IGCA All-State Volleyball

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Inflation is turning more Iowans to food banks ahead of Thanksgiving. The American Farm Bureau says the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for ten people is 20-percent more than last year. HACAP Food Reservoir says their partner agencies are seeing a 40-percent increase in need, serving many people who have never reached out to food banks for help before.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO