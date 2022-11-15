Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system
Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
31 breathtaking NASA photos you have to see to believe
Slide 1 of 32: On July 11, 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the first image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which shows the universe as it has never been seen before. President Joe Biden released the first photo in a live event streamed on NASA TV. Prior to the reveal, the image and four others captured by the James Webb Space Telescope were only shared with a small group of scientists from around the world who were astounded and almost moved to tears. These groundbreaking images are only the start of the Webb Telescope pioneering the next era in space photography and digital exploration. NASA officially began operations on Oct. 1, 1958, as the primary organization for U.S. civil aerospace research and development. Just 11 years later, NASA landed the first human on the moon in 1969. In the 1970s, the focus shifted to developing a space station. Skylab was launched, unmanned, in May 1973. Three crewed missions followed during the next seven months to repair the station and conduct experiments. The first international space station partnership was the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975, which brought American and Soviet crews together. The space shuttle program became fully realized in April 1981 with the manned launch of the Columbia. In 135 missions flown with five shuttles, there were two catastrophic accidents—Challenger and Columbia. Discovery delivered the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. The 30-year shuttle program was significant in setting the foundation for future Earth-to-orbit transportation and sustained space stays. Shuttle technology led to the construction of the International Space Station, the largest structure humans have put into space. As of May 2022, 258 astronauts from 20 countries have lived there, conducting experiments and documenting life in space since 2000. In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind.
NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away
NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
A Chinese rocket will fall to Earth Friday, and it could be headed for the US
A massive, 23-ton hunk of Chinese space junk orbiting Earth is expected to make a chaotic return to the home planet Friday, but it's unknown exactly when or where it will come down.
U.S. Volcano that has been dormant for 800 YEARS appears to be Waking Up
A volcano near Sitka, Alaska, which has been dormant for 800 years is becoming active again. Mount Edgecumbe which has been dormant for at least 800 years has shown signs of life after a wave of the earthquake struck the region earlier this year.
This hideous 6,000-pound monstrosity is the biggest fish ever caught
A group of researchers in Portugal discovered the largest fish ever found back in 2019. The giant sunfish, which weighed over 6,000 pounds, was dead, floating on the surface of the water when they found it. The researchers were in the area, working off the coast of the Azores when they spotted the carcass and hauled it to shore.
What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?
Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds
The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
China's newly released drone is reportedly exact replica of MQ-28 Ghost Bat
The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has unveiled a model of an FH-97A that is almost a direct replica of the Airpower Teaming System loyal wingman drone, now known as the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, according to a report of The Drive published on Thursday. Developed for RAAF. The...
Archaeologists solved one of the most important mysteries of Jesus' life.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
Warning as world’s largest active volcano could erupt soon after sparking 50 earthquakes a day
THE world's largest volcano is showing signs it could erupt and hundreds have been warned to leave their homes as a precaution. The Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii has been in a state of “heightened arrest” since September and is now rocked by 50 earthquakes a day. While...
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object
The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
Mysterious 'Large Object' Detected Near Titanic Wreck Finally Identified
The sonar "blip" spotted a quarter of a century ago has been explored for the first time.
65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth
Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
