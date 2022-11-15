Read full article on original website
Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan says he'd 'probably' be a 'royal pain in the ass' in the Senate, doesn't commit to supporting Sen. Chuck Schumer as caucus leader
Rep. Tim Ryan said he'd "probably" be a "royal pain in the ass" if elected to the Senate next month. Ryan made the comment during an interview with Politico, where he remarked on his tight Senate race. The lawmaker also told Politico that he was unsure if he'd back Chuck...
West Virginia Governor says he would not let President Biden continue to be President if Biden was his dad
(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his Monday briefing that if President Biden was his dad he would not let President Biden continue to be President of the United States. ‘I would not let him continue on as President. I wouldn’t let him do it. Because absolutely he’s...
BREAKING: AP calls Md. Senate race in favor of Chris Van Hollen
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Senate race in favor of Democrat Chris Van Hollen, electing him to a second term. Van Hollen defeats Republican Chris Chaffee. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to Sen. Van Hollen this evening where he said he was grateful to...
Kari Lake's Defeat Shows Democrats Should Dump Sinema—But Keep Manchin | Opinion
Senator Manchin is as conservative a Democrat as you will find in Congress, but he's clearly the best option out of West Virginia. But replace Sinema.
Lawmakers will have to “step up” for West Virginia as state loses a member of Congress next year
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As West Virginia loses a lawmaker in Congress next year, political experts say the newly-elected U.S. Representatives will have to “step up” to make sure West Virginia’s voice remains strong in Washington DC. Because West Virginia has lost population, the election map was...
Another bruising Senate race brews in Ohio as Republicans target Sherrod Brown
CLEVELAND — One nasty and expensive Ohio Senate election had barely finished last week before Republicans turned their focus to what could be an even bigger slugfest in 2024: the race to challenge Sen. Sherrod Brown, the only Democrat who has consistently won statewide elections here over the last 40 years.
Senate Republicans had their chance to stop a Trump run. They took another path
WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... Donald Trump announces another presidential bid, making false claims and declaring himself a “victim.” ... Republicans are one seat away from House majority, needing to win one of 10 uncalled races, while Democrats need to win all 10. ... U.S. and European officials say a Ukrainian air defense system was involved in the deadly blast in Poland. ... Republican Alex Mooney jumps into 2024 West Virginia Senate race. ... And the Artemis rocket blasts off to the moon.
Trump scolds Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate majority becomes unlikely after Democrats keep crucial Arizona seat
Former President Donald Trump is blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for Republicans not winning more seats in the U.S. Senate, as their chances of flipping a majority in the chamber become more unlikely. On Friday evening, shortly after Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly fended off Republican challenger Blake Masters,...
Senate Republicans re-elect Mitch McConnell as minority leader
Senate Republicans have once again chosen Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell to lead their conference when the 118th Congress convenes in January. Of the 48 Republicans who will serve in the upper chamber starting next year, 37 voted to keep the Bluegrass State’s senior senator as their leader, while ten of them voted for Florida senator Rick Scott, who headed the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the 2022 election cycle. One senator voted to abstain.Mr Scott, who has often clashed with Mr McConnell over matters of tactics and strategy as the GOP pushed to regain the majority in the upper...
Democrat Summer Lee wins Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District
She will be the state's first Black congresswoman. State Rep. Summer Lee has been elected to represent Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. She will be the state’s first Black congresswoman. “Our communities have been waiting far, far too long for this,” Lee said...
Markwayne Mullin wins Oklahoma Senate seat vacated by Jim Inhofe
Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R) defeated his Democratic challenger, former Rep. Kendra Horn, in the race for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe. Mullin, 44, will end his fifth term in the House next year and complete the remainder of Inhofe's six-year term. As the owner of a local plumbing business in tandem with his role as a lawmaker, Mullin has been firmly focused on deregulation as one of his leading policies.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott challenges Mitch McConnell for Senate GOP leader
Washington — Florida Sen. Rick Scott is challenging Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the role of Senate Republican leader, he announced Monday, bringing a simmering feud between the two spilling out into the open as the GOP charts a path forward after a disappointing showing in the midterm elections.
Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
David Trone returning to Congress after edging out Republican Parrott
BALTIMORE — David Trone is headed back to Congress to represent Maryland's 6th District. This after Republican Challenger Neil Parrott conceded the race on Friday. Up until that point, Parrott had been slightly ahead in the race. However after mail-in ballots started being counted Thursday, votes started pouring in...
Democrats retain Senate, pushed to 50 by Nevada win
(The Center Square) – Democrats have retained control of the U.S. Senate after U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's reelection in Nevada, called late Saturday, four nights after Election Day. Democrats have 50 seats, with a Senate race in Georgia still to be decided in a Dec. 6 runoff. Should...
Budowsky: The McCain Senate Office Building
Senators should rename the Russell Senate Office Building the McCain Senate Office Building. By doing so, they would send a powerful message to voters, telling them, in effect, “We hear you.”. By renaming the building after the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Democrats would be making a gesture of...
Pennsylvania Senate picks first woman as top-ranking member
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kim Ward, the GOP's majority leader of Pennsylvania's state Senate, will become the first woman to serve as the chamber's highest-ranking member, Republicans said Tuesday. Republicans selected Ward to serve as interim president pro tempore while the Senate is out of session in December. She...
GOP maintains majorities in West Virginia House, Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans maintained their majorities in the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates on Tuesday night. The GOP flipped at least one seat in the Senate. Laura Wakim Chapman, an attorney from Wheeling, won the First District Senate seat over Democrat and former Delegate Randy Swartzmiller, who had defeated incumbent Owens Brown in the May primary.
Some in Virginia GOP are ready to blame Trump for losses
At least one Republican state lawmaker is blaming the GOP’s lackluster midterms performance squarely on Donald Trump. Why it matters: It’s the first time a sitting Republican lawmaker in Virginia has made a public call for their party to break up with the former president, per the Virginia Mercury.
Kari Lake news – live: Republican vows ‘I won’t back down’ with moody election result protest video
Kari Lake is showing no signs of conceding more than two days after the Arizona governor race was called in favour of her Democratic rival Katie Hobbs. The Trump-endorsed Republican took to Twitter on Wednesday night to share a video with Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” over various clips of herself on the campaign trail.
