Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Support Movember with this mustache donut from The SaltyBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Related
wflx.com
Children learn the gift of giving at The Gardens Mall
Getting your photo with Santa at The Gardens Mall has become a staple for many northern Palm Beach County families. Photos are taken during mall hours through Christmas Eve. Walkups are welcome, but mall insiders said the best thing to do is make a reservation on the mall's website. You can make a reservation by clicking here.
wflx.com
Palm Beach County Jewish organization provides Thanksgiving meals to families
Dozens of local families will have a Thanksgiving meal to put on the table thanks to Alpert Jewish Family Service. The organization said that last year it distributed about 40 holiday meals, and this year the need skyrocketed to 130 families. As Palm Beach County resident Marion Shubert on Tuesday...
wflx.com
Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole
Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. “Every one of these Tikis were flipped right over,” said Steve Toolan. Toolan is the manager at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill. They closed down last Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Nicole...
wflx.com
Manatee season begins in South Florida
Tuesday is the official start of manatee season in South Florida. FPL's Manatee Lagoon in Riviera Beach is a haven for manatee aggregations when the water temperatures drop due to the clean water discharge of the neighboring FPL plant. Manatee season begins in South Florida. The center has refreshed and...
wflx.com
Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community West Boca Raton
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body believed to be of a ground worker was found Wednesday in a canal at the Boca Bridges community in West Boca Raton. Therese Barbera, a Public Information Officer with the sheriff's office, said a John Deere Gator ATV was...
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie man wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
A Port St. Lucie man just claimed a big prize playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. Florida Lottery officials announced Wednesday that Jeffrey Voltaire, 41, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
wflx.com
Animal shelter seeking families to adopt, foster
The Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control shelter is urging families to adopt or foster a pet, as the number of animals in the shelter has risen to over 350. The shelter said in a two-day span more than 30 animals were surrendered by their owners. "For those who...
wflx.com
Jensen Beach man wins $1 million playing Mega Millions lottery game
A Jensen Beach man just cashed in on a big jackpot. Officials with the Florida Lottery announced Monday that Jeremy Eastman, 51, of Jensen Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white...
wflx.com
Indian River State College to offer free tuition to some students
Free college. That’s what Indian River State College is promising high school seniors graduating on the Treasure Coast. The formal announcement is expected to come Wednesday morning in front of students at Sebastian River High School. It's an exciting time for students here on the Treasure Coast. All graduating...
wflx.com
‘Check-washing’ scam hits Wellington businesses
A bank of mailboxes at the Wellington Plaza was targeted by a check-washing thief who appears to be cashing in. “Half a million dollars,” said Wellington Plaza’s Property Manager Mary O’Neal. She said a postal service worker told her the crooks had a skeleton, or pass key...
wflx.com
West Palm Beach community looking for answers after recent shootings
Community leaders are seeking answers after three shootings occurred less than a mile apart in West Palm Beach Monday. Reverend Benjamin Carrol of Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church said it's obvious what's triggering the recent rash of shootings. "You've got poverty, you've got joblessness coupled with, not to sound preachy,...
wflx.com
3 injured in 3 separate shootings in West Palm Beach
Law enforcement agencies are investigating three shootings that injured three people near downtown West Palm Beach Monday afternoon, including an 8-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. The third shooting involved a West Palm Beach police officer. According to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department, the...
wflx.com
Video shows suspicious driver yelling to child in Okeechobee
Okeechobee police said they are looking for a driver who pulled up to a young boy at his home and yelled for him to come toward her last week. In newly obtained surveillance footage, a white 4-door Chevy Malibu is seen pulling up to the 9-year-old who was playing basketball in his driveway on Southwest 19th Street.
wflx.com
Deputies investigate shooting at Lake Park intersection
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a shooting at a Lake Park intersection. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to a shooting at Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle that had been pierced...
wflx.com
Person hit & killed by car in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie police said a person was hit and killed by a car overnight Thursday. The wreck happened at 1:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of Southwest Savona Boulevard. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said a Chevrolet Malibu driving south struck and killed a person who was walking in the road.
wflx.com
Deisha Dickenson: Missing woman located, officials say
UPDATE: Deisha Dickenson has been located, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen days ago in Lantana. The sheriff's office said Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen Tuesday...
wflx.com
Deputies investigate apparent shooting near Walmart in Lake Park
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an apparent shooting outside a Walmart in Lake Park. According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, paramedics were dispatched to a shooting call on Congress Avenue between Silver Beach Road and Park Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m. Rescuers said one person...
wflx.com
Deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce
An investigation is underway in Fort Pierce after gunfire rang out on Sunday along Orange Avenue. "It was just like boom boom boom, it was fast, I mean it just kept going," said a woman who didn't want to be identified for fear of her safety. "I've lived here for 17 years and I've never seen anything like that in my entire life."
wflx.com
Police seek public's help in locating missing Vero Beach man
Vero Beach Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man. Robert Bridges Jr. was last seen Monday at 10:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Flamevine Lane. Police said Bridges may be riding a black North Bay Sun bicycle with a silver cup holder on the handlebars.
wflx.com
Palm Beach County officials say a scam is costing seniors big money
State officials are warning people in Palm Beach County that crooks are out to get people's money through what they call a scam targeting the elderly. What they say is, a grandparent scam is where a person gets a call saying their loved one has either been hurt or in jail and pressures the victim into sending a large amount of money to help.
Comments / 0