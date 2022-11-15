ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LATACO

The 7 Best Wings In Los Angeles

The chicken wing, a longtime staple of cheap bar food menus, has faced incredible inflationary pressures since the start of the pandemic. The average bar in Los Angeles now charges anywhere from $2-$4 per wing, and what was once a reliably affordable appetizer has ballooned in cost to that of an entree. An order of six chicken wings and a draft beer from one of your correspondent’s favorite dive bars is now a startling $25 after tax and tip.
LATACO

The 6 Best Tacos In Palms

Welcome to Palms, a relatively calm neighborhood that keeps a low profile under the smoggy armpit of the 405 and 10 interchanges. Even while the culinary pearls of Palms are often recognized, if not at times deemed world-famous, the neighborhood still exists somehow under the radar in one of L.A.’s busiest regions.
LATACO

The Best Loaded Fries In Los Angeles

The world is also on fries. And seeing as the whole shithouse may be finally going up in flames, you may as well abandon all your dietary diffidence to tamp those touchy End Day emotions down with a plate of fried potatoes blanketed in cheese and an entire culture’s worth of culinary touchstones.
LATACO

Los Angeles Prosecutors Decline to Charge Deputies Who Killed Dijon Kizzee in 2020

Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to criminally charge two L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies for shooting and killing 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee two years ago. Kizzee was initially approached by deputies Christian Morales and Michael Garcia in the Westmont area of South L.A. for allegedly riding a bicycle against traffic on the last day of August in 2020. Video footage shows Kizzee running away from the deputies before they catch up with him and a scuffle ensues. The sheriff’s department alleges that Kizzee punched Morales and then reached for a firearm that he dropped on the ground but activists and witnesses dispute that claim.
LATACO

L.A. TACO’s Trusty Guide To 2022 Election Voter Guides

Some of the most powerful positions in the city, county, and state are up for grabs on November 8th. From the city attorney, sheriff, and mayor, all the way up to the governor of California. There are also a number of local and state-level “ballot initiatives,” which allow voters to...
LATACO

The Eight Best Indian Restaurants In Artesia

L.A. TACO is about to embark on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco or food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out five things you may not have known about Artesia’s history published earlier this week.
LATACO

Headlines: Arcadia Police Claim to Find $25 Million in Cocaine in Arcadia Using a K-9 Unit; Antisemitism on the 405

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Antisemitic demonstrators in Los Angeles publicly expressed support for Kanye West’s recent remarks targeting Jewish people by flying banners...
L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

