agencies are investigating three shootings that injured three people near downtown West Palm Beach Monday afternoon, including an 8-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. The third shooting involved a West Palm Beach police officer. According to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department, the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Video shows suspicious driver yelling to child in Okeechobee

Okeechobee police said they are looking for a driver who pulled up to a young boy at his home and yelled for him to come toward her last week. In newly obtained surveillance footage, a white 4-door Chevy Malibu is seen pulling up to the 9-year-old who was playing basketball in his driveway on Southwest 19th Street.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
wflx.com

Deputies investigate shooting at Lake Park intersection

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a shooting at a Lake Park intersection. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to a shooting at Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle that had been pierced...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Person hit & killed by car in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police said a person was hit and killed by a car overnight Thursday. The wreck happened at 1:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of Southwest Savona Boulevard. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said a Chevrolet Malibu driving south struck and killed a person who was walking in the road.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Deisha Dickenson: Missing woman located, officials say

UPDATE: Deisha Dickenson has been located, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen days ago in Lantana. The sheriff's office said Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen Tuesday...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Deputies investigate apparent shooting near Walmart in Lake Park

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an apparent shooting outside a Walmart in Lake Park. According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, paramedics were dispatched to a shooting call on Congress Avenue between Silver Beach Road and Park Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m. Rescuers said one person...
LAKE PARK, FL
wflx.com

Deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce

An investigation is underway in Fort Pierce after gunfire rang out on Sunday along Orange Avenue. "It was just like boom boom boom, it was fast, I mean it just kept going," said a woman who didn't want to be identified for fear of her safety. "I've lived here for 17 years and I've never seen anything like that in my entire life."
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Police seek public's help in locating missing Vero Beach man

Vero Beach Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man. Robert Bridges Jr. was last seen Monday at 10:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Flamevine Lane. Police said Bridges may be riding a black North Bay Sun bicycle with a silver cup holder on the handlebars.
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County officials say a scam is costing seniors big money

State officials are warning people in Palm Beach County that crooks are out to get people's money through what they call a scam targeting the elderly. What they say is, a grandparent scam is where a person gets a call saying their loved one has either been hurt or in jail and pressures the victim into sending a large amount of money to help.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

