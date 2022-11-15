ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Ticketmaster Crashing as Taylor Swift Fans Fight for Early Tickets

By Helen Holmes
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYsao_0jBYFztN00
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Verified presale tickets to Taylor Swift’s return-to-form stadium “Eras” tour went on sale at 1o a.m. on Tuesday morning, and already, it’s a bloodbath. Ticketmaster appears to be crashed for many, fans on Twitter are lamenting being stuck behind queues of thousands if they’ve actually managed to access the site, and still more are desperately seeking access codes officially distributed solely to CapitalOne cardholders. The tickets officially go on sale to the public at large at 10 a.m. on Friday: Good luck out there, Swifties, and try not to get price gouged.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Taylor Swift fans frustrated after Ticketmaster's verified fan presale glitches

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ticketmaster is responding after Taylor Swift fans complained about issues trying to buy tickets for her "Eras Tour." Pre-sales went on sale Tuesday for Swift's new tour.Angry fans turned to social media to complain about Ticketmaster not loading or allowing them to access tickets despite having a pre-sale code for verified fans.Some Swifties waited for hours.Julie Speitel of Radnor, Pennsylvania, was on hold for four hours trying to buy seats for her and her daughter."I was in a queue of 2,000-plus people waiting and then very slowly, that bar moved across," Speitel said. "Two-and-a-half hours later, I was actually in a room, in a place on the site where I was seeing tickets that looked like they were able to be purchased, but I was not able to purchase any of them."Speitel ended up buying tickets for one of Swift's concerts in May at Lincoln Financial Field on StubHub.Ticketmaster says it now has shifted the start times of pre-sales for Swift's other concert dates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trevor Noah wades in on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster saga

TV host Trevor Noah has joked that Taylor Swift has “already put three albums out” about Ticketmaster after the site crashed earlier this week.Ticketmaster crashed as the website reportedly struggled to cope with demand after tickets became available for the singer’s first tour since 2018.Swift announced her US tour in early November shortly after the release of her latest album Midnights.Presale tickets were released on Tuesday (15 November) with some appearing on resale sites for as much as $22,000, reported The Guardian.While hosting Tuesday night’s episode of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah joked that the crash will have resulted...
TheDailyBeast

Tennessee AG Probing Ticketmaster After Taylor Swift Presale Chaos

It’s said that Swifties can do anything—including, apparently, spur an investigation by Tennessee’s attorney general, who said he was concerned about potential antitrust violations in the wake of the absolute debacle that was the presale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. After fans complained of long wait times, inflated prices, and glitches on Ticketmaster as they attempted to secure tickets, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said he would be launching a consumer protection probe. “We have received complaints, we are concerned about this very dominant market player, and we want to make sure that they’re treating consumers right and people are receiving fair opportunity to purchase the tickets that clearly matter a great deal to them,” Skrmetti said Wednesday morning. Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. together comprise more than 70 percent of the market for primary ticketing and live event venues, according to Bloomberg News. “As an industry player, you would think Ticketmaster would be prepared,” Skrmetti said. “Because they have a dominant position, they may have thought they didn’t need to worry about that. This could be an indicator that there’s not enough competition in the market.”
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC News

Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster

Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour hit the market this morning, causing Ticketmaster’s website to crash due to “unprecedented demand.” NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on how “Swifties” are reacting.Nov. 16, 2022.
TheDailyBeast

Jeremy Pope Is Ready to Be a Black, Queer Hollywood Movie Star

Jeremy Pope doesn’t so much reflect about his experience making The Inspection as preach about it. The film, which is out on Friday, is the first leading role for the actor, whose recent hot streak on Broadway (in the play Choir Boy and the musical Ain’t Too Proud) and on Netflix (Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood) earned him two Tony nominations and an Emmy nod in the span of two years.He’s the kind of person who believes in moments, and this one—with this film and this role—feels just right. “For this to be my debut is an affirmation for me to continue...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Offset Pens Heartbreaking Message to Murdered Cousin Takeoff

Offset broke his silence on the death of Migos member Takeoff, calling his pain “unbearable” in the wake of his loss. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” the artist said about his cousin’s death in an Instagram post. “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.” Takeoff was shot and killed Nov. 1 outside a Houston bowling alley. Friends and family of the deceased rapper gathered in Atlanta Friday for his funeral. Offset wrote on Instagram that his death has “left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.” “I love you forever, 4L and after,” he ended the message. An arrest has yet to be made in the murder.Read it at Instagram
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
35K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy