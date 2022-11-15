ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Mormon church announces support for same-sex marriage bill

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday came out in support of a proposed law that would protect same-sex marriages. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has teed up a vote this week on the bill, dubbed the Respect for Marriage Act, after a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a deal that updated language to assuage GOP members on religious liberty concerns.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Republican governor candidate says he wants to impose a statewide ban on gay marriage

South Carolina Gov Henry McMaster said at a debate Wednesday night that he believes marriage should be between a man and a woman and would enforce a ban on gay marraige should the US Supreme Court overturn the ruling that legalised gay marriage across the country in 2015. “In our constitution, [gay marriage] it is not allowed, and under our state law, it is not allowed. I would follow state law, whatever state law is,” Mr McMaster said. “Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but I think a marraige ought to be between a man and a woman.” Mr McMaster’s comments came...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage

Among U.S. faith leaders and denominations, there are sharp differences over the bill advancing in the Senate that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The measure, a high priority for congressional Democrats, won a key test vote Wednesday when 12 Senate Republicans joined all Democrats to forward the bill for a final vote in the coming days. At least 10 GOP senators were needed for that to happen.On Tuesday, one of the most prominent conservative-leaning denominations -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints -- came out in favor of the legislation. But the U.S. Conference...
KENTUCKY STATE
Axios

Senate tees up vote on marriage equality bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday scheduled a Wednesday vote on a bill to codify the right to same-sex and interracial marriage after a group of senators announced a deal on changes to the legislation. Driving the news: Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.), who's leading the effort on the...
WLOS.com

Congressman-elect Edwards announces historic 11th District Chief of Staff appointment

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Congressman-elect Chuck Edwards (R NC11) makes a historic announcement for his future staff. On Monday, Nov. 14, Edwards announced he has named Bronwyn Lance, a Leicester native, and veteran U.S. House and Senate staffer, as his chief of staff. She will be the first woman in the history of North Carolina’s 11th District to be named chief of staff.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Advocate

Mormon Church Comes Out in Favor of Marriage Equality Law

The Mormon Church announced Tuesday that it will support legislation to federally protect marriage equality. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said it would still view same-sex relationships as against church doctrine, according to a news release on its website. However, it explained that it would support marriage equality and the rights of same-sex couples if the Respect for Marriage Act didn’t interfere with what the church called its “religious freedom protections.”
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy