Subway launches new vending machine sandwiches

People craving Subway sandwiches who don’t have time to wait in line may soon have an even easier way to grab an on-the-go meal.

A pilot program for Subway sandwich vending machines that launched in 2020 is set to expand in the coming year and a new, artificial-intelligence powered “smart fridge” is already serving customers, the company said Monday.

So far, there are 400 “Grab & Go” Subway locations across North America. These vending machines are stocked daily with sandwiches made fresh by local subway shops.

“As more of our guests search for dining experiences to meet their ‘in-the-moment’ needs, the brand’s non-traditional locations and platforms can serve them wherever and whenever they are craving Subway,” said Taylor Bennett, vice president of non-traditional development at Subway.

Subway’s Grab & Go vending machines have served as the basis for other “off-premises” concepts, such as the “smart fridge” pilot in California. It is the company’s first interactive, fully unattended vending machine.

Subway smart fridge concept. Photo credit Subway

This smart fridge was installed in September at the University of California San Diego. Like the other Grab & Go locations it is stocked daily by a nearby Subway restaurant. However, this one also utilizes artificial intelligence and natural language processing. Guests can speak directly to the vending machine and ask it about the products inside.

“Weight-sensor shelves help ensure guests are charged correctly, resulting in a completely contactless and cashless transaction, and UV-C light sanitation after every purchase helps guests stay confident in the quality of their food,” Subway explained.

According to Subway, feedback on the smart fridge has been “extremely positive, with college students enjoying the convenience and ease of being able to get a sandwich at any time of day,” and other franchises have already expressed interest in the concept.

During the first three quarters of this year, approximately 5,900 “non-traditional” Subway locations across the U.S. and Canada (around 25% of the company’s North American footprint) saw an average 13% increase in same-store sales compared to last year, said the company. There was even growth for locations in areas hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as airports.

Vending machines have “quickly gained traction as consumers are drawn to sandwiches made fresh daily from a brand they know and love, versus competitor items that rely on a 14-day plus shelf life,” said Karla Martinez, Subway’s director of innovation for non-traditional development.

In the future, people can expect to see these Grab & Go portals and smart fridges in everyday places like airports, college campuses, and hospitals, she added. Indeed, Subway predicts that these non-traditional locations will account for a significant number of Subway locations going forward.