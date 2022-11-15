Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
wach.com
Season's Greetings Sunday this Sunday in Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The holiday season kicks off this Sunday, Nov. 20, in Five Points for the 2022 Season’s Greetings Celebration!. Santa’s Five Points Elves will be out and about throughout the district on Sunday randomly handing out $25 gift cards from Five Points merchants to visitors in the district.
wach.com
Gamecock seniors prep for emotional final home game
Columbia, SC (WACH) — As South Carolina football hosts Tennessee Saturday night, it will mark the final home game for a long list of Gamecocks. "It came fast," senior defensive lineman Zacch Pickens said Tuesday as the team took to the podium ahead of their matchup with the Volunteers. "I feel like I'm still a freshman. Time flies when you're here, especially when you play football. I'm definitely going to miss Willy B. I've had a lot of fun memories, especially with the guys."
wach.com
WIN LIKE HER: Graveyard Shift's sound of support helps lift Gamecock Soccer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In the shadow of South Carolina Soccer's Stone Stadium sits "House of Peace" Cemetery, the origin for the stadium's "Graveyard" nickname. Though the historic graveyard is also the namesake for another staple of the Gamecock soccer scene: the Graveyard Shift. A group you've probably seen...
wach.com
Lt. Gov. Evette to visit and tour Harvest Hope Midlands Branch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lt. Gov. Evette will visit and tour Harvest Hope Midlands Branch Thursday at 1 p.m. To bring awareness to the 24% of single mothers experience food insecurity, and the fact that women are 35% more likely to experience poverty, Harvest Hope Food Bank is partnering with SC Women in Leadership for a special volunteer event.
coladaily.com
Young entrepreneurs' lemonade to be served at Rich. One schools for Thanksgiving
Twin sisters Faith and Malia Jeffcoat, also known as 'The Lemonade Twins,' started selling homemade lemonade throughout Columbia and will soon have their beverage featured at Richland One schools. The budding entrepreneurs are students at Meadowfield Elementary School. And according to school officials, Nov. 16 and 17 are Meadowfield's 'VIP...
abccolumbia.com
Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
one37pm.com
Brea Beal: The Superstar Athlete With Big Plans For the Future
Brea Beal. Walking Bucket. South Carolina Gamecocks superstar. And now, a commissioned artist. Beal’s rise to being one of the top players in the nation has been well documented over the course of these past several years, dating back to her high school days at Rock Island High where her some of her major accomplishments were winning Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year and Illinois Miss Basketball twice, a first-team All-American recognition from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic, and finishing her career there as the all-time leading scorer in the Western Big 6 Conference.
wach.com
Carolina Lights returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its...
sc.edu
Sumter’s on the list? Longtime residents surprised at Forbes’ Top 10 places to live
Swan Lake is one of the tourist attractions Sumter has to offer. (Photos by Carolina News and Reporter) Longtime residents of Sumter are surprised to see their city on Forbes magazine’s list of the top places to live in South Carolina. The city was ranked 10th behind Charleston, Myrtle...
Sumter, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Sumter. The West Florence High School basketball team will have a game with Lakewood High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00. The West Florence High School basketball team will have a game with Lakewood High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
wach.com
56th annual Governor's Carolighting kicks off Christmas season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gather your family and friends for a night of holiday cheer. Join Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster as they celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the annual Governor’s Carolighting. The 56th annual event will take place at the South...
wach.com
More sunshine on the way, but South Carolina won't warm much!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We'll have more sunshine Thursday, but temperatures will struggle to heat up!. The air mass taking over for the end of the week and even in to the weekend is a cold one for this time of the year. Topping out in the low 50s,...
wach.com
Rapid Shelter Columbia nearly 40 percent filled
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — More homeless people are now living in the city's Rapid Shelter Columbia , a temporary housing facility of 50 pods the city built to deal with the roughly 200 homeless people living on the streets. As temperatures are starting to drop, local partners say the...
Projecting South Carolina's Final Three Games
South Carolina has a demanding schedule ahead of them, and they must finish strong to salvage momentum.
WLTX.com
Benedict wins first championship, students excited
The team is heading into the NCAA Division Two playoffs. The team is on an 11 game winning streak.
wach.com
Tuesday Tails: Bernadette and Floppy
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Bernadette is approximately 2 years old and weighs about 72 pounds. She is friendly, playful and smart with knowledge of basic commands!. Bernadette enjoys to play but also settles very nicely and is a hug cuddle bug!. She's never met a stranger and gets along...
AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set
South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 women's basketball poll from The Associated Press. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Community turkey giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vic Burnell, the founder of Victory Promotions is partnering with several organizations and rapper Blacc Zacc to host the organization’s fifteenth annual turkey giveaway. Organizers say this year’s goal is to give away at least 250 turkeys. The event will take place on Saturday,...
FOX Carolina
Kickoff time set for Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kickoff time for the season-ending matchup between Clemson and South Carolina game has been set for noon. The Gamecocks will travel to the Upstate to take on the Clemson Tigers for the annual Palmetto Bowl on Nov. 26. The Gamecocks and Tigers have met 118...
etxview.com
Claflin to remember former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale
Claflin University will honor the legacy of former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale with a remembrance ceremony and dedication of a memorial garden. The service of remembrance and dedication of the Tisdale Memorial Garden will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the Tingley Memorial Hall Courtyard on campus.
