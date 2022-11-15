Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this weekKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-ThroughGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FCave Creek, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix New Times
This South Phoenix Event Provides Free Thanksgiving Turkeys and Meals For Families
Thanksgiving is around the corner, but stocking up on groceries could put a much bigger dent in pocketbooks this year. As of September, the retail price for turkey had increased to $6.70 per pound, compared to $3.16 per pound in 2021, according to the. American Farm Bureau Federation. The 112%...
phoenixwithkids.net
The Best Holiday Events in Phoenix and Arizona for Kids
The Best Holiday Events in Phoenix and Arizona for Kids. Interrupting the fall vibe for a good reason!. We know – it’s hard to think ahead to Christmas. But there are some fantastic holiday events that often sell out, or become unavailable on preferred days. So check out this list and plan ahead! Note that we are not responsible for any event changes. Please check the venue websites.
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway
Turkey costs are 20% higher this year and will cost you around $29 for a 16-pound bird. Deals on trending toys for the season that won't blow your budget. James Zahn, the senior editor with Toy Insider, said that there are several toys around $30 that might be perfect for your child this season.
'People are literally dying': Human services campus trying to help homeless, but resources are maxed out
PHOENIX — Rain in Phoenix can sometimes provide a much-needed cool down in the hotter months. But for Jennifer Owens, rain this year brought on a new set of challenges. “We have a tent,” she told 12 News. “It's not exactly waterproof.”. She shared that she and...
12news.com
Why neighbors are fighting Phoenix over conditions in homeless encampment, ‘The Zone'
Currently, city cleaning crews pick up from curb to curb, avoiding tent spaces and personal items. The work is all done by hand with shovels, rakes and pitchforks.
AZFamily
Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations
A woman was removed after shouting questions at Tuesday's Gilbert Town Council meeting. Residence are upset with a proposed rezoning development near their homes at Morrison Ranch. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST. |. The development,...
12news.com
Calls for help soar in Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment
PHOENIX — On the first day of November, 12News was interviewing Bill Morlan about a fire near his shop in downtown Phoenix. But a few minutes into the interview, he had to stop and call 911. A man waving a metal rod walked into his parking lot, talking to...
AZFamily
Raw Video: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home
Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home. A 3-year-old boy, 6-month-old twin girls and two adults were found dead inside a central Phoenix home, according to the family's cleaning ladies. Dozens sound off about the election at Maricopa County board meeting. Updated: 1 hour ago. The...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona
Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To...
AZFamily
St. Mary’s Food Bank short 8,000 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rising food costs are forcing more people to food banks in need of free food. Right now, St. Mary’s spokespeople say they are feeding around 1,000 families every day. The line of cars wraps around their building in Phoenix. They expect the line to grow next week leading up to Thanksgiving.
Local Favorite Restaurant Closing
A local favorite restaurant is set to close.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. All good things must come to an end. Sadly, this also means a good restaurant. Every once in a while there is a diamond in the rough that manages to discover the fountain of restaurant youth and survive forever, but more often than not, even the joints that are most loved will fall on hard times and, eventually, be forced to close. The industry is volatile like that. All it takes is one bad year, or even a bad quarter, to tank a prominent establishment. Sadly, a local restaurant that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade, is closing up shop for good.
Phoenix New Times
They Started Making Mozzarella at the Farmers' Market. Now, These New Yorkers Have Their Own Restaurant
Little Italy of Scottsdale started when Brandon and Michele Gioffre, New Yorkers who moved to Arizona with their three daughters in 2019, were in search of a taste of home. When the Gioffress went out, they weren’t finding their favorite East Coast-style Italian dishes nor could they track down some ingredients to cook at home. Michele asked family members to ship things from Italian grocers in their home state.
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
northcentralnews.net
Fundraiser will support homeless pups
November 2022 — Almost There: A Mom + Pups Rescue (ATR) and the Hormel family, invite supporters and pup lovers to Vanity Fur, a soirée that includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction items, puppy races and more. Founded by Geri Hormel, ATR specializes in pregnant and nursing...
Builder
Housing Demand Deteriorates in Phoenix
Housing market conditions in the Phoenix MSA have changed rapidly in the latter half of 2022. An affordability crunch along with growing macroeconomic concerns and inflation levels higher than the national average are resulting in quickly deteriorating demand for homes. Historically high prices and 7% mortgage interest rates shrank the...
asu.edu
The future of water in Arizona
ASU experts predict how water consumption might look in our state, based on the science of today. Editor's note: This is the third in a three-part series examining water in the Southwest in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Colorado River Compact. Read the first installment on the history of the Colorado Water Compact and the second installment on what it means for cities, agriculture and the individual.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek growth has helped The Pork Shop stay strong for 40 years in San Tan Valley
Looking around the inside of The Pork Shop, it’s filled with various types of meat and the tinkling noise from the door constantly being opened as people walk in and out. Founded in 1979 by Greg Combs, it originally was a way to sell the meat from their family farm. Now, the shop sells about 80 different types of fresh, handmade meat to new and returning customers alike.
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed
A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
fox10phoenix.com
1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix
Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
