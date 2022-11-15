ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
SheKnows

Goldie Hawn Proved Age is Just a Number While Wearing Skintight Black Spandex & Jumping On a Trampoline

It’s the start of the week, and we’re in desperate need of some inspiration. Luckily, we don’t have to look any further than Goldie Hawn’s Instagram account. The beloved Oscar-winning actress is getting us energized for the week ahead with her latest video on the social media platform, in which she shares her exercise routine with fans while sporting a fitted spandex number.
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
E! News

Kristen Bell Explains Why Her Daughters' "Insults" Keep Her Grounded

Watch: Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard WON'T Renew Wedding Vows Anytime Soon. Kids say the darndest things—just ask Kristen Bell. In an exclusive chat with E! News' Francesca Amiker, the People We Hate at the Wedding star joked that her ego will always be kept in check thanks to daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, who she shares with husband Dax Shepard. "The amount of insults that they can hurl at me in a very short period of time," she humorously noted, "it really brings me back down to earth."
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Attends Leo DiCaprio’s Birthday With Pal Kate Hudson Amid Reports He’s Back With Irina

Bradley has been hanging out with his gal pals recently, including Brooke Shields, as reports have him reconciling with his ex and baby mama, Irina. Bradley Cooper has been a man about town recently as his latest escapade saw him celebrating Leonardo DiCaprio’s 48th birthday bash in Hollywood on Nov. 11 with buddy Kate Hudson. The Nightmare Alley star was spotted driving the Almost Famous actress to the celeb-studded shindig in his luxury SUV. The adorable pair, who have been friends for over a decade, were all smiles during the trip.
People

Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Enjoy Some 'Family R and R' on Desert Vacation with Daughter Rani Rose

The mom of three recently punctuated her busy fall with a relaxing trip with her fiancé and 4-year-old daughter, Rani Rose Kate Hudson and her crew are having fun in the sun! In an Instagram post Sunday, the Bride Wars star, 43, shared a carousel of images from her family vacation. 'Take me to the dezzzz 🏜 #familyrandr," Hudson captioned the sunny shots, which featured family and friends kicking back amid the scenic desert backdrop. Her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose were along for the ride, as...
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over ‘Amazing Coparent’ Jennifer Garner After Ben Affleck Wedding, Reveals How Kids Are Adjusting

Crushing coparenting! Jennifer Lopez opened up about her and Ben Affleck‘s blended family — and couldn’t keep from raving over his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The Hustlers actress, 53, revealed in her December 2022 Vogue cover story that Affleck and the Juno star, both 50, are a dream team when it comes to their kids: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. “[She’s] an amazing coparent, and they work really well together,” Lopez told the outlet.
GEORGIA STATE
POPSUGAR

John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"

John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Slams Rumors Brad Pitt 'Left' Her Because She 'Wouldn't Give Him a Kid'

Jennifer Aniston shared the truth of a longstanding rumor about her and Brad Pitt. In an interview with Allure published on Nov. 9, the actress called out a perception that she was "selfish" in her relationship with Pitt, 58, which led to the marriage's dissolution."I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child," she said. "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point." The Friends alum said it was "really hard" to deal with the public speculation about her private life. "I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed," she said.
womansday.com

Goldie Hawn Shows off Her Moves at 76 and Intense Workout on Instagram

Goldie Hawn has been an icon for years, and she's not slowing down any time soon. The 76-year-old star took to Instagram to post some workout advice, showing off some moves and looking super strong while doing it. Goldie is all about movement, and she says it's important to incorporate...
In Touch Weekly

Jennifer Aniston Slams Claims She Wouldn’t Have a Baby With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt: ‘Absolute Lies’

Secret struggle. Jennifer Aniston reacted to claims that she wouldn’t have a baby with her ex-husband Brad Pitt while revealing her experience with infertility. Following years of pregnancy speculation with several of her partners, Jennifer, 53, spoke to Allure about rumors that her marriage to Brad, 58, ended because she was putting her career ahead of starting a family.
ETOnline.com

Leonardo DiCaprio's 48th Birthday Party Brought Out the Hollywood Crowd

Leonardo DiCaprio is quintessential Hollywood, which explains why practically all of Tinseltown showed up in droves to help the Oscar winner celebrate his 48th birthday. The guest list for Friday night's soiree at a private mansion in Beverly Hills was pretty impressive. Leo's best friend, Tobey Maguire, showed up in sweats, New Balance sneakers, a black sweater and black hat. It appeared a tall brunette accompanied him, too.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Decider.com

Anya Taylor-Joy Recalls Awkwardly Meeting Sarah Jessica Parker on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “It Was a Bad Moment For Me”

Anya Taylor-Joy got to live out our dream of meeting Sarah Jessica Parker and thanking her for all that Sex and the City‘s Carrie Bradshaw has inspired. Unfortunately, the experience seemed more awkward than sweet as the actress detailed the “really bad moment” on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Host Drew Barrymore caught wind of the meeting before today’s episode, telling the Queen’s Gambit star, “As a girl, I’m totally in love with you. I heard you like raves, you like Sex and the City. You’re cool, you’re fun. Age transcends. I just want to hang out with you and bring...
OK! Magazine

'Happy' Tom Brady Treats Kids To Brooklyn Pizza After Gisele Bündchen Split

Tom Brady took a break from work to grab a slice with his kiddos. The famously fit Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback — who follows his own strict TB12 diet —treated his youngsters to pizza at one of his favorite eateries on Wednesday, November 16."Brady was having lunch with his kids," a source told a news outlet after seeing him with his brood at Brooklyn Heights pizza eatery Dellarocco’s. "They were happy and enjoying an array of delicious pizzas." TOM BRADY ADMITS HE'S TRYING TO 'GET A BETTER PLACE' AFTER GISELE BUNDCHEN DIVORCEAnother insider spilled that Brady is a huge fan...
TAMPA, FL
