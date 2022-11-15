ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Pompeo says expected Trump announcement won’t affect his own 2024 plans

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SVR0s_0jBYFcpu00
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses an audience at a periodic “Politics and Eggs” gathering at Saint Anselm College, in Manchester, N.H., Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that former President Trump’s potential announcement of another presidential bid will not affect his own 2024 ambitions.

Pompeo, who served in the Trump administration, has been more open about his interest in running for president in 2024 than most other Republicans who have been speculated as prospective candidates.

“We’re trying to think our way through, figuring out what’s next for us,” Pompeo told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, adding, “But what happens today or tomorrow, what some other person decides, won’t have any impact on that [decision].”

Trump is set to make a “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night, which most expect will launch his third campaign for president. However, the former president has faced significant pushback from the Republican Party over his apparent intention to announce, particularly after the GOP’s lackluster performance in last week’s midterm elections.

Trump’s fellow Republicans have also expressed concern about drawing attention away from the December runoff election in the Georgia Senate race.

Pompeo, who said he plans to make a decision about his own 2024 bid by the spring, also voiced doubts about Trump’s approach on Tuesday.

“We need more seriousness,” Pompeo said. “We need less noise. We need steady hands. We need leaders that are looking forward, not staring in the rearview mirror claiming victimhood.”

Comments / 79

Kathryn Crane
1d ago

I'm not sure I want anybody associated with Trump in government again - they didn't stand up for the United States Constitution the first time why would we want them back in!

Reply(21)
47
Kim Dingman
1d ago

Trump looks at running for president like running a casino and skimming the money off the top. It's just another grift for him, as is everything he touches.

Reply
11
Harry Hunter
1d ago

Trump isn't the right person for president. I would vote for Pence. He's a good man,and would do what's right. I think he could do more,to bring the country together. If Trump was president again. I think it would continue to be nothing but turmoil. It's time for the country to settle down!

Reply(2)
11
