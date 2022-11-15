Read full article on original website
The 7 Best Wings In Los Angeles
The chicken wing, a longtime staple of cheap bar food menus, has faced incredible inflationary pressures since the start of the pandemic. The average bar in Los Angeles now charges anywhere from $2-$4 per wing, and what was once a reliably affordable appetizer has ballooned in cost to that of an entree. An order of six chicken wings and a draft beer from one of your correspondent’s favorite dive bars is now a startling $25 after tax and tip.
The 6 Best Tacos In Palms
Welcome to Palms, a relatively calm neighborhood that keeps a low profile under the smoggy armpit of the 405 and 10 interchanges. Even while the culinary pearls of Palms are often recognized, if not at times deemed world-famous, the neighborhood still exists somehow under the radar in one of L.A.’s busiest regions.
The Best Loaded Fries In Los Angeles
The world is also on fries. And seeing as the whole shithouse may be finally going up in flames, you may as well abandon all your dietary diffidence to tamp those touchy End Day emotions down with a plate of fried potatoes blanketed in cheese and an entire culture’s worth of culinary touchstones.
Los Angeles Prosecutors Decline to Charge Deputies Who Killed Dijon Kizzee in 2020
Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to criminally charge two L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies for shooting and killing 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee two years ago. Kizzee was initially approached by deputies Christian Morales and Michael Garcia in the Westmont area of South L.A. for allegedly riding a bicycle against traffic on the last day of August in 2020. Video footage shows Kizzee running away from the deputies before they catch up with him and a scuffle ensues. The sheriff’s department alleges that Kizzee punched Morales and then reached for a firearm that he dropped on the ground but activists and witnesses dispute that claim.
L.A. Voters Choose Karen Bass For Mayor Over Billionaire Rick Caruso
The morning after election night, things were looking good for billionaire Rick Caruso. Despite his underdog status, he held a small margin over Congresswoman Karen Bass at that point. But steadily over the next week, with each and every update, Bass gained increasingly more votes than Caruso. She is currently...
Headlines: Porsche Driver Injures 7 At South Central Carnival; Gunshot Victim Found Dead In Koreatown
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Historic South Central: 23-year-old Steven Weems was arrested for felony hit-and-run after driving his Porsche Cayenne through a street...
Sylmar: 8 Things You May Not Know About The Neighborhood’s History
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and celebrate how each and every neighborhood makes our fine city the best in the world.
Headlines: Criminal Investigation Opened Into Sheriff Villanueva Fundraising; A ‘Mushroom Boom’ In Vernon
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Hollywood: Two plus-size model influencers were denied entrance to The Highlight Room in Hollywood, and are speaking out, alleging...
Headlines: Voting Last Minute? Read Our Trusty Guide To L.A.’s Voter Guides
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles: Election Day is finally here. But that doesn’t mean you have to stand in line to vote...
Headlines: Syrian Store Owner Wins $1 Million Powerball Commission In Altadena; Murder Suspect Arrested Stealing 20 Bottles of Detergent From Vons
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Altadena: Joseph Chahayed, a local store owner who moved to the U.S. from Syria 42 years ago, has won...
We Won’t Have More L.A. Election Results Until Friday. Here’s What We Know So Far.
The rain may have stopped, but the votes continue to pour in. The last election results “drop” occurred around 3:30am this morning, with the next not expected until this Friday, a stretch in which many current results could dramatically change from the way they look right now. Nonetheless,...
The L.A. Times Printing Plant Is Closing, Is This The Beginning of The End For Their Print Edition?
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and remember to always look at it closely. —DTLA: The L.A. Times will stop printing their daily newspaper at their DTLA printing...
After 19 Years, Correa’s Market—and Its Secret Mariscos Pop-Up—Is Closing In Lincoln Heights
Edgar Nava, who runs the Correas Market pop-up in Lincoln Heights, has found a way to stay extremely positive despite the letter from his landlord back in August raising the rent on his family’s business to market rate. “It was a shock at first,” Nava, 29, tells L.A. TACO....
The Legacy of Northeast L.A. Pop Art Icon Richard Duardo Is Alive and Thriving In Lincoln Heights
— On the eastern edge of Albion Street, steps from the L.A. River on a block lined with warehouses, a locally-grown, globally-celebrated pop art legacy is alive and burgeoning in Lincoln Heights. Modern Multiples is a screen-printing studio specializing in large-format serigraphs and giclées crafted in collaboration with renowned artists...
Headlines: Dead Kennedys Drummer Dead at 57; How to Hide Your Personal Information From Google Search Results
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —San Fernando: D.H. Peligro, the longstanding drummer of punk band Dead Kennedys who also briefly worked as a drummer...
L.A. TACO’s Trusty Guide To 2022 Election Voter Guides
Some of the most powerful positions in the city, county, and state are up for grabs on November 8th. From the city attorney, sheriff, and mayor, all the way up to the governor of California. There are also a number of local and state-level “ballot initiatives,” which allow voters to...
Headlines: Mountain Lion Captured In Brentwood After Pursuit; Kevin de León Recall Effort Filed
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Brentwood: A mountain lion was captured in Brentwood on Thursday after leading police on a chase. [LAT]. —Jerry Lee...
Headlines: Paris Baguette Worker Crushed to Death In Mixing Machine; Holocaust Museum Receiving Threats After Rejection By Kanye
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Activists are calling for a boycott of Paris Baguette A 23-year-old factory worker was crushed to death in their...
The Eight Best Indian Restaurants In Artesia
L.A. TACO is about to embark on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco or food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out five things you may not have known about Artesia’s history published earlier this week.
Headlines: Arcadia Police Claim to Find $25 Million in Cocaine in Arcadia Using a K-9 Unit; Antisemitism on the 405
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Antisemitic demonstrators in Los Angeles publicly expressed support for Kanye West’s recent remarks targeting Jewish people by flying banners...
