ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Season's Greetings Sunday this Sunday in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The holiday season kicks off this Sunday, Nov. 20, in Five Points for the 2022 Season’s Greetings Celebration!. Santa’s Five Points Elves will be out and about throughout the district on Sunday randomly handing out $25 gift cards from Five Points merchants to visitors in the district.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Gamecock seniors prep for emotional final home game

Columbia, SC (WACH) — As South Carolina football hosts Tennessee Saturday night, it will mark the final home game for a long list of Gamecocks. "It came fast," senior defensive lineman Zacch Pickens said Tuesday as the team took to the podium ahead of their matchup with the Volunteers. "I feel like I'm still a freshman. Time flies when you're here, especially when you play football. I'm definitely going to miss Willy B. I've had a lot of fun memories, especially with the guys."
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

WIN LIKE HER: Graveyard Shift's sound of support helps lift Gamecock Soccer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In the shadow of South Carolina Soccer's Stone Stadium sits "House of Peace" Cemetery, the origin for the stadium's "Graveyard" nickname. Though the historic graveyard is also the namesake for another staple of the Gamecock soccer scene: the Graveyard Shift. A group you've probably seen...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Lt. Gov. Evette to visit and tour Harvest Hope Midlands Branch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lt. Gov. Evette will visit and tour Harvest Hope Midlands Branch Thursday at 1 p.m. To bring awareness to the 24% of single mothers experience food insecurity, and the fact that women are 35% more likely to experience poverty, Harvest Hope Food Bank is partnering with SC Women in Leadership for a special volunteer event.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Young entrepreneurs' lemonade to be served at Rich. One schools for Thanksgiving

Twin sisters Faith and Malia Jeffcoat, also known as 'The Lemonade Twins,' started selling homemade lemonade throughout Columbia and will soon have their beverage featured at Richland One schools. The budding entrepreneurs are students at Meadowfield Elementary School. And according to school officials, Nov. 16 and 17 are Meadowfield's 'VIP...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
one37pm.com

Brea Beal: The Superstar Athlete With Big Plans For the Future

Brea Beal. Walking Bucket. South Carolina Gamecocks superstar. And now, a commissioned artist. Beal’s rise to being one of the top players in the nation has been well documented over the course of these past several years, dating back to her high school days at Rock Island High where her some of her major accomplishments were winning Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year and Illinois Miss Basketball twice, a first-team All-American recognition from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic, and finishing her career there as the all-time leading scorer in the Western Big 6 Conference.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Carolina Lights returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

56th annual Governor's Carolighting kicks off Christmas season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gather your family and friends for a night of holiday cheer. Join Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster as they celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the annual Governor’s Carolighting. The 56th annual event will take place at the South...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Rapid Shelter Columbia nearly 40 percent filled

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — More homeless people are now living in the city's Rapid Shelter Columbia , a temporary housing facility of 50 pods the city built to deal with the roughly 200 homeless people living on the streets. As temperatures are starting to drop, local partners say the...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Tuesday Tails: Bernadette and Floppy

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Bernadette is approximately 2 years old and weighs about 72 pounds. She is friendly, playful and smart with knowledge of basic commands!. Bernadette enjoys to play but also settles very nicely and is a hug cuddle bug!. She's never met a stranger and gets along...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set

South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 women's basketball poll from The Associated Press. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Community turkey giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vic Burnell, the founder of Victory Promotions is partnering with several organizations and rapper Blacc Zacc to host the organization’s fifteenth annual turkey giveaway. Organizers say this year’s goal is to give away at least 250 turkeys. The event will take place on Saturday,...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Kickoff time set for Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kickoff time for the season-ending matchup between Clemson and South Carolina game has been set for noon. The Gamecocks will travel to the Upstate to take on the Clemson Tigers for the annual Palmetto Bowl on Nov. 26. The Gamecocks and Tigers have met 118...
CLEMSON, SC
etxview.com

Claflin to remember former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale

Claflin University will honor the legacy of former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale with a remembrance ceremony and dedication of a memorial garden. The service of remembrance and dedication of the Tisdale Memorial Garden will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the Tingley Memorial Hall Courtyard on campus.
ORANGEBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy