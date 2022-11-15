Pompeo says expected Trump announcement won’t affect his own 2024 plans

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses an audience at a periodic “Politics and Eggs” gathering at Saint Anselm College, in Manchester, N.H., Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that former President Trump’s potential announcement of another presidential bid will not affect his own 2024 ambitions.

Pompeo, who served in the Trump administration, has been more open about his interest in running for president in 2024 than most other Republicans who have been speculated as prospective candidates.

“We’re trying to think our way through, figuring out what’s next for us,” Pompeo told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, adding, “But what happens today or tomorrow, what some other person decides, won’t have any impact on that [decision].”

Trump is set to make a “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night, which most expect will launch his third campaign for president. However, the former president has faced significant pushback from the Republican Party over his apparent intention to announce, particularly after the GOP’s lackluster performance in last week’s midterm elections.

Trump’s fellow Republicans have also expressed concern about drawing attention away from the December runoff election in the Georgia Senate race.

Pompeo, who said he plans to make a decision about his own 2024 bid by the spring, also voiced doubts about Trump’s approach on Tuesday.

“We need more seriousness,” Pompeo said. “We need less noise. We need steady hands. We need leaders that are looking forward, not staring in the rearview mirror claiming victimhood.”