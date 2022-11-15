Read full article on original website
Related
74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout
Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
Goldie Hawn Proved Age is Just a Number While Wearing Skintight Black Spandex & Jumping On a Trampoline
It’s the start of the week, and we’re in desperate need of some inspiration. Luckily, we don’t have to look any further than Goldie Hawn’s Instagram account. The beloved Oscar-winning actress is getting us energized for the week ahead with her latest video on the social media platform, in which she shares her exercise routine with fans while sporting a fitted spandex number.
Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’
Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
ABC News
Jennifer Aniston confirms father John Aniston has died at 89: 'I'll love you till the end of time'
Jennifer Aniston is mourning the death of her father John Aniston. The "Friends" actress took to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 14, to share the news that her "sweet papa," a soap opera legend, had died recently at the age of 89. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I...
Kristen Bell Explains Why Her Daughters' "Insults" Keep Her Grounded
Watch: Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard WON'T Renew Wedding Vows Anytime Soon. Kids say the darndest things—just ask Kristen Bell. In an exclusive chat with E! News' Francesca Amiker, the People We Hate at the Wedding star joked that her ego will always be kept in check thanks to daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, who she shares with husband Dax Shepard. "The amount of insults that they can hurl at me in a very short period of time," she humorously noted, "it really brings me back down to earth."
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Show PDA in N.Y.C. as Source Says She 'Very Much Loves Him'
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are keeping things close. The two were spotted Monday in New York City, dressed casually while taking their dogs for a walk and, at one point, putting their arms around one another. A source close to the supermodel, 36, tells PEOPLE that she and Cooper,...
Kate Hudson brings Goldie Hawn, Danny Fujikawa to 'Glass Onion' premiere
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Kate Hudson walked the red carpet with her mom, Goldie Hawn, and fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, on Monday. The 43-year-old actress was joined by Hawn, 76, and Fujikawa, 36, at the Los Angeles premiere of her film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Hudson dazzled in...
Kate Hudson Credits Parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for Her 'Bull---- Detector'
Kate Hudson is thankful for being raised in the entertainment business. Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles Monday, Hudson, 43, was said to be the best sleuth in the cast — and she credits her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for giving her a built-in "bull---- detector."
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Attends Leo DiCaprio’s Birthday With Pal Kate Hudson Amid Reports He’s Back With Irina
Bradley has been hanging out with his gal pals recently, including Brooke Shields, as reports have him reconciling with his ex and baby mama, Irina. Bradley Cooper has been a man about town recently as his latest escapade saw him celebrating Leonardo DiCaprio’s 48th birthday bash in Hollywood on Nov. 11 with buddy Kate Hudson. The Nightmare Alley star was spotted driving the Almost Famous actress to the celeb-studded shindig in his luxury SUV. The adorable pair, who have been friends for over a decade, were all smiles during the trip.
Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Enjoy Some 'Family R and R' on Desert Vacation with Daughter Rani Rose
The mom of three recently punctuated her busy fall with a relaxing trip with her fiancé and 4-year-old daughter, Rani Rose Kate Hudson and her crew are having fun in the sun! In an Instagram post Sunday, the Bride Wars star, 43, shared a carousel of images from her family vacation. 'Take me to the dezzzz 🏜 #familyrandr," Hudson captioned the sunny shots, which featured family and friends kicking back amid the scenic desert backdrop. Her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose were along for the ride, as...
Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over ‘Amazing Coparent’ Jennifer Garner After Ben Affleck Wedding, Reveals How Kids Are Adjusting
Crushing coparenting! Jennifer Lopez opened up about her and Ben Affleck‘s blended family — and couldn’t keep from raving over his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The Hustlers actress, 53, revealed in her December 2022 Vogue cover story that Affleck and the Juno star, both 50, are a dream team when it comes to their kids: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. “[She’s] an amazing coparent, and they work really well together,” Lopez told the outlet.
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"
John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
Popculture
Jennifer Aniston Slams Rumors Brad Pitt 'Left' Her Because She 'Wouldn't Give Him a Kid'
Jennifer Aniston shared the truth of a longstanding rumor about her and Brad Pitt. In an interview with Allure published on Nov. 9, the actress called out a perception that she was "selfish" in her relationship with Pitt, 58, which led to the marriage's dissolution."I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child," she said. "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point." The Friends alum said it was "really hard" to deal with the public speculation about her private life. "I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed," she said.
womansday.com
Goldie Hawn Shows off Her Moves at 76 and Intense Workout on Instagram
Goldie Hawn has been an icon for years, and she's not slowing down any time soon. The 76-year-old star took to Instagram to post some workout advice, showing off some moves and looking super strong while doing it. Goldie is all about movement, and she says it's important to incorporate...
Jennifer Aniston Slams Claims She Wouldn’t Have a Baby With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt: ‘Absolute Lies’
Secret struggle. Jennifer Aniston reacted to claims that she wouldn’t have a baby with her ex-husband Brad Pitt while revealing her experience with infertility. Following years of pregnancy speculation with several of her partners, Jennifer, 53, spoke to Allure about rumors that her marriage to Brad, 58, ended because she was putting her career ahead of starting a family.
ETOnline.com
Leonardo DiCaprio's 48th Birthday Party Brought Out the Hollywood Crowd
Leonardo DiCaprio is quintessential Hollywood, which explains why practically all of Tinseltown showed up in droves to help the Oscar winner celebrate his 48th birthday. The guest list for Friday night's soiree at a private mansion in Beverly Hills was pretty impressive. Leo's best friend, Tobey Maguire, showed up in sweats, New Balance sneakers, a black sweater and black hat. It appeared a tall brunette accompanied him, too.
Anya Taylor-Joy Recalls Awkwardly Meeting Sarah Jessica Parker on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “It Was a Bad Moment For Me”
Anya Taylor-Joy got to live out our dream of meeting Sarah Jessica Parker and thanking her for all that Sex and the City‘s Carrie Bradshaw has inspired. Unfortunately, the experience seemed more awkward than sweet as the actress detailed the “really bad moment” on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Host Drew Barrymore caught wind of the meeting before today’s episode, telling the Queen’s Gambit star, “As a girl, I’m totally in love with you. I heard you like raves, you like Sex and the City. You’re cool, you’re fun. Age transcends. I just want to hang out with you and bring...
Kate Hudson Poses In Sheer Gold Dress Alongside Mom Goldie Hawn At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere: Photo
Kate Hudson slayed the red carpet at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in LA on November 14, when she wore a see-through nude gown covered in silver and gold sequins. The 43-year-old was joined by her mother, Goldie Hawn, who looked just as fabulous in a bedazzled black jacket and pants.
'Happy' Tom Brady Treats Kids To Brooklyn Pizza After Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady took a break from work to grab a slice with his kiddos. The famously fit Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback — who follows his own strict TB12 diet —treated his youngsters to pizza at one of his favorite eateries on Wednesday, November 16."Brady was having lunch with his kids," a source told a news outlet after seeing him with his brood at Brooklyn Heights pizza eatery Dellarocco’s. "They were happy and enjoying an array of delicious pizzas." TOM BRADY ADMITS HE'S TRYING TO 'GET A BETTER PLACE' AFTER GISELE BUNDCHEN DIVORCEAnother insider spilled that Brady is a huge fan...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0