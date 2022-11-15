Read full article on original website
I’m an LGBTQ Republican. I have a message for the GOP about the Respect for Marriage Act.
As I plan my wedding, I want our NC senators to understand what the measure will mean to families like mine | Opinion
'We Have The Votes': The Senate Will Act This Week To Codify Same-Sex Marriage
With the midterm elections over, Democrats have found enough Republicans ready to join them in advancing basic LGBTQ rights.
Mormon church announces support for same-sex marriage bill
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday came out in support of a proposed law that would protect same-sex marriages. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has teed up a vote this week on the bill, dubbed the Respect for Marriage Act, after a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a deal that updated language to assuage GOP members on religious liberty concerns.
Same-sex, interracial marriage bill passes key Senate vote
A bill to protect same-sex and inter-racial marriages cleared a key vote in the Senate. Now, the bill appears to be on track to becoming law before the end of 2022.
West Virginia’s Sen. Capito a ‘yes’ on same-sex marriage test vote
Sen. Joe Manchin (D, WV) Wednesday joined fellow Democrats in Wednesday's Senate test vote for the Respect for Marriage Act, which would enshrine same-sex and interracial marriage protections into law.
Republican governor candidate says he wants to impose a statewide ban on gay marriage
South Carolina Gov Henry McMaster said at a debate Wednesday night that he believes marriage should be between a man and a woman and would enforce a ban on gay marraige should the US Supreme Court overturn the ruling that legalised gay marriage across the country in 2015. “In our constitution, [gay marriage] it is not allowed, and under our state law, it is not allowed. I would follow state law, whatever state law is,” Mr McMaster said. “Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but I think a marraige ought to be between a man and a woman.” Mr McMaster’s comments came...
If the Supreme Court overturned same-sex marriage rights, how would SC lawmakers react?
Legislative leaders said the issue of same-sex marriage hasn’t been discussed in the State House because there’s no case so far headed to the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision.
Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage
Among U.S. faith leaders and denominations, there are sharp differences over the bill advancing in the Senate that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The measure, a high priority for congressional Democrats, won a key test vote Wednesday when 12 Senate Republicans joined all Democrats to forward the bill for a final vote in the coming days. At least 10 GOP senators were needed for that to happen.On Tuesday, one of the most prominent conservative-leaning denominations -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints -- came out in favor of the legislation. But the U.S. Conference...
Full List of 37 Republicans Who Voted Against Protecting Same-Sex Marriage
The Respect for Marriage Act, which passed the House in July, will advance after 12 Senate Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward.
Senate tees up vote on marriage equality bill
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday scheduled a Wednesday vote on a bill to codify the right to same-sex and interracial marriage after a group of senators announced a deal on changes to the legislation. Driving the news: Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.), who's leading the effort on the...
Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with uncertain future
If the Senate votes to move forward with the legislation, a final vote could come as soon as this week, or by the end of the month, while Democrats still control the House.
Tuberville, Shelby vote against federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages
Alabama’s two senators join 37 of their Republican colleagues in opposing a procedural motion that was approved Wednesday by the Senate advancing “historic” federal legislation aimed at codifying same-sex and interracial marriage. The move sets up for the potential approval this week of the Respect for Marriage...
Senate advances same-sex marriage protections
Senator Ben Sasse was the lone US Senator to not vote. According to Politico, he's currently home in Nebraska after his wife had a medical incident.
"It's a big win, it's not a complete win" Bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act set for vote
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators, including North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, recently announced it has reached a compromise on a marriage equality bill. The group added an amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act, and now believes it has the support needed to...
Mormon Church Comes Out in Favor of Marriage Equality Law
The Mormon Church announced Tuesday that it will support legislation to federally protect marriage equality. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said it would still view same-sex relationships as against church doctrine, according to a news release on its website. However, it explained that it would support marriage equality and the rights of same-sex couples if the Respect for Marriage Act didn’t interfere with what the church called its “religious freedom protections.”
Sen. Shelby says he won’t support legislation enshrining same-sex marriage nationwide
Retiring U.S. Senator Richard Shelby says he does not plan to support legislation that enshrines same-sex marriage into federal law. “Senator Shelby has a traditional view of marriage,” said Shelby spokeswoman Blair Taylor on Tuesday. “He believes that is a sacred union between one man and one woman. He does not plan to support the measure.”
Nationwide law protecting same-sex marriage set to pass before end of year
Faced with no longer having a trifecta in Washington at the start of the year, Democrats are moving hastily during this lame duck session.
